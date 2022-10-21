 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Are SCOTUS Republicans In On a Plot to End Democratic Presidencies Forever?

(Page 1 of 6 pages)
2022.06.24 Roe v Wade Overturned - SCOTUS, Washington, DC USA 175 143235
2022.06.24 Roe v Wade Overturned - SCOTUS, Washington, DC USA 175 143235
(Image by tedeytan)   Details   DMCA

Reprinted from hartmannreport.com

Instead of putting the Supreme Court in charge of US laws, the Framers of the Constitution did the opposite: they put Congress in charge of the Supreme Court. Why isn't congress regulating them?

The Supreme Court may be within a few months of ending democracy in the United States and turning the White House over to a group of billionaires who've already funded the GOP takeover of multiple state legislatures.

But don't just take my word for it. Consider these sources:

And Moore v Harper is just the latest in a long string of naked assaults on American democracy and the rights of average American citizens, particularly when they conflict with the rights of billionaires and giant corporations.

So, how the hell did we end up here?

Of the six-vote hard-right majority on the Supreme Court, only one of them was appointed by a president who actually won his election (Thomas: Bush Sr.). The other five were appointed by George W. Bush (lost in 2000 by about a half-million votes) and Trump (lost in 2016 by over 3 million votes).

The urgency and ferocity with which they're ripping our Constitution to shreds seems driven by their knowledge of their own illegitimacy.

Republican appointees across our federal court system are trying to "deconstruct the administrative state" of America, to quote Steve Bannon. Most recently, the majority-Trump-appointed 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled this week that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding mechanism is unconstitutional. That case will appear at the Supreme Court soon, in all probability.

The most concerning case right now, however, is Moore v Harper which considers the bizarre theory Trump was pushing Pence to accept, that voters don't determine who becomes president via the Electoral College but that individual state legislatures can simply award their Electoral votes to whichever candidate strikes their fancy.

It's loosely based on language in the Constitution, but defies two centuries of precedent and turns pretty much every part of elections over to state legislatures with no oversight whatsoever by either governors or the people, and can't be appealed to any court, including the Supreme Court.

Thom Hartmann is a Project Censored Award-winning New York Times best-selling author, and host of a nationally syndicated daily progressive talk program on the Air America Radio Network, live noon-3 PM ET. www.thomhartmann.com His most recent books are "The Last Hours of Ancient Sunlight," "Unequal Protection: The Rise of Corporate Dominance and the Theft of Human Rights," "We The People," "What Would Jefferson Do?," "Screwed: The Undeclared War Against the Middle
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
