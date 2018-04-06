Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

Are Women Poised to Take Over US Politics? VoteRunLead Training Prepares Them

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Supported 2   Inspiring 2   Valuable 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 4/6/18

Become a Fan
  (85 fans)


Women's Self Empowerment in American Politics
(Image by Meryl Ann Butler)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

VoteRunLead (VRL) is the largest and most diverse political campaign and leadership program in the US. The organization has trained more than 26,000 women to run for office.

In 2017, 70% of first-time VoteRunLead candidates won their elections.

Since 71% of elected officials are male, while men comprise only 49% of the population, clearly it's time for a change and VRL is leading the way.

VRL notes, "We believe women have the talents to achieve their political ambition and to be unapologetic about it. These award-winning trainings are designed to encourage women to "RUN AS YOU ARE" and win. Our cutting-edge online tools put campaign resources and live political experts within reach. We have nearly 60 training resources available on our website for our partners and VoteRunLead alum to use and share."

- Advertisement -

Women have been encouraged by the results of the 2016 presidential election, which indicated that experience is not a prerequisite:


From The American Women's Political Engagement Poll
(Image by VoteRunLead)   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

VRL is offering a free webinar on April 10 @ 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm EDT: The Chisolm Effect: The Status of Black Women in American Politics Webinar. It's sobering to remember that black women didn't receive the right to vote until August 6, 1965, when The Voting Rights Act was signed into law by Pres. Lyndon Johnson. White women could vote after the passage of the 19th Amendment on August 26, 1920. However, non-white men and freed male slaves were guaranteed the right to vote in 1870 by the 15th Amendment. White men, of course, have had the vote for approximately 5,000 years. (Give or take a few thousand years or so.)

VoteRunLead's free e-book, "The Big 4: The Ins and Outs of Local Government," breaks down the roles and responsibilities of City Councils, County Offices, State Legislatures, and School Boards, for readers interested in getting involved in local government.

Vote, Run Lead's American Women Political Engagement Poll (March, 2018) showed that the most important topics on women's minds are nonpartisan: 67% of the women polled selected healthcare as the most important issue to them. (Democrats: 71 percent, Republicans: 70 percent, and Independents: 66 percent).


From The American Women's Political Engagement Poll
(Image by VoteRunLead)   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

The poll also found that 1 in 4 women are motivated to run, or become politically engaged because of the 2016 election, noting, "that is potentially 18 million women ready to vote, run and lead!"

Trump's galvanizing effect may end up being what saves the planet, after all.

VRL.

About to go ViRaL.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Supported 2   Inspiring 2   Valuable 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

Series: "Blue Wave: Dems Winning Elections"

Dem Wave Continues, Washes Over Special Elections in WI, RI and MA (Article) (# of views) 04/04/2018
View All 19 Articles in "Blue Wave: Dems Winning Elections"
Total Views for the Series: 12385   

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Sex, Love, and Jesus: A Few Surprises in the Easter Basket

2012: Armageddon or Quantum Leap? Gregg Braden's Answer-Fractal Time

California Fire Update: Station Fire 1:30 pm, Pacific Time 8-28-09

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

b. sadie bailey

Become a Fan
Author 56818

(Member since Dec 5, 2010), 12 fans, 5 articles, 23 quicklinks, 834 comments, 4 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Hi Meryl Ann; Great article! Here's the link to the free download for "The Big 4: The Ins and Outs of Local Government" free ebook:

erunlead.org/2015/09/what-do-local-elected-offices-do/


share it far and wide!

Sadie

Submitted on Friday, Apr 6, 2018 at 7:29:09 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Devil's Advocate

Become a Fan
Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 5 fans, 1087 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Well, women *are* in some big positions now, but so far, they only seem to be the *wrong* women...
- Condoleeza Rice
- Hillary Clinton
- Nicky Haley
- Gina Haspel
- [fill in the blank - lots to choose from]

Submitted on Friday, Apr 6, 2018 at 7:56:59 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 