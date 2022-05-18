Are the GOP Right Wing Really Unregistered Russian Agents?

Are the GOP Right Win Really Unregistered Russian Agents? Think about that before laughing it off! Actually labeled Russian propaganda is much more subtle most of the time, while our own self-anointed "patriots" have declared war on the elected president and his administration. What is most destructive about these folks is their well- financed capacity to shout "no!" about almost every Biden proposal without coming with alternative ideas. With the slimmest of Democratic majority in the powerful Senate, it has only taken one or two party deserters to undermine needed legislation. That said, the sad and worrisome reality is the very idea that all labeled partisans damned well must side with his or her party or suffer the consequences. What that says for American democracy and prestige is not just worrisome; it's dangerous. The danger is enhanced because so few realize how increasingly powerful the extremists have become. Consider as well that virtually almost the entire Republican Party, some of whose money helped coordinate the January 6, 2021; disgrace has attacked the idea of checking out that historic incident. Unfortunately, the Democrat driven committee has not shown the same kind of ruthless PR power to maintain public awareness, interest and support. Similar lack of ruthlessness to equal the Republican assault diluted the excellent work of Special Counsel Robert Mueller as well. If all this were merely the usual pattern of politics, it would only be terrible. Actually, the situation has moved closer to virtual disaster, with the right acting more forcefully but similarly as it did in the late 1930s and into the 1940s when it worked hard to undermine the Roosevelt administration and almost elected the daddy of America First, Charles Lindbergh. Those realities were multiplied by American coziness with Hitler shaken awake only by the assault on Pearl Harbor, as I have noted many times. The difference today is the level of sophistication by the right wing that has been selling everything from sabotage of President Biden to Tucker Carlson's white replacement theory and a possible run by Trump in 2024. All this is happening during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, diminishing to an extent the outstanding work of Biden in galvanizing the western powers in support of that nation. All over America, the support has mushroomed because of Biden's efforts. A major development is now the news Sweden and Finland see themselves as NATO members. Despite Biden's efforts in this massive effort, his opposite demonstration of humane concerns contrary to Trump's explicit and dangerous narcissism and mocking of the Constitution, right wing efforts can only be seen as if they were the work of Vladimir Putin's propaganda machine. All of this raises the question as to whether the GOP we know today should be required to register as agents of a foreign nation. As extreme as that idea might seem, most Americans, even allegedly informed folks, have little awareness of just how much financial power is vested in the broadest amount of media to the job supposedly intended as journalism instead of propaganda. Worst of this collection, in my opinion, is the unbelievably massive empire of Rupert Murdoch and his family that cuts across nations and reaches right down into community media. It's flagship of hate, of course, is FOX so called News whose major "actors" are none other than Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity. Based on their performances, they would not qualify as legitimate journalists or editorialists, just the manufactured millionaires of Murdoch and company that has lifted the pair to the zenith or nadir of what it is they do daily to the detriment of America. What must be done, despite the seeming unwillingness of the most legitimate media is for those folks to begin to adopt some of the same ruthlessness that has become the pattern of the neo-Nazi right wing Hitler would have admired. Just as critical is the urgent need for more Americans to realize what is happening that has been made so damnably clear as so many predict Trump and his friends will overtake the Congress in the midterms. Again, it is clear the GOP extremists learned the lessons Trump did from Putin that have made it possible for Carlson to condemn our support of Ukraine, promote still more racial hatred even as the party has helped the Trump base to keep in operation. If you accept these premises as strongly as I have tried to present them, you must express yourselves before those threatening midterms make mush of your democracy. No American president should have to accept an obviously declared war by another American political party attacking with lies about everything from responsibility for a Trump screwed up agreement with the Taliban to his delusional Big Lie loudly rejected by the American court system. Those actions are out and out assaults on democracy, the democracy you thought was indestructible. Stay safe, get yourselves and your kids vaccinated. Mostly, and more urgently: get active before those who pledged themselves to Trump overrun the nation. Remember they declared they would not be replaced by Jews as they attacked Charlottesville, rallied across the nation and swore the same allegiance on January 6,2021".and found so much backing by the likes of the Buffalo shooter and similar assassins in churches, synagogues and newsrooms. It was famed Elie Wiesel who made clear that silences at a critical time like this speaks support for those who would do the most damage. Despite Putin's clumsiness in Ukraine and other NATO threats, glasses are surely being raised in Beijing and Moscow as they witness actual Americans doing the propaganda jobs for them. I believe they should register as agents of a foreign nation. How about you? joe

Joe Honick Social Media Pages:

I am a small businessman committed to honest reporting and civil rights everywhere. I am also an experienced reporter for many years on matters related to internatioinal trade, relatons and politics,

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help. If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW

If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content. Daily Weekly OpEdNews Newsletter

Name

Email

(Opens new browser window)