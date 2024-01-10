Are you ready with me? (A sand-blasted poem)

Are you ready with me?
Once we make contact
Jump from mind to mind
Stages of mental development
Principles that mirror
Immersed in self-experience
Friendly little mountain
That is how it looks
An image brightened in her mind
Moss growing on things
Wind blew through the enclosure
Powers and patterns
The hole in the drum
Above my pay grade
Once we make contact
Heading toward the molten core
Where they might have moved it
Sensory deprivation chamber
As debris flies in arcs
After a couple of years
Crossed elevated walkways
I've traveled so far
What do you mean?
Reality filled her body
Runes were bought on-line
Thoughts would differ in Spanish
She touched the dint
But it quickly reemerged
Broken into two parts
Still a conspicuous absence
Deranged from incarnation
Restaurant menus appear
But that doesn't really matter
A long way very quickly
I knew the story already
We began in the ruins
Forms of spiritual communications
Into a single network
A juvenile saved his life
Dressed up as a dolphin
With one arm in plaster
With the help of a druid
The theme of the oneness
Womb of any living creature
The revelation of truth
An enormous room is packed
300 years on the cold water
After the day of rest
...............................
Books / Periodical used:
McCarthy's Bar Pete McCarthy
The Drift Issue Eleven / Fall 2023
The Gnostic Gospels Elaine Pagels
The Mythic Imagination Stephen Larson
(Article changed on Jan 10, 2024 at 12:28 PM EST)