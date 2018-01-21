Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Are the Supremes About to Give Trump a Second Term? by Fitrakis/Wasserman

http://columbusfreepress.com/article/are-supremes-about-give-trump-second-term


Are the Supremes About to Give Trump a Second Term?

by Bob Fitrakis and Harvey Wasserman / freepress.org

JANUARY 18, 2018

See the video

The US Supreme Court may be about to make a second Trump term inevitable.

The nine "Justices" have just heard oral arguments in an Ohio voter registration case. If their decision goes with Secretary of State Jon Husted, it would mean Republicans like him throughout the United States will be able to scrub from the voter rolls millions of citizens merely because they are suspected of wishing to vote Democrat.

In Ohio alone, millions of Ohio voters have tried to vote on Election Day over the past four presidential elections, only to find their names were erased from the pollbooks.

What's technically at stake is whether the federal government has the right to demand fairness in purging voter registration rolls. Or will the secretaries of the various states be free to purge whomever they want.

In other words, it's supposedly a "state's rights" case.

But this is a country where an Attorney-General who fought for state's rights to avoid accepting racial integration is now overriding the explicit choice of some thirty states to enjoy legal marijuana.

In Ohio, secretary Husted has become infamous for his extremely aggressive partisan purges. The state has roughly 5.5 million voters. GOP secretaries of state have become experts at the selective purging game.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

opednews.com

Harvey is a lifelong activist who speaks, writes and organizes widely on energy, the environment, election protection, social justice, grass-roots politics and natural healing, personal and planetary.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

