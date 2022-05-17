 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 5/18/22

Are the Russians fighting their own shadow (or Putin's shadow)?

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   30 comments
Author 86636
  (5 fans)
 

BBC's Russian Editor, Steve Rosenberg, quoting a retired Colonel on Russian state sponsored TV:

Referring to Ukrainian soldiers, he (the colonel) noted: "The desire to defend their motherland very much exists. Ultimate victory on the battlefield is determined by the high morale of (the Ukrainian) troops who are spilling blood for the ideas they are ready to fight for." In saying "the desire to defend their motherland very much exists", he is saying something quite extraordinary, that their cause is real, not whipped up, therefore their desire is pure.

In this quote is a key to why I think wars are fought at all. Men lay their lives on the line to defend the motherland, that is, the land of their birth and the land of their mothers And they are willing to spill blood (their own and others') for ideas or a noble cause.

Likewise the Russians are also willing to spill their own blood and others' for an idea or worthy cause. In their case that idea is that the Ukrainian's are fascists (or Nazi sympathizers). But what if that idea winds up being bogus, like the American idea that the Vietcong were all amoral, godless (and even worse) non-white (!) (and therefore less than human) Communists who were a threat to the American motherland and the noble cause of democracy. That idea did not hold up. In fact, to the American public, increasingly, it was looking more and more like the United States was forfeiting its humanity, committing terrible atrocities, just like the Russians are doing now.

So, what exactly are the Russians fighting to defend their motherland from? (It kind of looks to me like they are fighting their own shadow, or is it Putin's shadow?)

The war the Russians are fighting is on two fronts: The colonel outlines these very clearly. He acknowledges on state TV, that they are losing the war of ideas on the home front. When the idea that motivated the invasion or "operation" is lost, the war in Ukraine will end. It has to. "The biggest problem with [Russia's] military and political situation," the colonel continued, "is that we are in total political isolation and the whole world is against us . . . there is a coalition of 42 countries (against us)." The implication is that the rest of the world doesn't buy into the idea that Ukrainians are Nazis or Nazi sympathizers. (I would wager the colonel doesn't buy it either.)

Poof! Where is the motivation to spill Ukrainian blood and against what are we (Russians) defending the motherland? This is the question that is written all over the colonels face.

This retired colonel may have stuck his neck out too far, but I predict that this is a sign that Putin's "special military operation" in Ukraine is unraveling.

....................

.bbc.com/news/world-europe-61484222

(Article changed on May 17, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT)

 

Gary Lindorff

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of several nonfiction books, a collection of poetry, "Children to the Mountain" and a memoir, "Finding Myself in Time: Facing the Music" Over the last few years he has begun calling
 

Jim Thomas

Author 85207
(Member since Jan 15, 2013)
Mr. Lindorff,

Russia is fighting decades of US aggression. If you do not know that you need to do some serious studying about the relentless expansion of NATO to Russia's doorstep, the overthrow of the legitimate government of Ukraine by the US in 2014, the installation of an illegitimate US controlled government in 2014, the refusal of a large number of Ukrainian citizens to recognize that illegitimate government, followed by the murder of thousands of the dissenters by the US/Ukrainian government, etc. This is a fight for survival by Russia and the dissenting Ukrainian citizens in the Donbass. It is the same tired story of relentless US aggression against any and every country which refuses to follow US orders.


Submitted on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 11:47:17 AM

Lou Pintada

Author 507524
(Member since Nov 29, 2016)
Correct Jim. And don't forget that the Azov battalion now surrendering in Mariupol are almost all Nazis fighting to purify Ukraine of lesser (or non ) humans in the form of Russian soldiers. Is Lindorff ignorant, or a NATO propagandist?

Submitted on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 11:58:33 AM

Gary Lindorff

Author 86636
(Member since Mar 21, 2013)
Just ignorant. Maybe I should stick with metaphors and stay out of op / ed, Consider me schooled.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 1:32:14 PM

John Henry Egan

Author 521945
(Member since Aug 9, 2021)
Scott Ritter also agrees with you Gary so your article is not too far out nor off the mark. Nobody can say for sure what is going on out there militarily. Thanks for your article. jhe

Submitted on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 9:24:26 AM

John Zwiebel

Author 509185
(Member since Jun 19, 2017)
Scott Ritter also agrees with you Gary

Which Scott Ritter is this? Not the one I've been reading. But then I guess it depends on what you think Gary is saying.

Poof! Where is the motivation to spill Ukrainian blood and against what are we (Russians) defending the motherland?

Ritter has changed his mind about how quickly the war will progress and what Russia's goals are. He has said that the weapons shipped to Ukraine are, to his surprise, having an affect. But I see no where that he doubts the Russian commitment to the SMO.

I think the Russian Colonel's remarks are mischaracterized.

You wrote that this is the start of WWIII (and I agree it probably is).

Jim Kavanagh wrote Ukraine Negotiation Kabuki where there is no off-ramp for either side. One side or the other will have to accept "defeat" (which Kavanagh defines).

Michael Hudson says this war is going to continue for 30 years. He believes Russia can support such a war.

Russia began the SMO because it faced and existential crisis. That has not gone away. If anything the US is even more determined to break Russia apart and likewise, Russia more determined to hold together.

There's no "poof -- it goes away" in any of this.

Submitted on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 12:11:12 PM

Lou Pintada

Author 507524
(Member since Nov 29, 2016)
I went to do some work around here and couldn't get this out of my head. OMG. What is going on?!?!?

Lets take just one example:

During the widely publicized Red Cross led evacuation of the steel plant a couple weeks ago, many of the people that were freed ran straight to the Russian military to be evacuated to Russia. Are we to believe that dozens of Mariopol residents, when the Russian Army first entered the city, ran the wrong way across a kilometer of open ground where they took shelter with the enemy for weeks. Or is it more reasonable that the N-a-z-i Azov Battalion kidnapped people to use a human shields and only released them on the 7th?

My unfortunate personal reference to the author was not an ad-hominem attack. I am really curious how anyone could ignore the facts on the ground so completely. And, now I discovered that the word N-a-z-i when referring to a N*&i is verboten. What is one supposed to call a N&^i?

Submitted on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 2:21:53 PM

John Zwiebel

Author 509185
(Member since Jun 19, 2017)
Aside from the fact that there are Nazis in the UAF, financed by Ihor Kolomoysky, a Jew strangely enough, the Russian motivation for carrying on the SMO in Ukraine is hardly motivated solely by those Nazis. Had the Nazis left the people in the Donbas and Odessa alone and not listened to the US urge them on to create the crisis, Russia would have been happy to have stayed away from Ukraine.

This war is 100% the fault of the USA.

This interview with Oliver Stone discusses Putin starting @ about 26 minutes. Stone refers to McCain smirking at the 2007 Munich conference while Putin was speaking.

It is the desire for Empire that has caused this conflict. If the US continues to push Empire, it will destroy itself.

One commentator talking about the lack of support inside of Russia isn't very meaningful. There are others claiming Putin has an 80% approval rating.

Same thing with those claiming Russia is going too slowly. Gonzalo has a perspective. Who's right? I don't know.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 3:02:08 PM

Lou Pintada

Author 507524
(Member since Nov 29, 2016)
" Aside from the fact that there are Nazis in the UAF, financed by Ihor Kolomoysky, a Jew strangely enough ""

Indeed so, there are N-a-z-is all over, which makes it all the more incredible that an otherwise intelligent person would claim that there are none in Ukraine while reams of photographs and hours of footage prove that there are.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 3:48:08 PM

shad williams

Author 63282
(Member since Apr 13, 2011)
Also financed by the US Congress including the more recent injections to keep the Ukranian and Natzee thugs pacified.

Submitted on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 2:08:33 AM

John Zwiebel

Author 509185
(Member since Jun 19, 2017)
Inside Operation Gladio: How NATO supported Nazis and terrorists
Multipolarista

Multipolarista host Benjamin Norton is joined by journalist Asa Winstanley to discuss Operation Gladio, the NATO "stay behind" networks in which the CIA and other Western intelligence agencies recruited, armed, and trained former Nazis, other fascists, and right-wing terrorists to wage a war on the left. VIDEO: tube.com/watch?v=UPhFCAI4SnQ Read and support Asa's reporting at his Substack: winstanley.substack.com

Listen on Apple Podcasts: Click Here

Submitted on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 2:22:56 AM

shad williams

Author 63282
(Member since Apr 13, 2011)
Yes the Gladios are another example of the West's hegemonic drive to be supreme leader of the world by spawning chaos so that they can roll in unencumbered to suck the life blood of anything in their way.

Submitted on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 3:29:58 AM

Mark Sashine

Author 451
(Member since Apr 11, 2006)
Folks

It is practically impossible for the US folks to understand that, adn Europeans deliberately lie. I advised before and I am advising again: stop discussing this. It is too big for you. No offense

Submitted on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 4:00:33 PM

John Zwiebel

Author 509185
(Member since Jun 19, 2017)
Telling us to "shut up and go home" isn't going to solve anything.

Submitted on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 1:26:09 AM

Mark Sashine

Author 451
(Member since Apr 11, 2006)
I am not expecting any solutions from the good folks on OEN or elsewhere. And I did explain why. The only thing we all have to do is to look in the mirror

Submitted on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 11:49:19 AM

shad williams

Author 63282
(Member since Apr 13, 2011)
Very amusing !

Submitted on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 1:00:15 AM

Jim Thomas

Author 85207
(Member since Jan 15, 2013)
A final comment (from me, that is): The abject ignorance displayed by this post reflects, sadly, the extent to which the so-called "American people" are completely brainwashed and rendered ignorant by the US lie machine. People who "think" they are "helping to save Ukrainians" are running around waving their Ukrainian flags and screaming for more violence to be launched by the US against that sad Country, which is the latest victim of the giant US wrecking ball being swung to destroy any country which fails to follow US orders - this time the "violator" which failed to follow US orders is Russia and the victim is Ukraine. Will the people ever figure this out? I gave up on that a long time ago.

Submitted on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 12:50:49 AM

Jim Miles

Author 5671
(Member since Apr 18, 2007)
Up to date on Azovstal - "evacuation" from Azovstal:

.youtube.com/watch?v=oX4gwP3fc0Q

Submitted on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 11:43:17 AM

John Zwiebel

Author 509185
(Member since Jun 19, 2017)
Where is Lt Gen Coultier?

Submitted on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 3:20:51 PM

shad williams

Author 63282
(Member since Apr 13, 2011)
I suspect that the Russians know not only where he is but what he knows.

Submitted on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 2:04:27 AM

John Zwiebel

Author 509185
(Member since Jun 19, 2017)
But will we ever find out?

Or will it be another JFK or 9/11 cover up?

Should you and I be concerned that we aren't "right thinking"?

Or are we both old enough that we don't give a f... any longer?

Submitted on Saturday, May 21, 2

shad williams

Author 63282
(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 27 fans, 71 articles, 51 quicklinks, 4878 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
It seems that this is a new "game". The Russians will embarrass the Empire of Liars as much as they can for the non censored world to see and incrementally punish the little liars until perhaps there are western non electoral regime changes.

Otherwise, is the Empire of Liars willing to risk nuclear war and lose out on the possibility of surviving in order to take Russia's resources?

Submitted on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 3:25:16 AM

Gregory Kozloff

Author 82974
(Member since Oct 27, 2012), 8 fans, 258 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
IMO this is a war, fostered by the US (at least since 2014), like Korea and Viet Nam and as started by our military in Russia in support of the Whites in 1918. We're still reacting like Russia is communist (it's not) but the roots of this conflict are historical and corporatist. American propagandists would have us believe that Evil Putin has started this war against Ukrainian Nazis on his doorstep where we warred against Viet Cong (not remotely) on our doorstep. It's hard for US to argue against Russia when we've been perpetrating similar atrocities or worse for 70+ years or more. We've (and NATO, our puppet) have still spent billions more on arms and munitions in Ukraine than Russia has. Lives, not so much. We've learned a little from past debacles-- but propaganda more intense than ever. All truth about this war is lost on this side or the Atlantic. We're so deluded and greedy for corporate empire.

Submitted on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 8:37:14 PM

David William Pear

Author 500873
(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 59 fans, 92 articles, 510 quicklinks, 5821 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
There goes the stereotype that there is no political freedom of speech and press in Russia. It shows how little 'Americans' really know. All they get is the comic book version of Russia from U.S. propaganda and Western msm.

Submitted on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 3:26:47 PM

shad williams

Author 63282
(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 27 fans, 71 articles, 51 quicklinks, 4878 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Neither. The Empire of Liars, thieves and murderers are without redemption. It was interesting to hear GWB b*tch and moan that Putin messed up the Empire of Liars party to rape Russia in the 1990s by kicking out the political oligarchs who ran for their lives to the west...until recently when some wanted to run back to Russia to escape the backstabbing EOLiars and "help" out their motherland.

There are not going to be any peace negotiations, only surrender. That includes a settlement for Odesa, Tranistria, Kerson, Zaporizhzhya, Karkov and whatever else Russia wants. According to an unnamed source, an out of sight but not out of mind concern is the dozens of unserviced obsolete nuclear power facilities in Ukraine... potential Chernobyls.

In order to pay for Ukrainians without jobs, energy and food, housing, and medical treatment for prisoners of war, reconstruction Natzee damages, the price of precious resources will undergo a rigorous ratcheting up to extract reparations from the EOLiars.

Submitted on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 1:59:10 AM

John Zwiebel

Author 509185
(Member since Jun 19, 2017), 6 fans, 4 articles, 40 quicklinks, 1770 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Com'on Shad

What makes you think Biden and the rest of the EOLiars will pay anything? They have no honor. They set up the "b*tch" to be raped and now turn away from her because she's been raped. (Hey, kind of a strong metaphor, but the wimpiest one I could come up with.)

I know... you're just trying to give the criminals the benefit of the doubt. You must be a saint. :-)

On a more serious note, people seem to overlook the economic consequences of this stupid war which is 100% the fault of the US Oligarchy.

Kind of hilarious (in a very unfunny way) that Finland is complaining about the fact that Russia isn't shipping them gas because they won't pay in Rubles. It's like the bully being confused that his victim stops turning over his lunch money. WTF!?!

Not addressed at you Shad:

There are homeless all over the streets of the USA. China has eliminated extreme poverty. Jack was doing my yard until he drown swimming off the beach he was living on. I had no idea. The USA has the highest incarceration rate in the world. Don't talk to me about Uyghurs -- probably financed by the CIA to create havoc in Western China. (I'll refer you all to Rainier Shae's article of a couple months back.)

EOLiars -- more like the wretched hive.

Submitted on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 2:46:50 AM

shad williams

Author 63282
(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 27 fans, 71 articles, 51 quicklinks, 4878 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
I only meant the Empire of Liars would pay in the sense that fiat would be unacceptable so that in exchange for goods, Rubles would do...

I agree with the sense of what you are saying about China and eradication of poverty. We have to keep a very healthy suspicion of governments until they can be brought to do what we want them to do. Eradication of poverty is a good thing. Totalitarian digital lockstep, not so much. The Chinese government is technocratic. Spirituality? Fuckitaboutit. The Russian government is national sovereignty oriented yet with the covid jab, go figure...that is an embedded conflict that will have to be resolved both in Russia and for their relationship with China.

Submitted on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 3:44:53 AM

Gary Lindorff

Author 86636
(Member since Mar 21, 2013), 5 fans, 447 articles, 232 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Thanks everyone. I am not as naive as my article implies. If you are following other things I have posted you know that. But often I get caught up in an idea or metaphorical narrative angle and wind up hypnotizing myself into thinking that what I am saying is somehow objective or generally true. One thing I would argue, after reviewing these 26 posted comments, is, there is some truth in what I wrote. But not as much as I was claiming. I defer to much of what has been said, and I stand corrected.

Submitted on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 10:58:00 AM

John Zwiebel

Author 509185
(Member since Jun 19, 2017), 6 fans, 4 articles, 40 quicklinks, 1770 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
The "some truth" will only hold for those who insist that the only reason Russia started the SMO was because of Not-Z's.

I would hope that no one takes that position any longer.

Submitted on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 12:05:58 PM

David William Pear

Author 500873
(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 59 fans, 92 articles, 510 quicklinks, 5821 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Gary, I do think you have a point worth addressing. Motivation and morale are important factors in war. It is to be seen how this plays out on both sides. But, unlike the Vietnam War and other wars of colonization, this war is being fought because the Motherland of each side is at risk.

Some Ukrainians who are not even nazis will feel that it is there patriotic duty to resist what they see as an invasion of their Motherland. It is more nebulous for us to know to what extent Russian soldiers see NATO in Ukraine and Ukrainian nazis as a threat to there Motherland, Russia.

WW2 is very embedded in the Russian psyche. Stalin was and still is criticized for not preparing enough to defend Russia against Hitler's invasion. The Russian people paid a very high price. The Russian leadership see the expansion of NATO as preparation for an invasion, which it is. NATO has shown itself to be an aggressive alliance instead of a purely defensive alliance.

When one country masses its military on another country's border, then that can be seen as an act of war. Especially if that country is pointing nuclear missiles at it. Russian experts such as Stephen Cohen ("War With Russia?"), William Burns (Nyet means Nyet), Oliver Stone (Ukraine on Fire) and others warned that NATO expansion could lead to destabilization and war. The U.S. did it anyway.

Ukraine is nothing like Vietnam.

Submitted on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 3:49:15 PM

John Zwiebel

Author 509185
(Member since Jun 19, 2017), 6 fans, 4 articles, 40 quicklinks, 1770 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Ukraine is nothing like Vietnam

Certainly not from the Russian point of view.

From the USA though, how long before the coming food shortage changes people's minds? It isn't Russia.

Are people really going to be content with sending $40B+ to Ukraine for no reason at all? Will Americans begin to see through the lies of our Political Leadership?

Submitted on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 4:18:09 PM

