- Advertisement -

VoteRunLead (VRL) is the largest and most diverse political campaign and leadership program in the US. The organization has trained more than 26,000 women to run for office.

In 2017, 70% of first-time VoteRunLead candidates won their elections.

Since 71% of elected officials are male, while men comprise only 49% of the population, clearly it's time for a change and VRL is leading the way.

VRL notes, "We believe women have the talents to achieve their political ambition and to be unapologetic about it. These award-winning trainings are designed to encourage women to "RUN AS YOU ARE" and win. Our cutting-edge online tools put campaign resources and live political experts within reach. We have nearly 60 training resources available on our website for our partners and VoteRunLead alum to use and share."

- Advertisement -

Women have been encouraged by the results of the 2016 presidential election, which indicated that experience is not a prerequisite:



From The American Women's Political Engagement Poll

(Image by VoteRunLead) Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

VRL is offering a free webinar on April 10 @ 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm EDT: The Chisolm Effect: The Status of Black Women in American Politics Webinar. It's sobering to remember that black women didn't receive the right to vote until August 6, 1965, when The Voting Rights Act was signed into law by Pres. Lyndon Johnson. White women could vote after the passage of the 19th Amendment on August 26, 1920. However, non-white men and freed male slaves were guaranteed the right to vote in 1870 by the 15th Amendment. White men, of course, have had the vote for approximately 5,000 years. (Give or take a few thousand years or so.)

VoteRunLead's free e-book, "The Big 4: The Ins and Outs of Local Government," breaks down the roles and responsibilities of City Councils, County Offices, State Legislatures, and School Boards, for readers interested in getting involved in local government.

Vote, Run Lead's American Women Political Engagement Poll (March, 2018) showed that the most important topics on women's minds are nonpartisan: 67% of the women polled selected healthcare as the most important issue to them. (Democrats: 71 percent, Republicans: 70 percent, and Independents: 66 percent).



From The American Women's Political Engagement Poll

(Image by VoteRunLead) Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

The poll also found that 1 in 4 women are motivated to run, or become politically engaged because of the 2016 election, noting, "that is potentially 18 million women ready to vote, run and lead!"

Trump's galvanizing effect may end up being what saves the planet, after all.

VRL.

About to go ViRaL.

Next Page 1 | 2