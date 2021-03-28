 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News    H3'ed 3/28/21

Are There Children in Your Life? Introduce Them to This New Food Superhero!

By Martha Rosenberg
Author 1353
The Adventures of Veggieman

by Karla Farach Illustrations by Rob Foote

Children will enjoy this new superhero. © Mascot Books
(Image by Martha Rosenberg)   Details   DMCA

The negative health effects of junk food are clear. In addition to causing obesity, metabolic problems and tooth decay, junk food is linked to sleepiness and agitation, emotional/behavioral problems and is addictive say doctors.

Still, how do parents convince children to reject the ubiquitous, aggressively advertised foods? Especially when junk foods like potato chips, chocolate bars, gummies and soda pop are tempting and seem "tasty"? By introducing kids to a healthy food superhero, Veggieman, who will battle the evil forces of junk food on their behalf says The Adventures of Veggieman, a charming new book for children aged 5 and 6.

The storybook starts with a shock for its protagonist, Niko. On the first day at a new school, he finds the class is inebriated on junk food--"tossing candy wrappers at each other, jumping on tables, and sleeping at their desks." Where was the teacher? She was "eating a bag of potato chips and reading a newspaper, as if nothing was wrong."

Where was the principal? Niko finds him in an office that is essentially a junk food court. It sports "shiny machines...pumping out doughnuts, potato chips and soda" and smells of "cakes and candy, cookies and chips." Even more shocking, the principal himself is a big red gummy named Mr. Gummbo.

Niko soon realizes that the sea of junk food that the school is swimming in is no accident--it is the principal's plan to keep children hooked on junk food. "Everything is fine," says Mr. Gummbo as long as the students have their candy and cookies. Moreover, says Mr. Gummbo, if Niko thinks there's a problem, he's the one with a problem--a "hunger problem."

As Niko cautiously prepares to eat some of the junk food that Mr. Gummbo forces on him, he becomes aware of a chickpea talking softly to him from a nearby desk. Ms. Chickpea, a chickpea with a round face, bangs and sunglasses, whispers to Niko, "Too many children have fallen under the spell of junk food. You don't have to be another one." She then hands Niko a map to find the forest-dwelling superhero, "Veggieman" who is the only one who can save the school from junk food annihilation.

Soon Niko is in the forest seeking the elusive Veggieman near a designated lake, calling out his name. Suddenly, the ground trembles and a "humongous green stalk unfold[s] its leaves with a loud Pluuufff!" After Niko explains his mission and that Ms. Chickpea sent him the superhero tells him:

"My job is to fight the evil forces of junk food wherever I find them: In schools, in supermarkets and in vending machines. My troops and I will bring order to your school and restore your classmates to health and vitality."

So begins a colorful war of the food worlds. Berries jump from bushes, fruits fall from trees and broccoli, carrots, asparagus, cabbages and kale rise from the ground to form a botanical army ready to storm the school. When they arrive, they find the school is guarded by two gigantic hot dogs striped with ketchup and mustard--but one breath from Veggieman knocks them backwards and renders them harmless.

The battle continues inside the school when blueberries join hands to form a net and surround gummies which turn into a "squishy lump of messy sugar." Then Veggieman's forces brave the cafeteria where they encounter and defeat cheese balls, corn chips and aggressive pieces of pizza. Cans of soda are dispatched to the recycling bin as their final resting place.

When the troops get to the principal's office (where Ms. Chickpea has been holding the fort) they confront the worst junk food villain of all--Mr. Gummbo. In a futile attempt to defend his junk food mongering he says he is just giving children "what they want" to which Veggieman replies, "that's because they don't know the consequences." Mr. Gummbo then slams into a wall and melts into a "pool of thick slimy sugar."

The school's junk food regime is over but how quickly can the students heal? As they feast on crisp healthful salads, pots of lentil soup and an array of plump fruits, the students' "bloated bodies began to deflate and color came back to their faces. They felt calm and happy," says The Adventures of Veggieman.

Niko's discovery of Ms. Chickpea and then Veggieman helps him free his new school from evil forces but how can the students maintain their new allegiance to healthful eating when Veggieman leaves? By using the power of choice says Veggieman. "Choice is a superpower--so choose to say no to harmful junk food, and say yes to healthy foods that nourish your bodies and your minds," he says before returning to his secret forest location.

The Adventures of Veggieman is more than a happy story. It will help children stop thinking of peas, and all vegetables, as a punishment and turn their ire toward junk food. The realistic, almost three-dimensional illustrations will transport young readers from the junk food filled school, to the forest where the fruits and vegetables peacefully live to the concluding images of students restored to health through healthful eating.

The Adventures of Veggieman Book 1: Food Fight

by Karla Farach

illustrations by Rob Foote Mascot Books

Publisher: Mascot Books (July 7, 2020)

Language: English

Hardcover: 38 pages

ISBN-10 : 1645433560

ISBN-13 : 978-1645433569

Reading age: 5 - 6 years

Item Weight: 1.05 pounds

Dimensions: 8.9 x 0.4 x 11.1 inches

click here

 

Martha Rosenberg is an award-winning investigative public health reporter who covers the food, drug and gun industries. Her first book, Born With A Junk Food Deficiency: How Flaks, Quacks and Hacks Pimp The Public Health, is distributed by Random House.
 

