Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Arresting the Attorney General

By (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Author 84384
William Barr
William Barr
(Image by US Marshall's Service)   Details   DMCA
The House of Representatives should direct the Sergeant at Arms to arrest Attorney General William Barr for failing to comply with a subpoena to produce the complete, unredacted Mueller Report. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1927 that either branch of Congress has the power to arrest a witness who fails to appear pursuant to a subpoena. McGrain v. Daugherty, 273 U.S. 135.

Teapot Dome

The Teapot Dome incident was considered America's biggest political scandal up until Watergate . The Mueller Report has revealed so many obstructions of justice by President Trump that makes Watergate look like a petty crime. Teapot Dome was the name of a Wyoming oilfield on federal property. Harry M. Daugherty became the Attorney General of the United States on March 5, 1921, and held that office until March 28, 1924, when he resigned under the cloud of scandal. Daugherty was accused of malfeasance and nonfeasance in the Department of Justice when he failed to investigate and prosecute the Teapot Dome conspirators.

On April 14, 1922, the Wall Street Journal broke a sensational story about a secret bribery scheme involving oil company kickbacks to government officials in exchange for the granting of exceptionally favorable oil leases via single-bid contracts. The next day Wyoming Democratic Senator John B. Kendrick introduced a resolution that set in motion the Senate investigation that would ultimately expose the Teapot Dome scandal\. The investigation exposed an illegal financial relationship between Fall, Warren Harding's Secretary of the Interior, and a subsidiary of the Sinclair Consolidated Oil Corporation.

Daugherty was accused by opponents of the Harding Administration as having been complicit in the Teapot Dome affair by failing to intervene after he had learned of the malfeasance. A pair of special prosecutors Republican Assistant Attorney General Owen J. Roberts and former Democratic Senator Atlee Pomerene were appointed to conduct a more thorough investigation of the matter.

Congressional Subpoenas

In the course of the Senate investigation, the committee issued a subpoena and it was served on Mally S. Daugherty the brother of Harry M. Daugherty and president of the Midland National Bank of Washington Court House, Ohio. The subpoena commanded Daugherty to appear before the committee for the purpose of giving testimony bearing on the subject under investigation, and to bring with him the "deposit ledgers of the Midland National Bank since November 1, 1920."Daugherty failed to appear before the Senate committee.

The committee issued and served a second subpoena on the Mr. Daugherty, commanding him to appear before it. Again, the witness again failed to appear, and no excuse was offered by him for either failure.

The Arrest

The Senate authorized the sergeant at arms to arrest Mr. Daugherty. The deputy, proceeding under the warrant, took the witness into custody in Cincinnati, Ohio, with the purpose of bringing him before to the Senate as commanded.A Cincinnati federal court would not enforce the subpoena and the case then went directly to the Supreme Court.

The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled in 1927,

We are of opinion that the power of inquiry -- with process to enforce it -- is an essential and appropriate auxiliary to the legislative function.

The court added,

We are further of opinion that the provisions are not of doubtful meaning, but, as was held by this Court in the cases we have reviewed, are intended to be effectively exercised, and therefore to carry with them such auxiliary powers as are necessary and appropriate to that end"A legislative body cannot legislate wisely or effectively in the absence of information respecting the conditions which the legislation is intended to affect or change, and where the legislative body does not itself possess the requisite information -- which not infrequently is true -- recourse must be had to others who do possess it. Experience has taught that mere requests for such information often are unavailing, and also that information which is volunteered is not always accurate or complete, so some means of compulsion are essential to obtain what is needed.

Next Page 1 | 2

 

Chairman, Made in the USA Foundation, economist and lawyer, author of ten books and hundreds of articles.
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Most Popular Articles by this Author:

The Trumps and Jared Kushner Cheated Their Way into Elite Colleges

Outsourcing Obamacare

Shame on Ralph Lauren and the US Open

Great American Products to Buy Labor Day Weekend

U.S Trade Deficit Causes Income Inequality

Trade Promotion Authority is Unconstitutional

Nicholas Ginex

Author 89178
(Member since Jul 29, 2013), 2 fans, 10 articles, 395 comments
Eighty percent of this article was about the Tea Pot Dome without making a clear connection why Bill Barr should be arrested. Up to the present, not one Democrat has taken advantage to read the Mueller Report unredacted. This report is available to be read behind closed doors. It brings up only one valid conclusion - the Democrats do not want justice they want President Trump arrested and out of office.

When anger prevails, reason is lost for the Democrats should be aware that if the entire Mueller Report is released Bill Barr would be in violation of the law. This is what they hope for.

The Democratic party has a real problem because the entire Russian collusion story is beginning to backfire on them. They were responsible for colluding with the Russians in producing the fake dossier initiated and paid for by Hillary Clinton. It will serve justice to finally get the cheaters and corrupt government officials out of office.

The American people now have an opportunity to find out who, at every level of government, had sanctioned the underhanded actions to spy on the 2016 election and denigrate the character of President Trump.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 6:21:09 PM

John Zwiebel

Author 509185

(Member since Jun 19, 2017), 2 fans, 1 articles, 281 comments
There are so many other crimes Trump could be impeached for, this continued pursuit of Russiagate is folly. I am beginning to wonder if the reason Pelosi won't impeach is because her commission of the same crimes would come to light. While perhaps not a "crime", the way Obamacare was enacted and how it killed single-payer was certainly immoral. A sell-out to the insurance companies.


The may 6 and 7 episodes of Peter B. Collins podcast has pointers to a number of articles on this subject. Gareth Porter, Larry C. Johnson, James Reston to name a few.


Johnson's article is particularly full of detail, although one needs to recall who Johnson is.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 7:01:01 PM

nelswight

Author 2581

(Member since Sep 3, 2006), 81 comments
good go,john.

Submitted on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11:37:21 AM

Michele Goddard

Author 513220

(Member since Mar 28, 2019), 4 fans, 8 articles, 58 comments
Trump doesn't need "spies" to denigrate his character. He busies himself with that task every moment he draws breath. He is totally lacking in morals, character or respect for the Constitution. He and his brood have been repeatedly exposed as habitual liars. They have turned the office of the presidency into a grotesque, corrupt and unrecognizable shell that they use it to enrich themselves. I don't know our democracy, even the corrupt animal it has become will survive at all if Trump wins again.

Submitted on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 12:47:07 AM

shad williams

Author 63282

(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 22 fans, 53 articles, 1 quicklinks, 2472 comments, 2 diaries
So now we can recognize the blind hubris, casual short shrift for the value of life or empathy for human rights nor any concession to respect for self determination - these are the characteristics of the ruling illetes - They are a bunch of lying, thieving and murdering mofos. So now we know What They Do. It has been there in the mix for most of American history. We have been duped, but I hope that may be coming to their end.

Submitted on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 5:53:35 AM

shad williams

Author 63282

(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 22 fans, 53 articles, 1 quicklinks, 2472 comments, 2 diaries
Despite thebullshit of the entire escapade, when Israeli collusion should have been the real focus, the ruling elites managed another sleight of hand even without the help of redaction.

How is it that the corrupt privileged get to read the unredacted version while the people who are the source of consent get diddly squat redactions? Does one believe for a moment that the elites do not have a copy? Hell they provided oversight in the writing of the report - Why would one think otherwise?

They finally have the scurrilous Donald in the cross hairs - The blunt force trauma by the state apparatus under the control of the elites have uncovered every rock the Trump has crawled from under. He chickened out just like the coward punk ass he is. The globalists have made him a one term president and are scrambling to give us another piece of sh*t for president.

I object, mofo.

Submitted on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 5:42:53 AM

Ms Nan

Author 28898

(Member since Jan 12, 2009), 12 fans, 574 comments
(Image by Unknown Owner) Details DMCA

Submitted on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 8:04:10 PM

Devil's Advocate

Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 9 fans, 2677 comments
If only they'd hurry up and reach Step 5.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 10:29:14 PM

George King

Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 17 fans, 21 articles, 2641 comments, 1 diaries
There will be no acceptance (5). Repeating (1) & (2) is the shallow depth they are capable of like a broken washing machine (rinse and repeat) or "doing the same thing over and over expecting a different result. I believe Einstein coined this as insanity.

Submitted on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 3:55:35 AM

Lee Beacham

Author 502584

(Member since May 30, 2015), 1 fan, 609 comments
They can arrest him doesn't mean they should. That would, with everything we do know and can't know, be the start of a coup. We aint there by a long shot with a 2nd amendment firearm. Vote him out, if you can. Don't bet the ranch on it.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 8:22:21 PM

Nicholas Ginex

Author 89178
(Member since Jul 29, 2013), 2 fans, 10 articles, 395 comments
Hello Michelle, please indicate where Trump spied on the Democrats. Also, list the lies you say Trump has spoken. So far, he has been a man of his word and raised our economy at its highest levels. We are very fortunate that Trump is president because America was going downhill with the Democrats. Do you remember President Obama said the manufacturing jobs cannot be replaced? However, Trump's business acumen brought lots of manufacturing back and raised the wages of the working class. You just do not appear to know what you are thinking about when you try to discredit Trump for doing a good job.

Submitted on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 2:54:44 AM

Lee Beacham

Author 502584

(Member since May 30, 2015), 1 fan, 609 comments
It's almost like the Dems and the liberals don't want America to succeed. It means Americans are succeeding. Of course not all at the same time. And in different ways. I agree with you. Life is hard and never perfect. But sometimes your score a goal or have a good day, week or a long stretch. I had a stretch of successful life that's lasted near 50 years. Might have had a bad day or two, but I forgot them. Through good and bad presidents and economies I just kept making goals until I reached them and then made new ones. I can't take the credit. God sent me an angel and she agreed to marry me. .

Submitted on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 4:06:50 AM

Michael Droy

Author 503094

(Member since Jul 18, 2015), 2 fans, 44 comments
Someone has missed the point here.

The contempt charge for the AG is not about failing to appear as witness. It is about failing to provide an unredacted version of the Mueller report to the public. That of course would be illegal.

Quite amazing a few people still can't see through this political act.

Submitted on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 9:37:55 AM

Snake Arbusto

Author 87229

(Member since Apr 11, 2013), 2 fans, 1 articles, 87 comments, 1 diaries
Yeah, hey. I'm not here to sell fantasies about how good Trump is for the country. But I do want to say that people need to admit to themselves that our political system put him in power and reflect on the fact that using whatever means are available to get rid of him - no matter how urgent we may feel it is to do so - may be a bad idea, because once it's over that system will still be in place. Then once (or if and when) the Democrats are back in power, the precedent will be set to use any means necessary to get rid of their president, and you can be sure that the other side will use them. You can also be sure that they will pretend to be just as morally outraged as Trump's opponents are now. So we'll be off for another round of accusations and conspiracy theories and declarations that we are in an emergency and emergency means are called for, shameful pandering and lying by the press, etc. that will last another four years. Meanwhile the country will continue to be run by the Kochs and the Pentagon and the CIA. Wouldn't it be better to admit that the US political system put Trump in power and that it has the muscle and resilience to get us back on track? Or if that system is bankrupt, to replace it with a system that will work for the real people? People who actually create value? Folks, if you think Trump is an alien catastrophe rather than the ultimate expression of the US political system, you've been watching too much sports and TV series.

Submitted on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 3:03:45 PM

Nicholas Ginex

Author 89178
(Member since Jul 29, 2013), 2 fans, 10 articles, 395 comments
Hello Shad, They finally have the scurrilous Democrats in the cross hairs by disclosing the Hillary Clinton dossier. The blunt force trauma by the state apparatus under the control of the elites have uncovered every rock that Hillary Clinton has crawled from under. She chickened out just like the coward punk ass she is. The globalists could not even make her a one term president and are scrambling to "see" who they can replace President Trump with by seting up Democratic candidates that would give America a piece of sh*t for president.

Submitted on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 6:19:58 PM

Nicholas Ginex

Author 89178
(Member since Jul 29, 2013), 2 fans, 10 articles, 395 comments
Hello Snake, You wrote, "Wouldn't it be better to admit that the US political system put Trump in power and that it has the muscle and resilience to get us back on track? Or if that system is bankrupt, to replace it with a system that will work for the real people?"

I agree with you that Trump has been an asset to our country by getting America back on track. Unfortunately, many Democrats won't admit that. Regarding the system going bankrupt, that is exactly what the Democrats are aiming for with their impractical Green Deal.

If either political party was smart and well read, they should know that the military-industrial complex (MIC) has developed and implemented Zero-Point Energy, which if applied in all moving vehicles and production will be a solution to bio or fossil fuel pollution and would be a safe way to end climate change.

But, let it be known,the MIC has control of our Government and have successfully kept secret the greatest technological discovery of our era. To learn a bit about zero-point energy click here

Submitted on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 6:45:53 PM

Michele Goddard

Author 513220

(Member since Mar 28, 2019), 4 fans, 8 articles, 58 comments
Nicholas, Trump is literally a pathological liar as are all of his children. Fact checkers can't even keep up. He said he loved Wikileaks, then he said he knows nothing about Wikileaks it's not his thing. He said he had nothing to do with Russia which has always been a complete lie. He said he had nothing to do with thw Saudis and has also said thw Saudis love him because he buys millions of dollars of things from them. He said be knew nothing about the payment to the open star then was caught in that lie. Don Jr. told three different lies about the Trump tower meeting and there were behind the scenes conversations between all the Trumps about the lies they were telling and what would happen if they got caught. But they just change their stories and apparently all the koolaid drinks just take another shot. Have a good one.

Submitted on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 10:28:01 PM

pablo mayhew

Author 95209

(Member since Aug 14, 2014), 12 fans, 7 articles, 1661 comments
This article, at best, is absolute gibberish; at worst, it's willful propaganda.

I just watched a very recent video of Chris Matthews hosting a panel that included California Rep. Jackie Speier and two other liberals--one male and one female--neither of whom I recognized.

No matter. The issue is that Speier suggested that there was some legal basis by which Congress could call Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to the House Chamber and have the sergeant-at-arms arrest him for not releasing Trump's taxes. As Speier spoke, Matthews could be heard laughing, and the camera cut to images of the other two panelists rolling their eyes.

There is no legal recourse whatsoever for Congress to make active arrests--that is the provenance of the Justice Department--which resides in the executive branch, not the legislative. It stands to reason, then, that if Mnuchin is not vulnerable to such an outcome... then certainly the head of the Justice Department, Attorney General William Barr, isn't either.

I lament for this country when I consider how very few Americans maintain a sufficient grasp of the U.S. Constitution and elementary civics.

Submitted on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 1:34:09 AM

Ms Nan

Author 28898

(Member since Jan 12, 2009), 12 fans, 574 comments
(Image by Unknown Owner) Details DMCA

Submitted on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10:44:39 AM

Nicholas Ginex

Author 89178
(Member since Jul 29, 2013), 2 fans, 10 articles, 395 comments
Hello Michelle, you wrote, "He said he loved Wikileaks, then he said he knows nothing about Wikileaks it's not his thing." What's wrong with that? Wilileaks was providing worthwhile information about the corruption. lies, and treason by Hillary Clinton. Her actions far exceed that of President Trump with collusion with Russia in originating the unverified dossie, destroying her computer, deleting 30,000 emails, and being part of many play to pay money schemes. Before knocking Trump, take a 2nd look at a liar and a cheat that many Americans voted to be president. Are you angrey that Hillary did not win the 2016 election? You should be grateful that she lost because America would be further in the dumps then what Obama did to our economy.

Submitted on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 5:58:35 PM

