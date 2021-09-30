Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict a year after the hostilities in Karabakh

September 27 marked one year since Azerbaijan's attack on Nagorno-Karabakh with the support of Turkey and terrorist groups.

Due to the ineffective steps of international structures, the bloody war lasted 44 long days.

A year later, official Baku continues its Armenophobic policy at the highest level, not fulfilling the agreements reached with Yerevan through the mediation of the Russian Federation. One of the primary agreements is the return of prisoners of war on the principle of "all for all", which Armenia has long fulfilled.

Meanwhile, Armenian prisoners of war in Azerbaijan are actually held in inhuman conditions, subjected to medieval torture. The whereabouts of 231 military personnel and 22 civilians are still unknown. During the year, Azerbaijan handed over only 108 captured military personnel and civilians to the Armenian side.

President Aliyev of Azerbaijan is holding Armenian prisoners as hostages and organizing joint military exercises with Turkey near the borders of Armenia and Iran.

After the war, Aliyev constantly insists that the Karabakh issue has been resolved, that he decided it by war and there is no point in returning to it from now on. The states-co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, the United States, France and Russia, which have been engaged in the settlement of the Karabakh problem for many years, in turn, declare: no, the issue has not been resolved, since the status of Nagorno-Karabakh has not been resolved. Aliyev's policy does not inspire confidence in the Minsk Group.

Last fall, the Minsk Group co-chairs focused on other areas. For Russia, the internal political crisis in Belarus became a dangerous challenge, for the United States, the number one problem was the struggle for the seat of the owner of the White House, and for France - the question of leadership in the European Union against the backdrop of a pandemic and uncertainties in transatlantic relations.

Today, in addition to the Russian peacekeepers, the Russian-Turkish monitoring center, located on the territory controlled by Azerbaijan, not far from the contact line, monitors the observance of the ceasefire.

This center was the result of difficult negotiations between the diplomats of the two countries. During the war, Turkey sought a leading role in the OSCE Minsk Group along with France, Russia and the United States. Moscow opposed.

As a result, the Turkish presence turned out to be limited: all surveillance from the joint center is carried out with the help of drones, and employees do not leave its territory.

Recently, against the background of reports of skirmishes at the borders, it became known about the agreement of the OSCE Minsk Group with Baku and Yerevan on the resumption of working trips to the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

One thing is clear: without a real peace process and a serious dialogue, the post-war period could become another calm between wars. The issue of the status of Nagorno-Karabakh has not been resolved, Armenian soldiers remain in Baku, and civilians continue to die from mines.