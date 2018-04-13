Power of Story Send a Tweet        
General News

As US Government and Corporate Media Beat War Drums, Here's UK ex-Syria Ambassador Peter Ford's View

By       Message Dave Lindorff

opednews.com Headlined to H3 4/13/18

By Dave Lindorff

The US media, awash in retired generals who work on the boards of big arms industry players and "experts" from neoconservative and neoliberal "think tanks" all calling for a US attack on Syria, have Americans cheering for yet another war, this time involving a very likely direct confrontation with the Russian military.

Nowhere in all this propaganda, can people hear a voice of sanity and genuine expertise such as Peter Ford, the former British ambassador to Syria.

To help in our small way to rectify this problem, here is a recent interview of Ambassador Ford from BBC Radio Scotland. Listen to all six minutes, as Ford gets his point out despite interruptions from a clearly unsympathetic BBC interviewer:


Peter Ford, the voice of reason. BBC Breakfast 12/4/2018 Can any rational person possibly not be convinced of the opinion put forward by the Ex Ambassador to Syria, Peter Ford, to the BBC and other media outlets? Let us hope that the majority of...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: GeeGee Tee)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Former UK Syrian Ambassador Peter Ford (click here to play the interview)

Here's another BBC interview with Ford, questioning whether a gas attack has even happened in Gouda.

At this point, massive opposition in the streets is the only thing that can break through this war hysteria. Here's one place to find out about a protest action near you:

Spring Action 2018/

DAVE LINDORFF is a member of ThisCantBeHappening!, the uncompromised, collectively run, six-time Project Censored Award-winning online alternative news site. His work, and that of colleagues JOHN GRANT, JESS GUH, GARY LINDORFF, ALFREDO LOPEZ, LINN WASHINGTON, JR. and the late CHARLES M. YOUNG, can be found at www.thiscantbehappeing.net

opednews.com

Dave Lindorff is a founding member of the collectively-owned, journalist-run online newspaper www.thiscantbehappening.net. He is a columnist for Counterpunch, is author of several recent books ("This Can't Be Happening! Resisting the (more...)
 

Lois Gagnon

Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 35 fans, 1 articles, 7 quicklinks, 4420 comments


Thanks Dave. Nice to see some much needed push back against the BBC official narrative.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 13, 2018 at 4:26:54 PM

Dave Lindorff

Author 63

(Member since Nov 18, 2005), 82 fans, 1119 articles, 110 quicklinks, 865 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to Lois Gagnon:   New Content

Not to mention against the US media official narrative. At least the BBC allowed him on two of their programs. There's no way this guy would ever get interviewed on a US news program, or be quoted in a major US newspaper.


We've got a blackout on that kind of a perspective in our media. It's why I only get interviewed these days on RT. I used to be called by CBS, MSNBC and even CNN once in a blue moon. No longer.


Dave Lindorff

founding editor of ThisCantBeHappening.net

Submitted on Friday, Apr 13, 2018 at 4:54:46 PM

