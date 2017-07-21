Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

As Trump Decompensates, GOP Disintegrates

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bob Burnett     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 7/21/17

Author 93
Become a Fan
  (22 fans)

From flickr.com: Ryan and McConnell Are Pushing Their Candidate With All Their Might {MID-143797}
Ryan and McConnell Are Pushing Their Candidate With All Their Might
(Image by DonkeyHotey)   Permission   Details   DMCA

We're sailing in uncharted presidential waters. Donald Trump has moved beyond incompetency to the designation: "a danger to himself and others." One small solace, before Trump blows up the planet he'll probably first destroy the Republican Party.

Former Republican Congressman Joe Scarborough (https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/trump-is-killing-the-republican-party/2017/07/16/048056dc-68c4-11e7-a1d7-9a32c91c6f40_story.html?) recently wrote that Trump is "killing" the GOP: "the wreckage [caused by Trump] will break the Republican Party into pieces."

In the movie, Annie Hall, Woody Allen told an old joke:

This guy goes to a psychiatrist and says, 'Doc, my brother's crazy, he thinks he's a chicken.' And the doctor says, 'Well why don't you turn him in?' and the guy says, 'I would, but I need the eggs.'

The joke captures the essence of the GOP conundrum: most Washington-based Republicans know that Trump is crazy but they're afraid to "turn him in" because they "need the eggs." They're afraid of alienating Trump voters.

The latest Washington Post/ABC News poll (http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/months-record-low-trump-troubles-russia-health-care/story?) found Trump with record low approval ratings (36 percent). Nonetheless, 82 percent of Republican voters approve of his job performance. The Republican rank-and-file hold fast to a President whom the rest of the electorate regards as certifiable.

Writing in the New York Times Magazine Mark Leibovich (http://www.nytimes.com/2017/07/11/magazine/washington-dc-politics-trump-this-town-melts-down.html?) observed, "Trump got elected...by portraying and revealing [Republican] politicians to be feckless weenies -- and many of them went out and reinforced this view by displaying their... unwillingness to stand up to him in office." That's the number one reason why Trump is killing the GOP, he's turned a set of weak leaders (Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan) into quivering lumps of Jello.

That wouldn't be a problem, if Trump was a strong leader with a well-defined policy agenda but that's not the case. Trump's crazy. His only consistent behavior is unpredictability. As a consequence, the Trump Administration has no consistency. The only unifying themes are incoherence and fear.

Mark Leibovich writes that many Republican congress members live in "fear of mean tweets." They are afraid to oppose Trump because they fear the potential backlash.

When Trump ran for President, some voters mistakenly identified him as a "successful businessman" and, therefore, believed that he would provide a steady hand on the ship of state; that is, provide both a clear strategy and a seasoned ability to get things done. But Trump wasn't a successful businessman in the usual sense of that phrase; he's a successful media personality. Trump doesn't have a clear strategy but rather a collection of campaign phrases: "build the wall," "lock her up," "repeal and replace Obamacare," and (of course) "make America great again." From the standpoint of saving the Republican Party, Trump doesn't have a good record of getting things done. He's not a hands-on manager who badgers his subordinates until his objectives are accomplished; Trump lends his general support to initiatives and then disappears. Since occupying the White House, Trump has been disengaged from GOP congressional initiatives. Some observers say he spends more time watching Fox News than he does interacting with Republican leaders.

The failure of the Republican initiative to replace the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) illustrates Trump's desultory management style. All of the heavy healthcare lifting was done by GOP leaders such as Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell (aka "feckless weenies"). On a day-to-day basis, Trump was not involved and often seemed out-of-step with GOP leaders -- as when he characterized the House version of Trumpcare as "mean."

Buzzfeed (click here?) observed: "The premise of the value proposition that voters bought into was: [Trump] knew about the art of the deal and that he could break through 'Washington,' break through political norms, and get things done." Trump mislead his base; he doesn't know how to get things done.

Trump's evocative promise to "make America great again" was based upon three loose narratives: repeal Obamacare and replace it with something "terrific;" negotiate better trade deals that would (magically) bring back manufacturing jobs with decent wages; and build a border wall that would keep out immigrants and "protect American lives and jobs." While these were never detailed policy prescriptions, Trump's promises had a powerful hold on his base.

Now the Trump triad is in trouble. The GOP is incapable of repealing and replacing Obamacare. Trump hasn't displayed his ballyhooed prowess as a deal maker; for example, he promises to renegotiate NAFTA but, so far, nothing has come of this. Finally, Trump has no plan to build the wall.

Nonetheless, Trump voters hold tight to the belief that he's going to turn it all around, "get things done." Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank (https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/think-trumps-poll-numbers-are-bad-just-wait-till-his-backers-realize-theyve-been-had/2017/07/17/80415204-6b3e-11e7-96ab-5f38140b38cc_story.html?) explains that Trump supporters believe he can manage the economy, in general, and specifically bring back manufacturing jobs. Milbank notes, "manufacturing employment hit a record low last month of 8.47 percent of overall employment... Manufacturing wages rose less than the overall private sector." Milbank asks, "what happens [when] Trump's core backers discover that they've been had... manufacturing jobs aren't coming back and a Trump-ignited trade war is hurting U.S. exports?"

What will happen is that the Trump base will turn against Trump. And, the Republican Party. Winter is coming for the GOP.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Bob Burnett is a Berkeley writer. In a previous life he was one of the executive founders of Cisco Systems.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...)

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Ten Telltale Signs of Republican Disease

Big Liars and The Voters Who Love Them

Obama vs. Romney: The Bottom Line

The GOP Chooses Fascism

2011 Budget Battle: Obama Wins While Democrats Lose

Obama vs. Romney: The Popularity Contest

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 