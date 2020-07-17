 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 7/17/20

As Trump Moves to Hide Covid-19, We Already Know Which Communities Are Suffering Most

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments

From Common Dreams

The racist reality of who is dying of Covid-19 and the institutionalized bias that reflects is even more of a national shameor it should bethan that distractor-in-chief, our president.

Kendall Jenner Reacts To Black Lives Matter
Kendall Jenner Reacts To Black Lives Matter
(Image by YouTube, Channel: HollywoodLife)   Details   DMCA

Transparency, transparency, transparency. The word has become a battle cry in Trump times, and there was another skirmish this week when the administration ordered hospitals to send their COVID-19 data not to the Centers for Disease Control, where it's publicly available, but rather to the Department of Health and Human Services, where it will be stored in a database that is shut to the public.

The move sent pundits into paroxysms of outrage. One Esquire writer even called the move crazy, evil, "nuke-the-moon-to-control-the-tides crazy."

But let's spare a little outrage for the data itself. There's still plenty of it out there.

As Mary-Margaret Fill, a medical epidemiologist at the Tennessee Department of Health pointed out, "While there is valid concern about data flow and data transparency, in many states, data on COVID hospitalizations and hospital capacity are already being tracked and shared at the state level." And states still report all that case information to the CDC.

So let's look at it. The antidote to darkness isn't shouting at the light switch; it's light.

Both testing and cases reached record highs in the US this week, and while Covid-hoaxers would like to believe otherwise, deaths are also up. What's truly shocking in the data is the demographic detail. Nationally, Black Americans die at 2.5 times the rate of whites, and in the states seeing rising rates right now, the disparities are especially stark.

In Alabama, where African Americans constitute 27% of the population, they account for 45% of deaths. In Georgia, an African American population of 31% accounts for 47% of lives lost. In Missouri, where Blacks are just 12% of residents, they're fully 50% of COVID deaths.

It's not just the South. In DC, where 47% of the population is African American, 74% of the dead are Black. In Michigan, a Black population of 14% accounts for 41% of deaths.

Look at the county data, as the COVID-19 Tracking Project at The Atlantic magazine did, and the data is even more chilling. Five of the top five counties with the highest death rates in the nation are all predominantly African American.

Transparency is important, especially in matters of public health. We treasure what we measure, and ideologically-driven fights over data collection long precede this peculiarly mendacious president. But we can't afford to let our outrage over attacks on transparency distract us from looking at what is still transparent.

After the data dashboard wars, we must return to the discussion of white supremacy. The racist reality of who is dying of COVID-19 and the institutionalized bias that reflects is even more of a national shame -- or it should be -- than that distractor-in-chief, our president.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Laura Flanders Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Laura Flanders is the host of "GRIT TV" the new, news and culture discussion program aired daily on Free Speech TV (Dish Network ch. 9415) and online at the popular blog site Firedoglake.com. Flanders also hosts RadioNation, on Air America (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Jeff Sessions Sets Back the Clock

WTF White Women?

Democracy vs Dictatorship: Don't Let Bloomberg Muddy That Choice

Woodstock Urges Roaming

Arundhati Roy on Fiction in the Face of Rising Fascism

Is Donald Trump Responsible for Violence? Yes.

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 