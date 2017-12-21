

Selling

Are you 'buying' this?

That the medical establishment are there to help you and make sure that your body is in top health?

That pharmaceutical drugs are designed to cure disease and induce well being?

That the military industrial complex is there to protect and defend you and your ideals from outside invaders?

That the education system is there to provide the basis of knowledge and the ability for life-long learning?

That the industrial food industry is there to provide the nutrients which the body needs to aid in the progression of a healthy life?

That the media is there to provide you with factual information so that you can discern and come to natural, logical conclusions?

That governments are there to effectively manage your country's resources and provide reliable infrastructure for society to live and learn freely?

That laws are there to protect and not to control?

That the banking industry is there to manage a means of exchange which facilitates the exchange of goods and services between individuals?

That the insurance industry is there to help one recover following a disaster or misfortune?

That the United Nations is there to ensure that the peoples of this planet all come to the same level of development and understanding in order to facilitate the advancement of the species?

That the police are there to protect you and your property from those with tendencies towards aberrant behavior?

That social media was created to enhance global communications and social interactions?

That religion is there to spiritually guide you towards a better understanding of your self, the universe and your roll in it?

