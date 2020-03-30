 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Are You Too Good for Locusts Now God?

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 17880
Message David Cox
Become a Fan
  (91 fans)


(Image by Flicker.com)   Details   DMCA

It's a new world Golda, where all that is, is not and all that is not is. The orange ape throws feces between the cell bars from his tire swing. Every day, hour by hour step by step the orange ape moves further from reality. His daily infomercials become his soap box. "It's not my fault! Wha! Look at all these boxes we're shipping! Listen to all these very important statistics!" Yet missing from the Apeathon's response is any word of compassion for the victims or sympathy for the American people. I want you all cleaned and washed and in Church on Easter Sunday morning, so you can go back to work on Monday. So, what, the devil be damned! You were going to die sometime anyway!

First, it was a hoax. Then it was no problem, the numbers are going down. It's all going to magically go away. No problem, we got this. Miracle pills! We understand the social distancing problem thoroughly, all nine of us crammed up here on this little stage. Did you know"If you put a monster behind Mike Pence, he looks almost human? Mike Pence, not the monster. A Trumpian version of the good moron bad moron scenario. Threatening Governors and the American people all at one whack. You better be nice to me! They don't need that many respirators. I'll quarantine New York!

Frozen, panicked in magic thinking. He's never worked at Domino's on a Friday night. Never worked a Sunday church rush at Burger King. He's never worked a real job. He's always been the boss's kid. Always able to insulate himself with Michael Cohens, fixers and a cast of no good nicks. Always able to clock out and go home when the sh*t hits the fan. Uniquely unqualified on the spear point of history he flails like a fish on a dock and thrashes about. Every day the orbit becomes more eccentric, every day his statements become more irrational. If I were Biblically inclined, I'd say we have at least five more plagues coming. First Trump and then and a worldwide pandemic. Are you too good for locusts now God?

During the course of this crisis, he has usurped the crisis itself and made himself the crisis. History is mocking us, convicting us with treble damages. Angering the Chinese alienating the Europeans and destroying forever the myth of American exceptionalism. No friends or colleagues, only sycophants and co-conspirators, multiple wives and not even a dog. The signs of a disconnected man without roots, a sociopath and a narcissist. Willing to trade lives for dollars because to him success and accomplishment are judged by the stock price on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. In his fantasy shared by many, the economy is going to come roaring back. Undamaged, hiding in a broom closet waiting for the bug to pass.

Ford will send a car to the house and defer three payments and forget three more. Cadillac wants to send a car to the house too, no payments for six months. Only, is this the right time to buy a car? They're trying to lower inventories and doubtful they will make any money. They'll even come to your house pick up your car service it and bring it back. Only, do you want strangers in your car, what with social distancing and all? Everyone delivers now. Governor Cuomo asked drug stores to deliver for free. Long lines at the always speedy local pharmacy become a public health threat.

More at: https://carbonbaselife.car.blog/2020/03/29/are-you-too-good-for-locusts-now-god/

 

Rate It | View Ratings

David Cox Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I who am I? Born at the pinnacle of American prosperity to parents raised during the last great depression. I was the youngest child of the youngest children born almost between the generations and that in fact clouds and obscures who it is that (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Hobo's Lullaby

100 Reasons for Revolution

Guns or Butter

Taken at the Flood

When will the Economy Collapse? You're Looking at It!

In this Country at Least, The Revolution Will Not Be Televised

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 