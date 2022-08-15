As long as rivers flow (poem)

In 1874, General George Custer
led a mineral-survey
of the Black Hills of South Dakota
and discovered gold.
The Sioux,
including young warrior Crazy Horse,
saw broken forever
an 8-year-old treaty
that had promised the hills
to the tribe.
". . . as long as rivers run
and grass grows,
and trees bear leaves."
(When the rivers stop flowing
the grass will stop growing
and trees will stop bearing leaves.)
Just think,
the bastards could have waited
148 years
to legally worm
out of the treaty.
August, 2022: Europe's Rivers Run Dry
As Scientists Warn
Drought Could Be Worst in 500 Years.*
In places,
the Loire can now be crossed on foot;
The Rhine is fast
becoming impassable
to barge traffic.
In Italy, the Po
is 2 meters lower than normal,
crippling crops.
This is the age of
filling in the blank.
The worst
fires,
droughts,
pandemic,
war,
president
haircut. . .
in 500 years.
You know what's so tragic about all of this?
Everything.
...............
* The Guardian, The Observer / Jon Henley
(Article changed on Aug 15, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT)