Are You Woke? Then Why Are You Still Eating Meat?

What is the nexus of "Woke"? The refusal to cooperate in the exploitation of the powerless "other" whether that other is of a different race, ethnicity, nationality, gender identification, age, different abilities and more.

Certainly early Woke leaders like Alice Walker and Angela Davis fought speciesism"" human supremacy""the mentality that says "I think you would make a nice meal so I am killing you"""but many Wokes don't.

Veganism requires a mindful discipline three times a day as opposed to yelling "racist" or "transphobe" to a micro-agressor. In fact, in the entire history of Woke politics has anyone yelled "speciesist" when someone insouciantly tucks into their Thai Chicken?

Cesar Chavez, who knew something about farmed animals, said "I became a vegetarian after realizing that animals feel afraid, cold, hungry and unhappy like we do. I feel very deeply about vegetarianism and the animal kingdom. It was my dog Boycott who led me to question the right of humans to eat other sentient beings."

Many non-vegans defend their food choices with "it's a tradition""people have always eaten meat." Yes, racism and crimes again weaker peoples have also been defended as a tradition, "God's will" and "nature's way."

And, speaking of "nature's way" aren't tsunamis, childhood cancers, birth defects, floods and fire "nature's way" too? But we don't accept them".

Why it is considered racist to name countries that indulge in wildlife breeding, poaching and trafficking, wet markets, dog eating, whaling, bullfights, cockfights and worse while the abusers are given a pass because of their ethnicities? It's called human supremacy.

