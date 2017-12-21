Power of Story Send a Tweet        
As Republicans Celebrate Plundering Tax Bill, Democrats Hope It Will Be A Nail in the GOP's Coffin

From Alternet

Early signs suggest the tax bill may help Democrats in 2018 like Obamacare helped the GOP in 2010.


(Image by White House photo)

When historians write the political obituary for the Republican Party, they will surely include the $1.5 trillion tax bill, which was railroaded through Congress this week, as a sign of everything anathema to what conservatives once stood for.

With the bill's passage, as Frank Bruni brilliantly noted in a Times column, the Democrats have become the party that stands for fiscal austerity, family values, safety nets, fairness, decency, modesty, and the rule of law -- as opposed to the greed, corruption, plunder, racism and sexism the Republicans are now known for. The GOP's pillars are falling. They're up for grabs, or so it would seem.

But between now and the time the GOP is ousted, what role will political landmarks, such as its only legislative victory under President Trump, a tax-based upward transfer of wealth, play in the governing and electoral arena heading into 2018's midterms and 2020's presidential election? Will it become a rallying cry for Democrats to regain federal power in 2018, just as the passage of Obamacare in 2010 fueled the Tea Party's rise and GOP takeover of the House that continues today? Or is the tax law another impression, a large dot in a growing and increasingly clear picture of life in America under Trump and a red-run Congress.

Academic pollsters say it's too early to tell.

"Unfortunately, facts never seem to fit all of the same circumstances," said Peter Brown, Quinnipiac University Poll assistant director, when asked how pivotal the tax bill is likely to be in 2018's midterm elections, based on past polls and history he's seen. "It will be years until we find out."

"Here's the question: does this change voters' opinion of Trump to any degree?" he said. "That's obviously the underlying political question, depending on what else happens in the rest of his term."

Other analysts are more forthright. FiveThirtyEight.com's Harry Enten has repeatedly noted it is clear the political pendulum has been swinging to the left and gaining momentum during 2017, citing elections, polls and historic data. Following the tax plan votes, Enten tweeted, "Democrats hit an all time high in our generic congressional ballot tracker of 49.3%. Hold a 12-point lead over the GOP."

Other December polls put generic blue candidates further ahead, such as CNN (+18 percent), Quinnipiac (+15 percent), Monmouth (+15 percent). "Tsunami alert," tweeted Cook Political Report's David Wasserman, citing those surveys Wednesday. "Only problem for Dems; election still 10+ months away."

While Trump and Republicans celebrated at the White House, Enten poked holes in their tax cut rhetoric. He noted that every boast about the bill -- the GOP will be rewarded for passing something unpopular; voters will like it once they understand it; it will rally the base -- was not supported by many national surveys. Essentially, healthcare -- not taxes -- is what worries most voters, and the law's anti-Obamacare and anti-Medicare elements will increase out-of-pocket healthcare costs as early as next year.

Meanwhile, history-minded writers were noting that the GOP's pro-tax rhetoric also was eerily close to what President Obama and then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said after pushing the Affordable Care Act through Congress in March 2010 -- another party-line juggernaut. As Sahil Kapur wrote for Bloomberg:

"Shortly before passing a far-reaching but unpopular bill on a party line vote, the Speaker of the House assured critics that people would like it once they felt its benefits. That was 2010, and it didn't work out for Nancy Pelosi, the Democrat in charge of the House at the time, or for the Obamacare health-care bill. It remained unpopular, even after health coverage was extended to millions of people. Democrats lost the House that November and the Senate four years later."

Now, Kapur notes, Pelosi and the Dems are trying to "turn the tables." Indeed, Democrats, led by DNC Chair Tom Perez, swiftly sent out fundraising emails. "This legislation makes it very clear who Republicans are fighting for. Now it's up to us to fight back."

But on the question of whether the tax bill will drive the dynamics of 2018 like Obamacare did in 2010, an insightful take came from Walter Shapiro, who has covered politics for four decades and now is a fellow at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law School.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Steven Rosenfeld  covers democracy issues for AlterNet. He is a longtime print and broadcast journalist and has reported for National Public Radio, Monitor Radio, Marketplace,  TomPaine.com  and many newspapers.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Dennis Kaiser

Become a Fan
Author 10174
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jan 22, 2008), 32 fans, 69 articles, 256 quicklinks, 4531 comments, 48 diaries


Another bill passed that sticks it to the average citizen and more of the "good-cop, bad-cop" scenario played out by the Corporate Media Propagandists to attempt to make the populace think we have a bipartisan government. Meanwhile the wealthy continue to pad their already bloated net worth while the average working man is supposed to be happy receiving the trickle-down on their paychecks. Those who are retired and have no paycheck are left to wait for the next cycle that attacks their only means of living -- Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid (their pensions were attacked decades ago).

We older generation have certainly left a shell of a nation to our grandkids. About all we have done to help them is give them an education system that doesn't develop their critical thinking skills so they will never know they are being exploited.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 11:45:52 AM

Author 0
PCM

Become a Fan
Author 55357

(Member since Nov 1, 2010), 11 fans, 3 quicklinks, 915 comments


I'm sure Democratic politicians are thrilled that the Republican tax bill has passed. It lowers the bar for passing themselves off as the lesser evil to a new, unhoped-for low.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 5:47:20 PM

Author 0
