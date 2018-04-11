Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

As the World Watches Syria, Don't Forget About Yemen

By       Message Richard Eskow       (Page 1 of 4 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 4/11/18

Author 77715
Become a Fan
  (14 fans)

From Our Future

From commons.wikimedia.org: Yemen Disaster {MID-278523}
Yemen Disaster
(Image by commons.wikimedia.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

In the time it takes to read these words, a child under the age of five will probably die in Yemen.

And, as this is being written, the U.N. Security Council is meeting to discuss a gas attack in Syria. President Trump, with newly-appointed National Security Adviser John Bolton at his side, says he will decide on his course of action within 24 to 48 hours.

The Syrian people's tragedy is enormous. So is the possibility for military confrontation between two nuclear powers.

- Advertisement -

But while the headlines focus on Syria, and as a multitude of voices call for increased military involvement there, don't forget the tragedy in Yemen. We can save lives much more easily there. We don't have to send troops or launch missiles.

All we have to do is leave.

Empathy and Intervention

Political scientists at the University of Toronto have linked empathy to left-leaning political views. Linguist George Lakoff associates the liberal personality with the "nurturant parent" model of the family. And the stereotypical American self-image, across the political spectrum, is that of someone who is willing to help others.

- Advertisement -

Interestingly, most Americans see other Americans as "selfish," according to a 2015 Pew Research Center survey.

Perhaps that's why presidential candidate Bill Clinton used empathic language when he argued for US military action in Bosnia and Herzegovina -- "because," said candidate Clinton, "I'm horrified by what I've seen."

That language reinforced what the New York Times called Clinton's "aggressive tack" on the region.

Under President Clinton, NATO conducted years of bombing in the region and sent 60,000 troops to enforce the Dayton Accords. Clinton faced resistance from left and right. That conflict was, in the words of the New York Times Editorial Board, "not America's war." But Clinton and his team invoked the image of the US as the world's leader -- and the suffering of children -- to make the case for intervention.

More Than Just a Place

In a 1995 speech announcing his decision to send peacekeeping troops, Clinton shrewdly leavened his liberal empathy ("In fulfilling this mission, we will have the chance to help stop the killing of innocent civilians, especially children") with self-interest ("and at the same time, to bring stability to central Europe, a region of the world that is vital to our national interests.")

Clinton then pivoted to the time-tested theme of the US as a uniquely generous and selfless military force. "America has always been more than just a place," he said, adding:

- Advertisement -
"America has embodied an idea that has become the ideal for billions of people throughout the world... America is about life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness ... America has done more than simply stand for these ideals. We have acted on them and sacrificed for them. Our people fought two world wars so that freedom could triumph over tyranny."

This is how liberal interventionism has always been packaged in American politics: with the notion that our highest ideals are best expressed, not through diplomacy, but through the projection of military force outside our borders. In this telling, history has ended. We are the indispensable nation. We alone must balance the war-torn world on our khaki-clad shoulders.

A "Humanitarian War"

Perhaps that's why, as the Bosnian conflict escalated, the Clinton Administration and other world governments ignored the non-violent independence movement taking place in nearby Kosovo. It was only after that conflict turned violent, with the rise of the Kosovo Liberation Army, that the Administration responded.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Host of 'The Breakdown,' Writer, and Senior Fellow, Campaign for America's Future

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

How to Fix the Fed: Dismiss Dimon, Boot the Bankers, and Can the Corporations

The Top 12 Political Fallacies of 2012

Pawn: The Real George Zimmerman Story

What America Would Look Like If Libertarians Got Their Way

"F" The Bureaucracy! The White House Can Help Homeowners Right Now

"His Own Man's" Man: Jeb Bush and the Return of Wolfowitz

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 