- Advertisement -

Is Paul Ryan running for president, or avoiding a Mueller impeachment gauntlet at the feet of his tax breaks for super wealthy?

Is it too radical to wonder if a deadly tragic Trump Tower fire was an attempt to destroy evidence?

Regardless, isn't questioning our choices and ourselves more cathartic than obsessing over the urinating preferences of a sex addict's undercover obsessions to compensate for lacking, beyond the next crotch coverup?

- Advertisement -

Are there not renewed and diverse American dreams beckoning us to come true, and emulate our better angels, like #MeToo and #NeverAgain?

Why do we elect to wallow with repeat offenders in stormy weather, showering us with gold without glitter, rather than aligning with humankind's natural Good Samaritan impulse to embrace The Golden Rule, rekindled by, Boston Strong?

How did we become self-deceived by the self-serving, manipulating non-reasoning targets as pawns, to impede, We the People with hypocritically disfigured politics?

- Advertisement -

Does Spring Forward program our being accomplices before and after the fact welcome mats, for conservative congressional nuptials co-mingling with untethered Too Big to Jail corporatism?

April gave us Jefferson, der fuhrer, death and taxes, but it was August that delivered a census, now in danger of being taken with duress, and harassed by a rook projecting tall tales on the tattered remnants of rational thought.

April killed our bloody Civil War, but cauterized exceptionalism with the stain of assassination indoctrination -- while ignoring revolutionary women making Midnight Ride -- inspiring Pony Express, Richmond's capitulation and, #EqualMeansEqual!

The shot heard round the world was an April clarion call, more patriotic than Colorado's national guard answering Rockefeller Mining, a la Kent State, to arms, to Ludlow Massacre miners, women and children.

April gave world peace: NATO; Evolution: Clarence Darrow; America: Dorothea Dix, Washington -- presidential and enslaved, a sacrificed King and slaughtered national conscience on a hotel kitchen floor.

What divides and defines is vision, reason and willingness to listen -- so does occupying opposite Tennessee River sides, banking on no surprises, before equality prize.

- Advertisement -

Preceding, tweeting chief, did April embrace Jackie Robinson, Sandra Day O'Connor's Chief Justice brevity and Boss Tweed equally? No.

We can choose to be an Alexander Graham Bell seeking to save President James Garfield, or a blissful doctor's dirty hands clinging to this is how we've always done it.

Change isn't just white supremacists using a Lee statue to conceal distain for Black Lives Matter at Starbucks . Change is the lifeline connecting us with reform from within -- and the lifeblood for thriving after the 115th Congress, we elected.

Next Page 1 | 2