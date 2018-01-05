Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

Are You Eating Meat With Drug Residues?

By       Message Martha Rosenberg       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 1/5/18

Author 1353
Become a Fan
  (81 fans)
- Advertisement -

Most People Are But They Do Not Realize It

Most people have heard of the drug companies Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Merck but not necessarily Animal Pharma companies with names like Zoetis and Elanco. Animal Pharma operates under the public's radar because the hormones, antibiotics, growth promoters, antiparasite and fungal drugs and vaccines it uses are not on the food labels. Nor do ads for the drugs appear on TV or safety scandals about them reach Capitol Hill. Still, Animal Pharma is a huge revenue engine for Pharma that sells drugs by the ton and provides a never-ending supply of compliant "patients."


Thanks to Animal Pharma, US Meat Contains Drug Residues
(Image by Martha Rosenberg)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Factory farming which confines animal "units" to minimal space to save money has been a boon for Animal Pharma. Such "efficiencies" require high use of growth-producing drugs and drugs to treat and prevent diseases caused by crowding, stress, and immobility. Despite the drugs, tragic losses from bird flu and porcine epidemic diarrhea virus have occurred which Big Food has largely kept hidden from the public.

- Advertisement -

The drugs used in Big Food's meat production would be a tough sell if the public knew about them. For example, who wants to eat an animal treated with the antibiotic tilmicosin? The drug label, intended for the farmer, says, "Not for human use. Injection of this drug in humans has been associated with fatalities." Tilmicosin's label even has an emergency phone number printed right on the bottle, as well as a note telling physicians what to do in case the farmer accidentally injects himself. (It says, "The cardiovascular system is the target of toxicity and should be monitored closely. Cardiovascular toxicity may be due to calcium channel blockade.") Yet tilmicosin is widely used in food animals and even shows up in the milk of treated dairy cows, reports central Ohio's WBNS-10 TV news.

Who wants to eat pork, beef and turkeys made with the widely used growth producing drug ractopamine? Its label says, "Not for use in humans...Use protective clothing, impervious gloves, protective eye wear, and a NIOSH [National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health]-approved dust mask."

Three years after ractopamine's 1999 approval for pigs, the FDA accused its manufacturer Elanco, Eli Lilly's animal subsidiary, of withholding information about ractopamine's "safety and effectiveness" and "adverse animal drug experiences" in a 14 page warning letter.

Ractopamine is banned in Europe, China and 160 countries and actually caused riots in Taiwan in 2007. A rumor that Taiwan's ractopamine ban was going to be lifted caused 3,500 pig farmers and party members to congregate at the Department of Health and Council of Agriculture in Taipei City some carrying pigs and throwing dung.

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service has found the antibiotic gentamicin in dairy cows sold for food. Gentamicin is an antibiotic so dangerous that there is no published tolerance in edible animal tissue. One dairy farm caught selling gentamicin-contaminated animals for public consumption--Willet Dairy in Locke, New York--was featured on Nightline in 2010 for animal abuse. Gentamicin is known for harming kidneys and ear/balance systems in humans and for remaining in livestock for 18 months or more.

A 2010 USDA Office of the Inspector General report found violative levels of metals, anti-parasite vaccines and medicines were knowingly released into the human food supply. The metals included copper and arsenic. Also found in meat released to the public were penicillin, the antibiotics florfenicol, sulfamethazine and sulfadimethoxine, the anti-parasite drug ivermectin and the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug flunixin. Four plants, said the report, had an astounding 211 drug residue violations, but repeat violators--"individuals who have a history of picking up dairy cows with drugs in their system and dropping them off at the plant"--are widely tolerated by the inspection service, says the report.

- Advertisement -

Animal Pharma's unlabeled drugs are dangerous for animals too. Images of cattle crippled on Zilmax, a chemical cousin to ractopamine, moved Tyson temporarily to tell feedlot customers it would not accept Zilmax-fed cattle and Merck temporarily suspended Zilmax sales. In a short period of time, the FDA reported 285 US cattle dying unexpectedly or being destroyed after being fed Zilmax, 75 animals losing hooves and 94 with pneumonia. The drug is again for sale by Merck "For increased rate of weight gain, improved feed efficiency, and increased carcass leanness in cattle fed in confinement for slaughter during the last 20 to 40 days on feed."

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Martha Rosenberg is an award-winning investigative public health reporter who covers the food, drug and gun industries. Her first book, Born With A Junk Food Deficiency: How Flaks, Quacks and Hacks Pimp The Public Health, is distributed by Random (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Grassley Investigates Lilly/WebMD link Reported by Washington Post

The Drug Store in Your Tap Water

It's the Cymbalta Stupid

Are You Sure You're Not Psychotic Asks Shameless Drug Company?

Another Poorly Regulated "Derivative"--the Antidepressant Pristiq

MRSA and More. Antibiotics Linked to Obesity and Allergies, Too

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Martha Rosenberg

Become a Fan
Author 1353

(Member since Apr 16, 2006), 81 fans, 773 articles, 491 comments, 2 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Meat is the "cigarettes" of the 2000's and even worse. It harms workers, the environment, animals, human users and even the economy. If you cannot quit outright, at least avoid conventional meat full of Big Pharma drugs in favor of organic

Submitted on Friday, Jan 5, 2018 at 7:28:55 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 