Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (2 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment, In Series: April the Giraffe
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts

April the Giraffe in Active Labor Now! Updated: Calf Born! Live Cam

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 4/15/17

Become a Fan
  (81 fans)


April the Giraffe (cropped)
(Image by Animal Adventure Park)   Permission   Details   DMCA

UPDATE: 10:50 am EST: April the Giraffe gave birth shortly before 10 am EST as over 1 million people watched on YouTube and nearly 750K watched from the zoo's Facebook page. April continues to clean her adorable new calf, who is standing, has taken a few timid steps (and several tumbles!) and appears to have begun nursing. Everyone seems to be in good health! The Live cam continues at the link below.)

April the Giraffe is now in active labor, the live feed is here. At the time of this post, the live feed has over 700,000 viewers.

Giraffe pregnancies last approximately 15 months, and calves are typically born front hooves first. In the birth process, they drop six feet to the ground, which serves to start their breathing and sever the umbilical cord. Calves are generally 6 feet tall and about 150 lbs, although there is speculation that April's calf might be a bit heavier -- exact date of conception is not known, but it's possible that April's pregnancy has been extended, and therefore would produce a heavier calf. Newborn giraffes generally begin cavorting around within hours.

Animal Adventure Park will conduct a baby-naming contest after the little one arrives.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.merylannbutler.com

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
Series: "April the Giraffe"

No Foolin', April the Giraffe Ready to Calve on Live Cam: UPDATED (Article) (# of views) 03/31/2017
Live Cam: Laboring Giraffe About to Give Birth (Article) (# of views) 02/26/2017
View All 3 Articles in "April the Giraffe"
Total Views for the Series: 5621   

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Sex, Love, and Jesus: A Few Surprises in the Easter Basket

2012: Armageddon or Quantum Leap? Gregg Braden's Answer-Fractal Time

California Fire Update: Station Fire 1:30 pm, Pacific Time 8-28-09

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

J. Edward Tremlett

Become a Fan
Author 5009
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Feb 18, 2007), 12 fans, 47 articles, 11 quicklinks, 2839 comments, 243 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Behold! The Giraffe Antichrist - born just in time for WWIII

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 15, 2017 at 4:49:48 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 