OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/16/20

As Bahrain, UAE sign Trump Touted peace deals with Israel, Protests Erupt in Bahrain, UAE and Palestine

4 comments
Author 65550
Message Abdus-Sattar Ghazali
  (11 fans)

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said five or six more countries are ready to make peace with Israel, Times of Israel reported. However, he did not name those countries.

Shortly before the signing of the Abraham Accords between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, Trump said, "We're very far down the road with about five additional countries" Frankly, I think we could have had them here today."

"We'll have at least five or six countries coming along very quickly" They want to see peace. They've been fighting for a long time". They're warring countries but they're tired of fighting.. You're going to see a lot of very great activity. It's going to be peace in the Middle East."

Answering questions about what Israel gets from the new deals, Trump said, "We'll be signing up [other] nations" These are very strong agreements. This is serious peace" What Israel gets, the most important thing Israel gets, is peace."

Trump also quoted as saying: "I really believe Iran wants to make a deal." He advised Tehran to wait until after the elections, however. If "sleepy Joe Biden" were to win the elections, he said Iran and especially China "would own the United States."

He said he'd spoken with the king of Saudi Arabia, and "positive things will happen" This is peace in the Middle East without blood all over the sand."

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu was quoted as saying: "Israel doesn't feel isolated at all. It's enjoying the greatest diplomatic triumph of its history." Those who are feeling isolated, says Netanyahu, "are the tyrants of Tehran."

Israel Hayom

Meanwhile, the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom Tuesday quoted British-Pakistani analyst Noor Dahri as saying that Oman, Sudan, Morocco, and Saudi Arabia are likely to follow UAE and Bahrain and seek rapprochement with Israel sooner than believed.

Analyst Noor Dahri, founder and executive director of Islamic Theology of Counter Terrorism, a UK-based think tank, told Israel Hayom Monday that many other Arab countries have taken notice of the regional winds of change, and may follow in Abu Dhabi and Manama's footsteps sooner that one may believe.

"The peace agreements of the UAE and Bahrain with Israel are just a door [for them] for opening further diplomatic, trade and strategic relations with the Israel. There are many countries that are awaiting their term to join the agreement, such as Oman, Sudan, Morocco and Saudi Arabia," he said.

However, a diplomat in the Gulf was quoted Tuesday by Reuters as saying that for Saudi Arabia, the issue is more related to what he called its religious position as the leader of the Muslim world, and that a formal deal with Israel would take time and is unlikely to happen while King Salman is still in power.

"Any normalization by Saudi will open doors for Iran, Qatar and Turkey to call for internationalizing the two holy mosques," he said, referring to periodic calls by critics of Riyadh to have Mecca and Medina placed under international supervision.

A big deal but not a peace deal

Fred Kaplan of the Slate Tuesday said It is a big deal not a peace deal because Israel has not been at war with either of the two Gulf Arab states. In fact, for years now, it has quietly been conducting trade and backroom diplomacy with both."

However, "normalized relations"which the accord establishes marks a huge step forward: the creation of embassies, commercial air routes, tourism, security and intelligence ties, and access to Israel's high-technology products and marketplace.

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America. Currently working as free lance journalist. Executive Editor of American
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Mohammad Ala

  New Content

Gulf Arab states? Which Gulf?

The whole crazy world has watched Palestinians to be bombed and their lands to be stolen.

Stealing lands must stop.

Killing people must stop.

Submitted on Thursday, Sep 17, 2020 at 4:58:57 AM

molly cruz

Reply to Mohammad Ala:

The Western Powers that defeated Hitler got to revel in their success; while the Jews were left to take their revenge on the poor Palestinians. One of those Wrong Things there's no Right Way to do. If I were the President of Mexico, I'd invite them to live in Baja, we could crowd fund and buy Israel and give it back to the Palestinians, but if Israel would rather live surrounded by Muslims when oil is completely replaced in the economy and they're all starving; so be it. Make the same offer to the Palestinians!

Submitted on Thursday, Sep 17, 2020 at 11:29:47 PM

Mohammad Ala

Reply to molly cruz:

The irony of inhuman treatment of people while the WHOLE world has been watching.

Who drops white phosphorus bombs on civilian population? killing mostly children and elderly?

Since you mentioned Hitler, from his defeat, over 70,000,000 people have died (killed) and over 50,000,000,000 have lost a limb, become a refugee, or suffering from chemical used sold by Western countries to criminals such as Saddam Hussein. WHY Western media ignores 70,000,000 dead people in the hands of mostly Western countries??

Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan have been destroyed, why very little on these destructions in Western media??

Why Western media is quiet on illegal sanctions? Western media lies and is biased towards weaker countries in West Asia, Africa, and other parts of the world.

Western civilization has brought mostly miseries to the whole world.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 2:56:59 AM

molly cruz

Reply to Mohammad Ala:

While aggression seems endemic to all life, it strikes me that humanity has been burdened with a task only defined by the needs of Life in general, and the amount of power necessary to deflect killer asteroids from erasing all there is on Earth. As such, we have been groomed to create incredibly powerful weapons in what we think is a serious attempt to dominate the planet by one culture or another.

We were duped, and are being used by Nature, whose concerned is the whole ball of wax, and nothing in particular. Nature doesn't care how many of us our martyrdom takes to accomplish this mission, so we die in pursuit of planetary defense. We are no more aware of this default role than the miserable earthworm, without which nothing would exist. So we fight, but our hearts are not in it. By nature we are lazy simians, hanging out in the trees eating leaves and free from enemies. War is our undoing, but Nature approves, because She's going to get the "Space Force" the planet needs to remain asteroid - free. Nothing is as we would have it, because WE ARE NOT THE POINT HERE. Life is the point. And we're going to save it all and take it to a new home one day when the Sun gives out.

The rest is pointless melodrama.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 12:45:42 PM

