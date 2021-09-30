 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News   

Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict a year after the hostilities in Karabakh

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.

September 27 marked one year since Azerbaijan's attack on Nagorno-Karabakh with the support of Turkey and terrorist groups.

Due to the ineffective steps of international structures, the bloody war lasted 44 long days.

A year later, official Baku continues its Armenophobic policy at the highest level, not fulfilling the agreements reached with Yerevan through the mediation of the Russian Federation. One of the primary agreements is the return of prisoners of war on the principle of "all for all", which Armenia has long fulfilled.

Meanwhile, Armenian prisoners of war in Azerbaijan are actually held in inhuman conditions, subjected to medieval torture. The whereabouts of 231 military personnel and 22 civilians are still unknown. During the year, Azerbaijan handed over only 108 captured military personnel and civilians to the Armenian side.

President Aliyev of Azerbaijan is holding Armenian prisoners as hostages and organizing joint military exercises with Turkey near the borders of Armenia and Iran.

After the war, Aliyev constantly insists that the Karabakh issue has been resolved, that he decided it by war and there is no point in returning to it from now on. The states-co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, the United States, France and Russia, which have been engaged in the settlement of the Karabakh problem for many years, in turn, declare: no, the issue has not been resolved, since the status of Nagorno-Karabakh has not been resolved. Aliyev's policy does not inspire confidence in the Minsk Group.

Last fall, the Minsk Group co-chairs focused on other areas. For Russia, the internal political crisis in Belarus became a dangerous challenge, for the United States, the number one problem was the struggle for the seat of the owner of the White House, and for France - the question of leadership in the European Union against the backdrop of a pandemic and uncertainties in transatlantic relations.

Today, in addition to the Russian peacekeepers, the Russian-Turkish monitoring center, located on the territory controlled by Azerbaijan, not far from the contact line, monitors the observance of the ceasefire.

This center was the result of difficult negotiations between the diplomats of the two countries. During the war, Turkey sought a leading role in the OSCE Minsk Group along with France, Russia and the United States. Moscow opposed.

As a result, the Turkish presence turned out to be limited: all surveillance from the joint center is carried out with the help of drones, and employees do not leave its territory.

Recently, against the background of reports of skirmishes at the borders, it became known about the agreement of the OSCE Minsk Group with Baku and Yerevan on the resumption of working trips to the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

One thing is clear: without a real peace process and a serious dialogue, the post-war period could become another calm between wars. The issue of the status of Nagorno-Karabakh has not been resolved, Armenian soldiers remain in Baku, and civilians continue to die from mines.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Aram Manukyan Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

an American journalist with expertise in the history and politics of Caucasus region

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Position of Armenia to Syrian Conflict

What is the essence of interstate strife in Armenia?

Erdogan's Neo-Ottomanism as a Factor in the Escalation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Conflict

The context of the Armenian-Russian relations. What we can expect? What to hope for?

The US State Department allocates $150 thousand to Armenia

Political background to the development of oil and gas production in Azerbaijan

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 