 
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 5 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Approaching Fascism Locally Too!

By   1 comment
Message Dr. Lenore Daniels

As of this past November, the Race and Ethnic Equity Commission is history. Established after the police murder of George Floyd and the police shooting Jacob Blake, the Kenosha County executive is now calling for the Commission to end its work.


And what is that work that so occupied most of the Race and Ethnic Equity Commission's time? Well, it depends on whom you talk to.


Sometime in October, I heard that the Commission began addressing "conservative" issues. That's what it's labeled by the local media. Conservative. To be more precise, the Commission turned toward right-wing issues. In other words, the Race and Ethnic Equity Commission gave voice not to the lived experiences of black, indigenous, Latinx and other people of color. Why confront the racial injustice and racial discrimination, the exclusion of black people in particular, unless vetted to be accepting of white victimhood as a given? No, the Commission revealed its DNA: it began championing right-wing causes.


At the last of three meetings, I attended this past summer, the vice chair, a former policeman, announced that racism didn't exist in Kenosha. After all, what image stood before the majority of those Commissions, and many of the city's white residents, if not that of the black criminal. Who destroyed downtown Kenosha, if not crime-prone black people!


The only black woman on the Commission refuted the vice chair's claim. She was interrupted and told she was out of order.


Silenced!


No racism in Kenosha of course not!


With the city declared free of the violence of racism, an idyllic haven for its placating residents, the Commission moved on to other issues. Oh, surprise controlling women's bodies and drumming up support for anti-abortion causes! Well, yeah!


Some of us weren't fooled by the intentions of white liberals, particularly those among the Kenosha County Board and elsewhere. We have read and studied the history in those banned books, and we know all too well that historically anyone like an Ella Baker or a Bayard Rustin on their Commission wouldn't be allowed. In the next few months, these same folks will break their necks to see the film Rustin in the theaters. But it's another thing, in this day and age, to have someone like Rustin in charge of a Race and Ethnic Equity Commission. Unless he agreed to be at peace (and that is equivalent to being dead!) with the maintenance of an anti-democracy structuring of humanity in Kenosha it's not happening.


At that last Commission session, I turned to the executive head of Congregations United to Save Humanity (CUSH) executive head and announced that this was it for me. A waste of time! I imagined white supremacists and conscious or unconscious supporters in Kenosha breathing a sigh of relief.


Long live a safe and stress-free Kenosha!


I spent the next following months of this past summer meeting with the executive head of CUSH, exchanging emails, and writing up a proposal to work on anti-black issues with the Kenosha Public Library... until I withdrew from the project. I could see the "whites only" signs clear enough. Given my experiences in Kenosha, I would have been surprised if these anti-black sessions actually happened.


And now, a month or so later, the Kenosha County Executive ordered a cease and desist to the work of the Race and Ethnic Equity Commission.


"The current state of the Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission doesn't align with or fulfill the mission set out by the County Board," stated the Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman. "The recent events have further demonstrated how the commission's actions have deep impact in our community... Therefore, I am rescinding all the County Executive appointees to the commission effective immediately."


But the Race and Ethnic Equity Commission did its job, didn't it? White supremacy hasn't been disbanded.


Did the Kenosha County Board really expect to address the problem of racism in Kenosha? Did the majority of white residents in Kenosha expect to call a halt to their own lives, lives that benefit from an unfair and unequal distribution of opportunity and wealth? Do whites in Kenosha really think they are free of the history of enslavement of Africans and their descendants and the extermination of millions of indigenous people? Free from the legacy faced by those black descendants and survivors of displacement and neglect?


Did the Kenosha County Board expect white residents of Kenosha to listen to blacks, indigenous, Latinx, and others of color? Did the Kenosha County expect Kenosha to abolish once and for all white supremacy and become a democratic model of a town?

Or is it only now that some realize that Kenosha is an American town and is fast approaching a collision with fascism?


No matter the good intent of the white liberals that collision won't end well for blacks, indigenous, Latinx, and other people of color. But eventually, it won't end well for white liberals.


I'm reminded of philosopher Jason Stanley referring to the words of the late writer Toni Morrison in a 1995 speech in which she addressed this growing interest by forces that seek "fascist solutions to national problems". Here in Kenosha, there are local forces aligned with those who seek to sweep away the problem of race and ethnic equity by replacing it with fascist solutions. It seems to be a common conscious or unconscious solution.


It's no wonder, if you are black, that the word racism can't be mentioned between you and your physician, or you or your employer. Particularly if you are dealing with high blood pressure or heart problems, or complications surrounding your cancer. Diabetes. The word racism can't be offered as a root cause of harassment by white neighbors, or harassment of one's children at school. Racism is never the reason a white or black store guard has been trained to keep an eye on your movements throughout a store.


And in your car. Or simply walking.,,


It's no wonder blacks are stressed out most of the time. Ask us about racism in Kenosha. We dare you.

Rate It | View Ratings

Dr. Lenore Daniels Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Activist, writer, American Modern Literature, Cultural Theory, PhD.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Have You Had Enough of the Madness of Capitalism? Is It Time To Consider What Marx Really Said?

America's Embrace of Willful Ignorance

With Bloomberg, Are African Americans Trying On the Iron Boot?

Me Too: Abuse of Power and Managed Inequality

Get Out!: Harassment of Black Americans Has Historical Roots in American History

The All-Too Familiar American Narrative: Justice is too Scary! Witness 40 in Ferguson, USA

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Dr. Lenore Daniels

Become a Fan
(Member since Jul 29, 2013), 3 fans, 144 articles, 190 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Aligned with fascists on the national level, what town in the US is immune to the forces of fascist solutions?

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 13, 2023 at 3:57:51 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend