As the Mueller heat rises Trump starts to flail and meltdown, he may soon fully evaporate

By Frank Vyan Walton

Admittedly this holiday week for the incremental update to the Trump Russia Timeline has been one giant wait while the Government remains shut down and Trump tries to bully and shame Democrats with disgusting accusations that they are somehow responsible for the death of two migrant kids who were in the custody of his CBP Officers.

It's bullshit, everybody knows it bullshit, even Fox and Fools knows it bullshit.

"You talk about a tragedy," Fox News host Pete Hegseth opined. "There was the tragic death of two migrant children, which no one wants, everyone's willing to talk about, obviously they were in bad shape when they went into custody but you still do everything you can."

According to Hegseth, President Donald Trump took the issue "head on" with a tweet blaming "Democrats and their pathetic immigration policies" for the deaths of children.

"Border Patrol agents didn't kill these migrant children!" Hegseth insisted.

"Of course not!" co-host Rachel Campos Duffy agreed.

"And neither did the Democrats," co-host Ed Henry added, pushing back on Trump's tweet.

"Well, they created policies that incentivize illegal immigration," Hegseth shot back. "Not saying they killed them! But the policies are dumb."

"Democrats are not the ones shouldering them being killed, let's be clear," Henry replied.

"I didn't say that," Hegseth complained.

"That's what the president said," Henry pointed out.

"It's their policies!" Hegseth said. "It's different than people."