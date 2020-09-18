Are Trump and His Supporters Rigging November Election in Countless Ways?



The beat goes on as President Trump and his supporters seek ways to rig the upcoming election and grant him a second term.

Their efforts occur as parts of the country burn, other parts of the United States confront long-term racial injustice and police brutality and many Americans fear COVID-19 may come for them.

Trump's most obvious attempt to burn down the system happens when he keeps shouting his big lie that Democrats are rigging the election, even though the evidence suggests he is speaking to himself in a mirror when he levels his charges.

Undermining the efficiency of government-sanctioned mail delivery and trust in its service is another Trump trick.

And now, a couple of days ago, we learned about a nuanced legal step Trump forces are taking. It goes something like this here:

A conservative attorney whose allegations of widespread "voter fraud" have been discredited held meetings with top state election officials who are Republicans, according to ProPublica.

But Democratic election leaders in the United States of America were banned from the meetings, wrote Mike Spies, Jake Pearson and Jessica Huseman in the Sept. 15 report.

.propublica.org/ article/no-democrats-allowed- a-conservative-lawyer-holds- secret-voter-fraud-meetings- with-state-election-officials

This is a significant piece of journalism because Secretaries of State are ultimately responsible for elections in their states; the secretaries hand down guidance on rules and laws to local election officials.

The website for the National Association of Secretaries of State put it this way: "Secretaries of State actively promote resources available to assist voters, including but not limited to: voter registration information, state voting procedures and requirements, state guidelines for reporting and responding to voting issues and irregularities, as well as sharing information on the reporting and certification of election results." Click Here

For context, ProPublica revealed that, "Starting in early spring, as the coronavirus took hold, a conservative lawyer at the forefront of raising alarms about voting by mail held multiple private briefings exclusively for Republican state election officials, according to previously unreported public records."

Think about it. Trump admitted to legendary journalist Bob Woodward that he always wanted to downplay the threat of the deadly virus, which has killed about 200,000 people in our country so far.

The virus wipes out people and breeds chaos as citizens prepare to vote. And two people who know the president well warn us he will do anything to retain power.

Of course, the president most likely misled people about the threat from COVID-19 because he wanted the stock market to keep rising. But the untamed virus clearly creates the confusion he stokes at every turn this election season.

Also this year, the virus gave errand boys for President Trump more ways to make it harder for people to vote. They removed more than 700 mail-sorting machines from United States Postal Service locations. This happened just as more Americans prepared to vote-by-mail to protect themselves from the deadly and novel Coronavirus.

What's more, the anticipated increase in mail-in ballots, which started during the 2020 primary season, has already prompted a huge increase in rejected ballots.

NPR put it this way: "An extraordinarily high number of ballots more than 550,000 have been rejected in this year's presidential primaries, according to a new analysis by NPR.

"That's far more than the 318,728 ballots rejected in the 2016 general election and has raised alarms about what might happen in November when tens of millions of more voters are expected to cast their ballots by mail, many for the first time."

Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee for president, is not blind to what is happening. The former vice president announced he has hired more than 600 attorneys to deal with Trump efforts to upset the will of the people in the November election.

This is a good sign. But it seems like the focus is on state and federal court action after the election is held.

For the good of our democracy, I hope these Democratic lawyers are also swarming around the country now, dousing the embers and drenching the many fires the arsonist-in-chief is setting.