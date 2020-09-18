 
 
Are Trump and His Supporters Rigging November Election in Countless Ways?

By (View How Many People Read This)   18 comments

Donald Trump - 45th President USA - Caricature Just a quicker version of my earlier real-time video/post, a time-lapse caricature with sound. Audio used: Venice Beach - Topher Mohr and Alex Elena [POP ...
The beat goes on as President Trump and his supporters seek ways to rig the upcoming election and grant him a second term.

Their efforts occur as parts of the country burn, other parts of the United States confront long-term racial injustice and police brutality and many Americans fear COVID-19 may come for them.

Trump's most obvious attempt to burn down the system happens when he keeps shouting his big lie that Democrats are rigging the election, even though the evidence suggests he is speaking to himself in a mirror when he levels his charges.

Undermining the efficiency of government-sanctioned mail delivery and trust in its service is another Trump trick.

And now, a couple of days ago, we learned about a nuanced legal step Trump forces are taking. It goes something like this here:

A conservative attorney whose allegations of widespread "voter fraud" have been discredited held meetings with top state election officials who are Republicans, according to ProPublica.

But Democratic election leaders in the United States of America were banned from the meetings, wrote Mike Spies, Jake Pearson and Jessica Huseman in the Sept. 15 report.

.propublica.org/article/no-democrats-allowed-a-conservative-lawyer-holds-secret-voter-fraud-meetings-with-state-election-officials

This is a significant piece of journalism because Secretaries of State are ultimately responsible for elections in their states; the secretaries hand down guidance on rules and laws to local election officials.

The website for the National Association of Secretaries of State put it this way: "Secretaries of State actively promote resources available to assist voters, including but not limited to: voter registration information, state voting procedures and requirements, state guidelines for reporting and responding to voting issues and irregularities, as well as sharing information on the reporting and certification of election results." Click Here

For context, ProPublica revealed that, "Starting in early spring, as the coronavirus took hold, a conservative lawyer at the forefront of raising alarms about voting by mail held multiple private briefings exclusively for Republican state election officials, according to previously unreported public records."

Think about it. Trump admitted to legendary journalist Bob Woodward that he always wanted to downplay the threat of the deadly virus, which has killed about 200,000 people in our country so far.

The virus wipes out people and breeds chaos as citizens prepare to vote. And two people who know the president well warn us he will do anything to retain power.

and

Of course, the president most likely misled people about the threat from COVID-19 because he wanted the stock market to keep rising. But the untamed virus clearly creates the confusion he stokes at every turn this election season.

Also this year, the virus gave errand boys for President Trump more ways to make it harder for people to vote. They removed more than 700 mail-sorting machines from United States Postal Service locations. This happened just as more Americans prepared to vote-by-mail to protect themselves from the deadly and novel Coronavirus.

What's more, the anticipated increase in mail-in ballots, which started during the 2020 primary season, has already prompted a huge increase in rejected ballots.

NPR put it this way: "An extraordinarily high number of ballots more than 550,000 have been rejected in this year's presidential primaries, according to a new analysis by NPR.

"That's far more than the 318,728 ballots rejected in the 2016 general election and has raised alarms about what might happen in November when tens of millions of more voters are expected to cast their ballots by mail, many for the first time."

Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee for president, is not blind to what is happening. The former vice president announced he has hired more than 600 attorneys to deal with Trump efforts to upset the will of the people in the November election.

This is a good sign. But it seems like the focus is on state and federal court action after the election is held.

For the good of our democracy, I hope these Democratic lawyers are also swarming around the country now, dousing the embers and drenching the many fires the arsonist-in-chief is setting.

 

Steve Schneider Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Steve Schneider lives in Hollywood, Fl. He is learning about issues involving election reform and voting rights. He registered to vote when an election official appeared at a high school class he took senior year. He thinks registering to (more...)
 

Irene Fowler

The Trump administration's corruption is uncharted and stunning in its length, width, breadth and depth. It is the swampiest US administration in history. Trump has earned the country the epithet - 'United Swamps of America.' The Democrats should use this nomenclature as an anti-Trump slogan. Trump was successful in 2016, in part, by strategically slapping negative labels on his opposition. Dems should take a leaf from his book. They cannot win, by bringing a knife to a gun fight.

Submitted on Friday, Sep 18, 2020 at 3:09:41 PM

Author 0
Steve Schneider

I like the epithet "United Swamps of America." Thanks for passing it along.

I've also been thinking about something like this: "Red Means Dead" when we vote this year. Covid-19 can get us or the corrupt Trump players who want to burn down our democracy to maintain power can do us in.

Submitted on Friday, Sep 18, 2020 at 3:20:01 PM

Author 0
Irene Fowler

Thanks Steve. Anti-Trump slogans and hashtags, should be flooding the political landscape by now. Dems need to take the gloves off. It's a bare-knuckled fight - Democracy and the survival of the planet are at stake.

Submitted on Friday, Sep 18, 2020 at 3:31:50 PM

Author 0
Steve Schneider

I agree, Irene. Dems need to take off the gloves.

Sadly, though, some mainstream pundits I follow tell us that it doesn't make sense to tell people we are fighting for democracy this year. Folk just don't care that much about the issue, goes the argument.

But I can't think of anything more important and inspiring to speak about to motivate people to speak up, fight and protest, even after Election Day.

Sen. McConnell stole a Supreme Court seat; now Trump and his allies want to steal another election.

The best way to fight all this theft, I think, is to back voting rights and election integrity groups and fight for stronger voting rights laws.

What do you think?

Submitted on Friday, Sep 18, 2020 at 5:20:16 PM

Author 0
Blair Gelbond

Steve,

I believe it is also important to look into the dual matters of "back-doors" being built into voting machines, and the role of the "deep state" in all this.

In an ideal world both should be on the table for discussion. Meanwhile, we can research these issues and bring them up as appropriate. Some material can be found in Michael Ruppert's Crossing the Rubicon or his now defunct website, Fromthewilderness.com

Submitted on Friday, Sep 18, 2020 at 9:34:54 PM

Author 0
Steve Schneider

Hi Blair,

I see a reality tv show here: Donald Trump: Back-doors Man. Maybe Fox will run it after our president flees D.C. for the swamps of Mar-a-Lago.

On a more serious note, though, we've got great folks working the Election Integrity beat in the nonprofit world and in the press. They keep an eye on a variety of problems with voting machines and the vendors who make them.

And who knows? Maybe the smart people at the OSET Foundation will some day give the for-profit voting machine vendors a run for their money.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 6:15:14 AM

Author 0
Steve Schneider

Thanks for the reference, Blair.

I'm also interested in learning more about OSET Foundation/Institute at osetfoundation.org.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 6:24:08 AM

Author 0
Irene Fowler

Please check below for my response to you and Blair.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 12:37:51 AM

Author 0
Irene Fowler

Typo: 'Length, height ....'

Submitted on Friday, Sep 18, 2020 at 4:04:02 PM

Author 0
Blair Gelbond

Irene,

Brilliant! The Dems have been wimpy forever and a day.

Seriously, why don't you share this with the Biden campaign? If Trump gets a second term things are going get incalculably ugly...!

Submitted on Friday, Sep 18, 2020 at 9:25:15 PM

Author 0
Irene Fowler

Hello Blair and Steve, I agree that moving forward, effective ways to block likely and potential avenues, for election fraud and machinations, should be put in place and codified. Meanwhile, expounding on my earlier comment concerning this imminent election, I think people are genuinely mentally, physically and emotionally drained for obvious reasons. Therefore, not too many will be open to highfalutin political discourse or reasoned arguments. They will however be able to grasp and digest catchy truisms, in sound bites. Ergo, the slogan, 'United Swamps of America - USA,' could be followed up with a warning that voting for Trump, would be voting to: 'Make Alligators Great Again - (MAGA).'

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 12:28:31 AM

Author 0
Blair Gelbond

Fabulous, Irene!

You really ought to take this show on the road.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 1:00:14 AM

Author 0
Steve Schneider

I also love this slogan, Irene.

But some context is in order. Here in Florida, our University of Florida Gators are beloved, mostly.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 6:18:20 AM

Author 0
Irene Fowler

Thanks Steve. Agreed - I am an animal lover too . Florida gators are in their natural habitat, and contribute to the ecosystem of the region. However, "predatory human alligators" at the helm of human government, conjures a nightmarish scenario.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 9:43:38 AM

Author 0
Carol Jackson

My brother told me in 2016 there wasn't a snowballs chance in hell Republicans would let HRC decide the direction of the Supreme for the next 50 years, or hundreds of other judicial nominees, and 2016 would be the most consequential election since 1864.

Submitted on Friday, Sep 18, 2020 at 4:09:44 PM

Author 0
Steve Schneider

Wow, Carol. You mentioned how your brother was concerned about judicial nominees in 2016. Hours later, sadly, we learned that the Great RBG has passed.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 6:20:30 AM

Author 0
Irene Fowler

Kudos for your inspired comment.

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 10:23:50 AM

Author 0
Steve Schneider

Kudos to Carol and her brother.

And kudos for two cleanup hitters at OpEd News.

Greg Palast, one of the heavy hitters, tells us how Trump can use the 12th Amendment to steal the election. In his most recent article, published now at OpEd News, he credits Thom Hartmann with "first warning about a 'coup d'e'tat by XII."

Any lawyers reading OpEd News now? What say you?

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 12:28:12 PM

Author 0
