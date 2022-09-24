As We Move Closer To WW3, It's A Good Time To Reassess Our Priorities In Life - Caitlin Johnstone

This piece was reprinted by OpEd News with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

As the US empire continues to escalate aggressions against both Russia and China, as Moscow warns that "strategic nuclear weapons" may be used to protect the territories it plans on annexing from eastern Ukraine even as Washington prepares to ramp up its proxy war spending in that nation once again, as nuclear-armed powers which refuse to compromise with each other accelerate toward direct confrontation with nobody's foot anywhere near the brake pedal, it's probably a good time to pause and re-evaluate our priorities in life.

One who is sincere and courageous about having an authentic relationship with reality will take seriously the very real possibility that this could all be ending fairly soon. They will face this possibility directly and let it inform the way their humanity expresses itself in the world, rather than compartmentalizing away from it and avoiding it.

It's just a fact that based on what we know about what nuclear war would mean for life on this planet and how we're hearing more and more often that we're now already closer to armageddon than we were during the last cold war, humanity as we know it may not be around for much longer. Our end could very well come not in millennia or even centuries, but in months or years.

And we can just be real with ourselves about that, and let it shape the way we live our lives.

To be clear, I am not telling you that you should do this. Life is hard, and there's only so much we can each deal with. You are under no obligation to directly confront humanity's looming proximity to nuclear annihilation and let it inform your life if that's not where you're at right now.

But I'm not pointing toward this line of inquiry to make people depressed and despondent; just the opposite in fact. For those who are willing and able to face our situation where it stands, it's a useful object of contemplation which brings up a lot of highly relevant questions about how to better live life to its fullest. Questions that kind of demand answers.

