Are you ready with me? (A sand-blasted poem)

Passarela com neblina
Passarela com neblina
Are you ready with me?

Once we make contact

Jump from mind to mind


Stages of mental development

Principles that mirror

Immersed in self-experience


Friendly little mountain

That is how it looks

An image brightened in her mind


Moss growing on things

Wind blew through the enclosure

Powers and patterns


The hole in the drum

Above my pay grade

Once we make contact


Heading toward the molten core

Where they might have moved it

Sensory deprivation chamber


As debris flies in arcs

After a couple of years

Crossed elevated walkways


I've traveled so far

What do you mean?

Reality filled her body


Runes were bought on-line

Thoughts would differ in Spanish

She touched the dint


But it quickly reemerged

Broken into two parts

Still a conspicuous absence


Deranged from incarnation

Restaurant menus appear

But that doesn't really matter


A long way very quickly

I knew the story already

We began in the ruins


Forms of spiritual communications

Into a single network

A juvenile saved his life


Dressed up as a dolphin

With one arm in plaster

With the help of a druid


The theme of the oneness

Womb of any living creature

The revelation of truth


An enormous room is packed

300 years on the cold water

After the day of rest

...............................

Books / Periodical used:

McCarthy's Bar Pete McCarthy

The Drift Issue Eleven / Fall 2023

The Gnostic Gospels Elaine Pagels

The Mythic Imagination Stephen Larson


Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of several nonfiction books, a collection of poetry, "Children to the Mountain" and a memoir, "Finding Myself in Time: Facing the Music" Over the last few years he has begun calling (more...)
 

