Are Pollsters The Next to Rig the Primary



The most recent polls have omitted a matchup of Sanders and Trump

I believe that recently pollsters are in league with the DNC and the Biden campaign, helping to rig the election, through framing. They are doing head to head polls matching Joe Biden against Donald Trump and omittingt a matchup between Bernie Sanders and Trump.

The DNC and mainstream media want to present a united front that the primary is over and Joe Biden won. That's a total lie and anything could happen, especially given the delay of 13 state primaries, so far.

For example, there's a new Michigan poll out from a PR firm Marketing Research Group shown on Real Clear Politics as MRG.

They've done a poll matching Joe Biden against Donald Trump. But they omitted a comparable match between Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump. Monmouth University also did the same thing.

I wrote to both MRG and Monmouth for explanations. Monmouth did not reply, but Tom Shields, Senior Advisor at MRG responded, saying,

"Thanks for your interest in our survey research. I understand you are interested is our response as to why we did not include a ballot test question on our recent statewide poll in Michigan that matched up President Trump vs Senator Sanders. The simple answer is costs. It was a matter of economics. We cover the costs for all questions on our polls that are released to the public. We usually limit those questions to regular state of the state tracking questions (right track/wrong track for state and nation, most important problem, job approvals for Governor and President, name ID of elected officials of interest, a couple ballot tests and an issue or two. Though I was certainly interested in a ballot test between Sanders and Trump, we decided to add a couple questions at the last minute on the Coronavirus instead. Given the current status of the Democratic primary, the Sanders/Trump question was eliminated as a result. We did however continue to test his name ID in the event that he was the eventual nominee. BTW, those numbers were, 38.5% favorable, 46.1% unfavorable, which gave him an overall higher percentage of people who have an impression of Sanders than Biden (36.1% fav/39.2% unfav) but a little more negative ratio.

I'm sorry but I don't buy it. MRG is owned by Jenell Leonard, wife of Republican former speaker of the House in Michigan. She's worked in many roles for Republicans.

If I were a Republican trying to influence the election, I'd try to insure that dementia Joe Biden was the candidate. Completely leaving out Bernie Sanders would be a natural way to nudge that possibility along. If MRG sets an example other pollsters follow it could be a masterly piece of strategy.

On March 24th, Monmouth University also ran a poll that excluded Bernie Sanders. Just because they're a university doesn't meant they can't play games with polling. I've seen it done by other universities too.

Since those two polls, other pollsters have begun to follow suit. Will they simply cut Bernie Sanders out of their polls? We're talking about one question in a poll.

We'll find out in the next few days, I'm sure. I wrote that question a few days. And I was right. Since then and ABC/Washington Post poll omitted a Sanders Trump matchup. So did the most recent Fox News poll. And the extra questions they asked, matching Trump/Pence with Biden/Klobuchar Biden/Warren and Biden/Harris makes it clear they could have spent the money on another question. (Biden does best with Warren)

The bottom line is pollsters can influence elections by the questions they ask and the questions they don't ask. These pollsters are helping Joe Biden out.

