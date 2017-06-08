Refresh  

Are PJAK Forces Ready to Protect Kurds after the fall of the Islamic Republic of Iran?

Hamma Mirwaisi
(Image by Kurdistan Free Life Party)

PYD and YPG experience must be used by PJAK and KODAR Kurdish forces to protect Kurds in Iran after the fall of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Islamic Republic of Iran is surrounded by forces to bring them down sooner than later.

The bloody history of the Islamic Republic of Iran under the leadership of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and his followers is not forgivable by the majority of Iranian people. Persian traitors sided with every power who control Iran in last 2500 years.

The enemies of Median (Kurdish) Royal Family used Persian of Tamil traitors to overthrow Bardiya, son of Cyrus the great, as the last king of the Median Empire in year 522 BC or BCE. Persian of Tamil under the leadership of Darius, son of Hystaspes (Darius I founder of the Achaemenid Persian Empire), betrayed Median (Kurdish) Royal Family by joining enemies of Medes. The Median (Kurdish) Royal Family used Persian of Tamil as the servant for a generation. And Persian of Tamil traitors learn how to serve powerful individual as ruler of Iran and then abuse Kurds in last 2500 years. They even served Alexander the Great who conquered the Achaemenid Persian Empire to abuse Kurds. In recent histories they served Safavid Kurdish dynasty, Qajar Turkish dynasty, Reza Shah Kurdish Pahlavi of Pahlavi dynasty and Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini of Sayyid Arab families to abuse Kurds in Iran.

Today PJAK and KODAR Kurdish forces that are using the philosophy of Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan to protect Kurds from Persian of Tamil lead Kurds of Iran. They are similar to PYD and YPG of Syrian Kurds of Rojava.

KCK's Hozat: ISIS will receive the lethal blow in Raqqa

click here

PJAK and KODAR Kurdish forces can take over Iran from the Islamic Republic of Iran. The majority of Iranian people are descendants of Medes (Kurds), and Abdullah Ocalan philosophy is good for all Iranian too. To stabilize Iran after the fall of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the US must help only PJAK and KODAR Kurdish forces in the similar way they are helping PYD and YPG now.

PKK forces are fighting Islamist Turks in Turkey now.

The peace and stability can be restored with the defeat of Islamist terrorist forces in Turkey, Iran, Iraq, and Syria. Erdogan of Turkey and Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei of Iran are the leaders of Islamic terror in the Middle East. Only educated Kurds by Abdullah Ocalan philosophy can defeat them in the region.

 

Hamma Mirwaisi abandoned a successful career in public relations to pursue a more fulfilling life as a novelist and speaker. Since then he has written one book alone and three book with co-author Alison Buckley four best-selling Return of the (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

