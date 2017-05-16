Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Are Five Stooges Better than the Three Stooges?

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message allen finkelstein     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 28987
Become a Fan
  (4 fans)
- Advertisement -

Hello--My name is Judge Moishe Pipick. I have a tough decision to make and I need some help in the matter. The decision I must make is: "Who, exactly has the right to express his or her opinion in the voter's booth?" My decision is related to a subject that has been in and out of the news in the past few years. You might have heard a presidential candidate use the term "the Citizens United decision." This was a puzzling 5-to-4 majority Supreme Court decision involving a company called "Citizens United" contesting a Congressional act prohibiting corporations from airing commercials for political candidates within 30-60 days of a federal election. It had been designed by Congress to prevent corporations from inundating the airwaves with political commercials in an effort to purchase elections for their pet candidates.

By the time that the five-justice majority was done, PACs or political action committees would still to be allowed to accept unlimited amounts of money collected from secret donors to be distributed to their candidates of choice. This "privilege" would be protected by the First Amendment of the Constitution under the auspices of "freedom of speech," that is the expression of the donor corporation opinion or approval of a candidate. According to the majority Court decision, however, this special "privilege" of freedom of speech would not be extended to an individual donor's very same opinion if expressed at the polls in the form of something called a "vote." In short, freedom of speech is not a "right," guaranteed to a U.S. citizen as a voter, but a "privilege" granted only to those who agree to pay money to candidates.

- Advertisement -

In fact, this concept has been advanced time after time by supposed "Constitutionalists" or "originalists" such as Antonin Scalia and his four apparent fellow stooges on the Supreme Court. In their drooling contempt for American voters. According to their theory, the original authors of the Constitution omitted any reference for the "right" of the individual to to vote. In fact, the original authors neglected to state just how their legislators from each state were to be chosen; those same legislators needed, in turn, to choose the eventual electors of the president and vice president of the nation. This "omission" was apparently corrected in the Seventeenth Amendment, finally ratified in 1913. ("The Senate of the United States shall be elected by the people thereof...") The "original" authors of the Constitution had included only legislators and electoral-college members as voters. Apparently, any other rights of citizens to vote were to be left to the states to decide. According to their theory of "autocratic selection," originalists alone have been endowed by their creator with the special privilege of ignoring any amendment to the constitution they choose, because the amendment was not in the "original" Constitution. Thus their decision basically confirms that states are in charge of federal elections and can make it harder for their citizens to vote and may even override the federal government's First Amendment duty to protect the voter's right to express his opinion at the ballot box.

To anyone but a Supreme Court justice, an arrogant constitutional lawyer, the ACLU or various other disinterested players, this would appear to be a literal, if not classic example of a "protection" racket. The only way a voter's opinion can qualify as protected under the First Amendment is to "pay" for that protection! Now, before you say that what I've said is "parsing" and ask "why should I care?," consider what has been occurring in so many Republican-controlled states in recent years. Not only have thousands of congressional districts been absurdly gerrymandered or drawn up in such a way that the party winning the clear majority of votes loses a significant number of congressional seats (a clear nullification of the voters' expression of opinion), but draconian laws and practices have been employed in these same states to keep specific groups of people from voting. Only recently, the courts finally ruled that it was somehow unfair to honor an NRA I.D. but not a state-college I.D. at the polls. Ya think maybe the opposition party might do the same sort of thing to you the next time they get into power, Texas Republicans?

To make matters worse, although it can be argued that the First Amendment protects people, corporations, parrots and even Mr. Ed's freedom of speech, the same cannot be said as confidently of the Fourteenth Amendment (Equal Protection). Over and over the Court seems to have ruled that the amendment applies only to "people" and not corporations. So if people have "rights" under the Fourteenth Amendment that corporations do not, how do five justices on the Supreme Court decide that "corporations" should have "rights" that "people" don't. Shouldn't it be the other way around?

Well, as we have seen, if you were Antonin (Nino) Scalia you might claim that voting is nothing but the meaningless act of pushing of a button. If you were Clarence Thomas, you might say "Huh? I'll have to ask my lobbyist wife, Virginia, just how she wants me to vote. You know, I need the money." If you were Samuel Alito you might just click your heels and whisper "I wish I were in Kansas, I wish I were in Kansas." Justice Anthony Kennedy might ask Chief Justice Roberts "How do Charlie and David (Koch) say we should vote?"

- Advertisement -

In the end, I think the two questions that need to be answered before I make my decision are:

(1) To the five majority Supreme Court justices: "From which end did you just express that opinion, your front end or back end?" and

(2) To the reader: "Are the "Five Stooges" better slapstick comedians than "The Three Stooges?'"

Allen Finkelstein, 4/14/17

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.ofinky.squarespace.com

Dr. Allen Finkelstein, writing since 2006 under the penname “O’finky,” was born in New York, where he attended the Hebrew Academy of Nassau County as a boy. He continued his religious training in South Florida until his family, (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Ayn Rand and Ron Paul: Will the Real Libertarian Please Stand Up?

Down and Dirty- The Republican Assault on Our Postal Service

The Evolving Business of Education: Perfecting Failure

Democrats vs Republicans

Constitutional Issues: Part II or Justice, Really Expensive Free Speech and the Deadly Battle

Freedom of Speech

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 