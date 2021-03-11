Are you suggesting that there is a way out of this mad cultu

 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Are you suggesting that there is a way out of this mad cultural do-loop? An alternative reality where awareness alone can give us meaning and make us whole again? Would that it were so. When we fight nihilism with nihilism, those who are busy attributing meaning to cultural nonsense win. We have only one turf to fight them on. On the turf that they now own. There is only one reality. They own it. We have to take it back, period. It is they who have twisted and contorted the rules so that only they benefit. All systems are equally corruptible. There is meaning both above, below and with them. Face it, conceding even an inch to them is an act of cowardice. We have to stand up against them toe-to-toe, man-to-man; woman-to-woman. Meaning is where you plant your stake in the ground to fight, not where you turn to flee. There are no systems insulated against either political corruption or corruption of the soul. To defeat capitalism you first got to grow-up.

 

Retired Foreign Service Officer and past Manager of Political and Military Affairs at the US Department of State.
 
