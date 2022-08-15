As long as rivers flow (poem)



Loire

In 1874, General George Custer

led a mineral-survey

of the Black Hills of South Dakota

and discovered gold.

The Sioux,

including young warrior Crazy Horse,

saw broken forever

an 8-year-old treaty

that had promised the hills

to the tribe.

". . . as long as rivers run

and grass grows,

and trees bear leaves."





(When the rivers stop flowing

the grass will stop growing

and trees will stop bearing leaves.)





Just think,

the bastards could have waited

148 years

to legally worm

out of the treaty.





August, 2022: Europe's Rivers Run Dry

As Scientists Warn

Drought Could Be Worst in 500 Years.*

In places,

the Loire can now be crossed on foot;

The Rhine is fast

becoming impassable

to barge traffic.

In Italy, the Po

is 2 meters lower than normal,

crippling crops.





This is the age of

filling in the blank.

The worst





fires,





droughts,





pandemic,





war,





president





haircut. . .





in 500 years.





You know what's so tragic about all of this?





Everything.

...............

* The Guardian, The Observer / Jon Henley





