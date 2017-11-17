Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  

SHARE    Share

(# of views)   1 comment
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts

Art as Protest: Challenging the New Norms of the New American Century

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Cory Clark     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Interesting 1   Inspiring 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 11/17/17

Author 81504
Become a Fan
  (3 fans)


Dani Finger's Exhibition Passing the Torch: From Obama to Trump hangs in HighPoint Cafe's Allen Lane location
(Image by Cory Clark)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

PHILADELPHIA - Dani Finger chuckles as she recounts one woman's description of her current exhibition at HighPoint Cafe, Passing the Torch: From Obama to Trump as "disturbing." With images of Obama looking down over a mound of Skulls, vaginal motifs, what appears to be God as a stereotyped male homosexual, bombs, drones, and references to hate speech one might be inclined to agree with the sentiment. If that one had only a passing glance taken out of any sort of context.

Then again if you did take the work in context you might say the same thing for an entirely different reason.


Dani finger's painting Backs Turned
(Image by Danielle N Finger)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

A closer inspection of the painting of former president Obama presiding over a mound of skulls becomes a critique of capitalism and Obama's betrayal of his anti-imperial, anti-capitalist roots for the sake of Wall Street corporate power.

Vaginal motif's become a critique of a pervasive rape culture and rampant sexism, hate speech is extracted from the dog whistles of the Make America Great Again Cult, patriotism becomes the call to more war and the ever-growing voice of white nationalism doled out by a clown puppet in chief for the feverish consumption of his cult followers.

Throughout her work, she uses pop culture references and imagery as a criticism of the political and corporate power structure; as well as, the ever increasing destruction of democratic ideals, human and civil rights for the profit of a narrow few on the backs of a working class it purports to represent.

- Advertisement -


Dani Finger's painting R.I.N.O.
(Image by Danielle N Finger)   Permission   Details   DMCA

She takes a layered approach to the way she walks the viewer through her imagery and the ideas within them, sometimes overlapping often extending the commentary not just from the foreground to the middle but deep into the background of an image.

Her use of space doesn't end with the images themselves, she also seems to extend the mental space, critiquing multiple issues within a single aspect. Take President Trump's tweets which she uses not only to point out his glaring narcissism, the disdain he holds for those he sees as common or anyone who criticizes him but also as a metaphor to call attention to the part his tweet-storms play in destroying any sense of functionality within other branches of the government or the press.


Dani Finger's The Grand Wizard of KaOz
(Image by Danielle N Finger)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

Another consistent feature of her work is her use of Easter-Eggs, each of her works contains one or more images or feature hidden within, sometimes in plain sight. Viewers can return to any one of her major paintings multiple times and still find aspects they had not previously noticed.

Her playful use of imagery, complex use of dimension within each painting, ruefully enigmatic references to highlight various political and social issues of our day come together as a where's Waldo of political discourse.

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Interesting 1   Inspiring 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

http://tiny.cc/lawlessmedia

Cory Clark is a freelance photojournalist and writer focused on civil and human rights issues, social justice and politics. He is a regular contributor with Getty Images, AP and AFP. His work has appeared in, The Guardian, Fortune (more...)
 

SHARE    Share



Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

NYPD Sergeant illegally confiscates OWS info fliers, Donations, then gropes protesters breast

Discrimination, Harassment, Criminalization, and Abuse: The Daily Horror of Homelessness

SBA Failure to Reign in Predatory Lending Could Lead to Second Banking Crisis

Occupy the Department of Veterans Affairs battles it out with, V.A. and Sandy, vets win

Housing First Vs. Political and Social Weakness

Pepsi or Coke, Another free pass for Obama and Corporate Fascism

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Cory Clark

Become a Fan
Author 81504
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Sep 8, 2012), 3 fans, 23 articles, 46 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
If you don't know who Dani Finger is, you should, her powerful work has been a fish slap in the face to the status quo for the 5 years. She's definitely an up an coming artist if she chooses to be! For more information about her her work you can follow her on facebook @danifingerinfinitespaces or shoot her an email @ fanidinger@gmail.com.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 17, 2017 at 6:14:51 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell a Friend: Tell A Friend

Copyright © 2002-2017, OpEdNews

Powered by Populum