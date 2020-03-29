 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 14 Share on Twitter 4 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 3/29/20

Are Pollsters The Next to Rig the Primary

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   2 comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rob Kall
Become a Fan
  (306 fans)

The most recent polls have omitted a matchup of Sanders and Trump
The most recent polls have omitted a matchup of Sanders and Trump
(Image by Real Clear Politics)   Details   DMCA

I believe that recently pollsters are in league with the DNC and the Biden campaign, helping to rig the election, through framing. They are doing head to head polls matching Joe Biden against Donald Trump and omittingt a matchup between Bernie Sanders and Trump.

The DNC and mainstream media want to present a united front that the primary is over and Joe Biden won. That's a total lie and anything could happen, especially given the delay of 13 state primaries, so far.

For example, there's a new Michigan poll out from a PR firm Marketing Research Group shown on Real Clear Politics as MRG.

They've done a poll matching Joe Biden against Donald Trump. But they omitted a comparable match between Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump. Monmouth University also did the same thing.

I wrote to both MRG and Monmouth for explanations. Monmouth did not reply, but Tom Shields, Senior Advisor at MRG responded, saying,

"Thanks for your interest in our survey research.

I understand you are interested is our response as to why we did not include a ballot test question on our recent statewide poll in Michigan that matched up President Trump vs Senator Sanders.

The simple answer is costs. It was a matter of economics. We cover the costs for all questions on our polls that are released to the public. We usually limit those questions to regular state of the state tracking questions (right track/wrong track for state and nation, most important problem, job approvals for Governor and President, name ID of elected officials of interest, a couple ballot tests and an issue or two.

Though I was certainly interested in a ballot test between Sanders and Trump, we decided to add a couple questions at the last minute on the Coronavirus instead. Given the current status of the Democratic primary, the Sanders/Trump question was eliminated as a result. We did however continue to test his name ID in the event that he was the eventual nominee.

BTW, those numbers were, 38.5% favorable, 46.1% unfavorable, which gave him an overall higher percentage of people who have an impression of Sanders than Biden (36.1% fav/39.2% unfav) but a little more negative ratio.

I'm sorry but I don't buy it. MRG is owned by Jenell Leonard, wife of Republican former speaker of the House in Michigan. She's worked in many roles for Republicans.

If I were a Republican trying to influence the election, I'd try to insure that dementia Joe Biden was the candidate. Completely leaving out Bernie Sanders would be a natural way to nudge that possibility along. If MRG sets an example other pollsters follow it could be a masterly piece of strategy.

On March 24th, Monmouth University also ran a poll that excluded Bernie Sanders. Just because they're a university doesn't meant they can't play games with polling. I've seen it done by other universities too.

Since those two polls, other pollsters have begun to follow suit. Will they simply cut Bernie Sanders out of their polls? We're talking about one question in a poll.

We'll find out in the next few days, I'm sure. I wrote that question a few days. And I was right. Since then and ABC/Washington Post poll omitted a Sanders Trump matchup. So did the most recent Fox News poll. And the extra questions they asked, matching Trump/Pence with Biden/Klobuchar Biden/Warren and Biden/Harris makes it clear they could have spent the money on another question. (Biden does best with Warren)

The bottom line is pollsters can influence elections by the questions they ask and the questions they don't ask. These pollsters are helping Joe Biden out.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Well Said 2   Valuable 2   Must Read 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Rob Kall Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. 

Check out his platform at RobKall.com

He is the author of The Bottom-up Revolution; Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity  

He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Conspiracy Conspiracy Theory

Debunking Hillary's Specious Winning the Popular Vote Claim

Terrifying Video: "I Don't Need a Warrant, Ma'am, Under Federal Law"

Hillary's Disingenuous Claim That She's Won 2.5 Million More Votes is Bogus. Here's why

Ray McGovern Discusses Brutal Arrest at Secretary Clinton's Internet Freedom Speech

Cindy Sheehan Bugged in Denver

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

David Watts

Become a Fan
Author 10429
(Member since Jan 31, 2008), 14 fans, 28 articles, 29 quicklinks, 2536 comments, 28 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Polls have an influence on people, especially those that are undecided. People like to be "right" and vote for a winner. I have thought for quite a while that maybe the pollsters are bought off to show polls favoring a particular candidate and therefore influencing the outcome of an election..

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 2:29:37 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
911TRUTH

Become a Fan
Author 15356
(Member since Apr 29, 2008), 26 fans, 3060 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

WATCH: Trump admits if Democrats make voting easier 'you'd never have a Republican elected in this country again'

Trump: "The things they had in there were crazy. They had levels of voting, that if you ever agreed to it you'd never have a Republican elected in this country again."

Submitted on Monday, Mar 30, 2020 at 6:59:10 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 