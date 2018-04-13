- Advertisement -

By Dave Lindorff

The US media, awash in retired generals who work on the boards of big arms industry players and "experts" from neoconservative and neoliberal "think tanks" all calling for a US attack on Syria, have Americans cheering for yet another war, this time involving a very likely direct confrontation with the Russian military.

Nowhere in all this propaganda, can people hear a voice of sanity and genuine expertise such as Peter Ford, the former British ambassador to Syria.

To help in our small way to rectify this problem, here is a recent interview of Ambassador Ford from BBC Radio Scotland. Listen to all six minutes, as Ford gets his point out despite interruptions from a clearly unsympathetic BBC interviewer:



Peter Ford, the voice of reason. BBC Breakfast 12/4/2018 Can any rational person possibly not be convinced of the opinion put forward by the Ex Ambassador to Syria, Peter Ford, to the BBC and other media outlets? Let us hope that the majority of...

Former UK Syrian Ambassador Peter Ford (click here to play the interview)

Here's another BBC interview with Ford, questioning whether a gas attack has even happened in Gouda.

At this point, massive opposition in the streets is the only thing that can break through this war hysteria. Here's one place to find out about a protest action near you:

Spring Action 2018/

DAVE LINDORFF is a member of ThisCantBeHappening!, the uncompromised, collectively run, six-time Project Censored Award-winning online alternative news site. His work, and that of colleagues JOHN GRANT, JESS GUH, GARY LINDORFF, ALFREDO LOPEZ, LINN WASHINGTON, JR. and the late CHARLES M. YOUNG, can be found at www.thiscantbehappeing.net

