Are we heading for nuclear war?

The US and South Korea are presently conducting joint war games dubbed "Freedom Shield" in and around the Korean peninsula.

In response North Korean leader Kim jong-Un has launched two ICBM's that reached altitudes in excess of 3700 miles from a submarine "believed to be the first of its kind for Pyongyang." [1]

The rockets traveled over 932 miles "successfully hitting their intended targets in the Sea of Japan".

Now Japan has increased its military budget to $55 billion while intending "to buy 400 Tomahawk missiles from the US, citing concerns over China and North Korea." [2]

"Japan...plans to spend as much as $320 billion in total defense over five years." Something China sees as an escalation and provocation against it.

Meanwhile in the Ukraine conflict in response to an incident in the Black Sea some 38 miles from Sevastopol, Crimea where a US military drone crashed into the sea-which had been tracked by Russian jet fighter planes, US Senator Lindsey Graham (R. S.C.) "urged the Pentagon to fire on the Russian fighter jets." [3]

Responding to Graham's comments, Russia's ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said, "the senator's call to shoot down Russian aircraft went 'far beyond common sense' risking all out war between the world's largest nuclear powers."

