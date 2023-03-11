 
 
"Argentina 1985": Its Untold Story That Oscar Viewers Should Know

Argentina, 1985 - Official Trailer A team of lawyers take on the heads of Argentina's bloody military dictatorship during the 1980s in a battle against odds. Watch ...
This Sunday, I'll be watching the 95th Oscars Ceremony with special interest. That's because of my concern about U.S. atrocities abroad and the related fact that the nominee for best international film is "Argentina 1985."

It tells the gripping story behind Argentina's "Trial of the Junta," which in 1985 brought to justice the country's military dictatorship responsible for the prosecution of its infamous "Dirty War" (1976-1984).

Apart from its artistic merits and my already noted focus, the film interested me personally, because precisely in 1985 while I was studying liberation theology in Brazil, my family and I lived under the related military dictatorship for more than six months. We even passed several nights lodged in Rio's Clube Militar (Military Club), thanks to my Portuguese language instructor in Boulder Colorado whose father was a general in the Brazilian army.

Knowledge of Brazil's then-recent history, its 1964 military coup, and its prosecution of liberation theologians made the Clube a scary place. We all knew the days of Brazil's junta were numbered too. So, what was happening in Argentina sparked deep thoughts about a coming day of reckoning further north.

With all of that in mind, let me recommend "Argentina 1985," point out a key omission relevant to North Americans, and indicate some of the film's implicit and salutary political portents for us all. (Spoiler alert!)

Argentina 1985

"Argentina 1985" is dark and gripping. It's about fascism, government corruption, absolute cruelty, torture, death squads, bomb threats, child abuse, propaganda, and citizen intimidation.

At the same time it's the cinematically familiar story of a reluctant leader who turns a group of callow, unprepared, and unlikely players into an unstoppable team eventually victorious over an invincible foe.

At the film's outset team members are introduced one after another. We find them naïve, idealistic, practical, wise, funny, focused, and hard working in the extreme. Perhaps its most effective unofficial member is the main character's pre-teen son who comically demonstrates wisdom and savoir faire far beyond his years.

The film's real hero though is Julio Cesar Strassera, Brazil's Chief Prosecutor. He's aided by his young Assistant Prosecutor, Luis Moreno Ocampo who's constantly worried about his mother's opinions. She's extremely conservative and a loyal supporter of Argentina's military. She's Catholic and a co-parishioner of one of the junta's main defendants.

Together Strassera and Ocampo guide their young team (despite crippling time restraints, death threats, and bomb scares) in fulfilling their superhuman task of gathering an overwhelming number of testimonies from hundreds of Dirty War eyewitnesses, victims, and their family members.

The dramatic result portrayed convincingly in "Argentina 1985" is a whole series of moving accounts of torture, rape, and murder. Responsibility for all those crimes is inexorably laid at the doorstep of the country's military dictatorship.

Toward the film's conclusion, after hearing Strassera's summarizing argument, most audience members, I'm sure, feel (as I did) like joining the packed Argentine courtroom in its ovation of thunderous applause. That feeling of vindication is reinforced when the worst of the accused generals receive severe sentences including life behind bars.

What's Not Told

Mike Rivage-Seul

Here's hoping "Argentina 1985" wins the Oscar and that its recipients' speech will fill in the film's blanks.

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 11, 2023 at 11:25:04 AM

Michael Dewey

"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine
       -- Tom Paine

The 70+ years of CIA run Foreign Policy can only remind me of the times of Revelation 12-14 Church-State Beasts. I think now we are all in it together with Mark-Masks to buy or sell. Waiting for that new song of the 144,000, who must be many of them with insight about these times who shine brightly in Daniel 12:3's lost Jewel.

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 11, 2023 at 12:57:35 PM

Mike Rivage-Seul

Good observations, Michael. It's also important to remember that the focus of John of Patmos' apocalypse was the Roman Empire and its inevitable downfall. That same sort focus on the certain demise of history's most bestial empires was shared by the Book of Daniel.

Submitted on Saturday, Mar 11, 2023 at 1:04:29 PM

