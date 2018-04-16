Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

April's Mission Accomplished: Trump's Trails of Tails begetting Trials

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Marcello Rollando       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 58005
Become a Fan
  (10 fans)


The Human Being
(Image by Marcello Rollando)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -
Was Trump's 180-degree swing from announcing leaving to bombing Syria, a heads up, notifying Putin where Russia could avoid a lunacy-induced harm's way?

Is Paul Ryan running for president, or avoiding a Mueller impeachment gauntlet at the feet of his tax breaks for super wealthy?

Is it too radical to wonder if a deadly tragic Trump Tower fire was an attempt to destroy evidence?

Regardless, isn't questioning our choices and ourselves more cathartic than obsessing over the urinating preferences of a sex addict's undercover obsessions to compensate for lacking, beyond the next crotch coverup?

- Advertisement -

Are there not renewed and diverse American dreams beckoning us to come true, and emulate our better angels, like #MeToo and #NeverAgain?

Why do we elect to wallow with repeat offenders in stormy weather, showering us with gold without glitter, rather than aligning with humankind's natural Good Samaritan impulse to embrace The Golden Rule, rekindled by, Boston Strong?

How did we become self-deceived by the self-serving, manipulating non-reasoning targets as pawns, to impede, We the People with hypocritically disfigured politics?

- Advertisement -

Does Spring Forward program our being accomplices before and after the fact welcome mats, for conservative congressional nuptials co-mingling with untethered Too Big to Jail corporatism?

April gave us Jefferson, der fuhrer, death and taxes, but it was August that delivered a census, now in danger of being taken with duress, and harassed by a rook projecting tall tales on the tattered remnants of rational thought.

April killed our bloody Civil War, but cauterized exceptionalism with the stain of assassination indoctrination -- while ignoring revolutionary women making Midnight Ride -- inspiring Pony Express, Richmond's capitulation and, #EqualMeansEqual!

The shot heard round the world was an April clarion call, more patriotic than Colorado's national guard answering Rockefeller Mining, a la Kent State, to arms, to Ludlow Massacre miners, women and children.

April gave world peace: NATO; Evolution: Clarence Darrow; America: Dorothea Dix, Washington -- presidential and enslaved, a sacrificed King and slaughtered national conscience on a hotel kitchen floor.

What divides and defines is vision, reason and willingness to listen -- so does occupying opposite Tennessee River sides, banking on no surprises, before equality prize.

- Advertisement -

Preceding, tweeting chief, did April embrace Jackie Robinson, Sandra Day O'Connor's Chief Justice brevity and Boss Tweed equally? No.

We can choose to be an Alexander Graham Bell seeking to save President James Garfield, or a blissful doctor's dirty hands clinging to this is how we've always done it.

Change isn't just white supremacists using a Lee statue to conceal distain for Black Lives Matter at Starbucks . Change is the lifeline connecting us with reform from within -- and the lifeblood for thriving after the 115th Congress, we elected.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Marcello Rollando is both seasoned political writer and critically acclaimed Performing Arts Director. Taking a sabbatical from his beloved NYC to work on a number of political campaigns as communications director and/or consultant in 2008, he (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Simple Truth: No Simple Solutions

Too Many Secrets

Religion OMG!

When what They said could never happen in America, Happens"

When Death Knocks Twice

ISIS -- Iran/Netanyahu GOP -- Fundamentalists - End Times

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Marcello Rollando

Become a Fan
Author 58005
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Jan 2, 2011), 10 fans, 176 articles, 300 comments, 4 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

What lessons can we learn from gropers of treason: sometimes we must hit bottom before we can see our lit pathway above.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 16, 2018 at 11:28:07 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 