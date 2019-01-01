 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

As the Mueller heat rises Trump starts to flail and meltdown, he may soon fully evaporate

By       Message Daily Kos       (Page 1 of 10 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 1/1/19

Author 38168

See original here

By Frank Vyan Walton

From youtube.com: Donald Trump's meltdown {MID-339913}
Donald Trump's meltdown
(Image by YouTube, Channel: PBS)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Admittedly this holiday week for the incremental update to the Trump Russia Timeline has been one giant wait while the Government remains shut down and Trump tries to bully and shame Democrats with disgusting accusations that they are somehow responsible for the death of two migrant kids who were in the custody of his CBP Officers.

It's bullshit, everybody knows it bullshit, even Fox and Fools knows it bullshit.

"You talk about a tragedy," Fox News host Pete Hegseth opined. "There was the tragic death of two migrant children, which no one wants, everyone's willing to talk about, obviously they were in bad shape when they went into custody but you still do everything you can."

According to Hegseth, President Donald Trump took the issue "head on" with a tweet blaming "Democrats and their pathetic immigration policies" for the deaths of children.

"Border Patrol agents didn't kill these migrant children!" Hegseth insisted.

"Of course not!" co-host Rachel Campos Duffy agreed.

"And neither did the Democrats," co-host Ed Henry added, pushing back on Trump's tweet.

"Well, they created policies that incentivize illegal immigration," Hegseth shot back. "Not saying they killed them! But the policies are dumb."

"Democrats are not the ones shouldering them being killed, let's be clear," Henry replied.

"I didn't say that," Hegseth complained.

"That's what the president said," Henry pointed out.

"It's their policies!" Hegseth said. "It's different than people."

It's not their policies. It's the U.S. Constitution your having a problem with and the fact that it requires that Treaties Ratified by Congress actually become part of our Constitution, and in 1968 the U.S. Ratified the UN Convention on the Refugee in the aftermath of Jewish refugees fleeing Nazi Germany.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7  |  8  |  9  |  10

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

articles reprinted from Dailykos.com

Daily Kos Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Just Read FBI Deputy Director McCabe's Statement Regarding His Firing By Trump... Just Read It.

Rush Limbaugh's Sponsor List

Comcast favors Fox News, charges $204 more for MSNBC package. ACTION NEEDED

A Christmas Present From Hucky Boo Boo Sanders, She's Leaving WH The End Of The Year

Ron Paul takes lead In Iowa, Newt Gingrich falls off cliff

Republican Bill Bans Non-Church Marriages

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 