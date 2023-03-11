"Argentina 1985": Its Untold Story That Oscar Viewers Should Know



This Sunday, I'll be watching the 95th Oscars Ceremony with special interest. That's because of my concern about U.S. atrocities abroad and the related fact that the nominee for best international film is "Argentina 1985."

It tells the gripping story behind Argentina's "Trial of the Junta," which in 1985 brought to justice the country's military dictatorship responsible for the prosecution of its infamous "Dirty War" (1976-1984).

Apart from its artistic merits and my already noted focus, the film interested me personally, because precisely in 1985 while I was studying liberation theology in Brazil, my family and I lived under the related military dictatorship for more than six months. We even passed several nights lodged in Rio's Clube Militar (Military Club), thanks to my Portuguese language instructor in Boulder Colorado whose father was a general in the Brazilian army.

Knowledge of Brazil's then-recent history, its 1964 military coup, and its prosecution of liberation theologians made the Clube a scary place. We all knew the days of Brazil's junta were numbered too. So, what was happening in Argentina sparked deep thoughts about a coming day of reckoning further north.

With all of that in mind, let me recommend "Argentina 1985," point out a key omission relevant to North Americans, and indicate some of the film's implicit and salutary political portents for us all. (Spoiler alert!)

Argentina 1985

"Argentina 1985" is dark and gripping. It's about fascism, government corruption, absolute cruelty, torture, death squads, bomb threats, child abuse, propaganda, and citizen intimidation.

At the same time it's the cinematically familiar story of a reluctant leader who turns a group of callow, unprepared, and unlikely players into an unstoppable team eventually victorious over an invincible foe.

At the film's outset team members are introduced one after another. We find them naïve, idealistic, practical, wise, funny, focused, and hard working in the extreme. Perhaps its most effective unofficial member is the main character's pre-teen son who comically demonstrates wisdom and savoir faire far beyond his years.

The film's real hero though is Julio Cesar Strassera, Brazil's Chief Prosecutor. He's aided by his young Assistant Prosecutor, Luis Moreno Ocampo who's constantly worried about his mother's opinions. She's extremely conservative and a loyal supporter of Argentina's military. She's Catholic and a co-parishioner of one of the junta's main defendants.

Together Strassera and Ocampo guide their young team (despite crippling time restraints, death threats, and bomb scares) in fulfilling their superhuman task of gathering an overwhelming number of testimonies from hundreds of Dirty War eyewitnesses, victims, and their family members.

The dramatic result portrayed convincingly in "Argentina 1985" is a whole series of moving accounts of torture, rape, and murder. Responsibility for all those crimes is inexorably laid at the doorstep of the country's military dictatorship.

Toward the film's conclusion, after hearing Strassera's summarizing argument, most audience members, I'm sure, feel (as I did) like joining the packed Argentine courtroom in its ovation of thunderous applause. That feeling of vindication is reinforced when the worst of the accused generals receive severe sentences including life behind bars.

What's Not Told

