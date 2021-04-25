Armenian community leaders in Turkey denounce U.S. decision on Armenian 'massacre' of 1915

Armenian community leaders in Turkey Saturday denounced U.S. decision on Armenian 'massacre' of 1915 .

"We do not approve of the handling and use of some painful and saddening events that took place between the two nations more than 100 years ago by political authorities. We are against the instrumentalisation of our sorrows by daily politics," Bedros Sirinoglu said.

"The deplorable events in history can be discussed by Armenian and Turkish state authorities as well as objective historians," he said. "But as far as I see, those who get involved in the issue with political motives, the US, the EU and some other countries are far from being well-intentioned."

"The pre-condition of empathizing with the Armenian nation should not be tarnishing the Turkish nation's honor or having hostile attitude towards Turkey. As a Turkish citizen, I believe we need to reinforce the love, respect, and friendship between the two communities, leaving no place for grudge or hatred," he added.

Armenian Orthodox Patriarch

Sahak Masalyan, the Armenian Orthodox Patriarch, also criticized the use of 1915 events as a political tool.

"It saddens us to see that the suffering of our people and the suffering of our ancestors are instrumentalized by some countries for everyday political purposes," Masalyan said adding:

"The tension caused by the usage of the issue in parliamentary agendas for decades has not served the rapprochement of the two nations, on the contrary, it provokes hostile feelings and delays peace."

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan offered condolences on Saturday to Sahak Maşalyan for the Armenian population of Ottoman Empire who lost their lives during the "difficult conditions" of World War I.

"I commemorate with respect the Ottoman Armenians who have lost their lives in the difficult conditions of World War I, and I extend my condolences to their grandchildren," the president said adding that the politicization of the issue against Turkey, which needs to be researched by historians, does not benefit anyone.

Biden's statement

U.S. President Biden described the killings of Ottoman Armenians during World War I as "genocide" in a statement released Saturday, becoming the first U.S. president to use the controversial term.

In an attempt to limit the expected uproar from its NATO ally, Biden had reportedly informed Erdoğan of his intent to issue the statement in question during their call on Friday.

"We remember the lives of all those who died in the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide and recommit ourselves to preventing such an atrocity from ever again occurring," Biden said. "And we remember so that we remain ever-vigilant against the corrosive influence of hate in all its forms," he said.

"We do this not to cast blame but to ensure that what happened is never repeated," Biden said. With the acknowledgement, Biden followed through on a campaign promise he made a year ago.

Turkey says any U.S. recognition of Armenian 'genocide' would further harm ties

