Barbara Bush died April 17, however, she will be forever engraved in our hearts and minds as an individual involved in many literacy organizations, and who also served and chaired many literacy committees/organizations. Not only was she the first lady of the United States, but she was fully devoted and dedicated to eliminating the generational cycle of illiteracy in America by supporting programs where parents and their young children can learn together.



I don't have children of my own, but I started working at the Cape May City Elementary School so that I could love and educate children as if they were my own so that I could also contribute to society, same as Bush. This has led me on a different journey or path than I wanted to be on for many years.





- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -