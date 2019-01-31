Apologia Cum Catholic

- Advertisement -

Sisters! Brothers! I have been shamed!

It is a humble servant who comes before you, chastened, in sincere approbation, acquiescing to your iron laws, a wiser man seeking penance on bended knee!

(Pay no attention to the cushion: the path is long! the ground hard! Praise be!)

Oh! The humiliation! The villainy! Held fast in Satan's grip! A wanton wayward lost in a swirling desert! Smitten with pride! Confused by clouds of righteousness disguised as US law! Yea, in this my hour of accusation! I stand guilty as charged, blasphemer of the sacred covenant of the privileged and the few!

Mea culpa, mea culpa, mea maxima culpa!

The aim was to fashion a satirist's bow, the arrows shafts of blood and sweat, ground slowly to a sharpened point along a trail of tears!

To pull back the curtain! To shove aside the shiny screen! To part the heavy chains!

Oh! The shame! The ignominy!

I see now. I know now. I understand.

It was wrong to criticize the mob group of white male neo-catholics for surrounding the Native healer and berating him with threatening slogans. Yea, verily! To do so violated the rules. It challenged custom and conviction! It rattled the very foundation upon which the myths of white superiority rest!

Brothers and sisters! How the universe shook!

Inappropriate questionings! Candid conversations! Video evidence! Documented historical events! White people forced to face a darkness of their own making!

Brother and sisters! Where will it stop?

African slavery? Native American genocide? Mass incarceration? US wars of aggression? To rake past acts to relevance? To prick infected wounds? To survey the landscape of history with a bloody compass?

Oh! Shame! Sisters! Brothers!

Pity the poor butterfly who has no butter, or the cricket who has lost her crick, or the hummingbird who cannot hum! There lies the white male neo-catholic! Oh shame!

Hark! Neo-catholics everywhere! Heed my lesson! A cautionary tale! Shut out the voice of righteous indignation! Refuse to listen! Turn away! Cover your ears! Embrace your privilege before it's too late! Before you stumble into caverns deep and truth ful!

Hark! The malcontents and their witness to disgrace roll on! Unbelievers, democratizers and sophists! Oh! Brothers and sisters! Historical realities close in! Who shall save the faithful from the flames of self-reflection?

Who but the giver of all things!

Praise be! The corporate media propaganda machine!

Yea, verily! At the darkest hour! As if by special effects moving unseen across the void, or behind the camera, like manna from heaven, or salt in the wound, or light that steals between freshly painted prison bars, the neo-catholic kid with the smirk and the red MAGA hat hired a right-wing PR firm!

May the blessings of the chosen fall hard upon RunSwitch!

Yea, verily! The kids are saved!

If at first you thought you saw a mob of white male neo-catholics surround and harass the Native healer, look again! You were confused! You were tired! You were blinded by liberal bias! You did not understand how white supremacy works!

Now you know! Now you see!

And what you see as you watch the mob of white kids surround and harass the elder again is . . . wait for it . . . a group of targeted kids!

Yea, verily! The mob of chanting, whooping, hollering, smirking kids in the racist baseball hats were not aggressors! No! Look again! Watch the whole video! See? They were victims! Oh my brothers and sisters! They were afraid! They were acting out their fears! Like when they harassed a young woman with a rape joke and one of them ripped off his clothes while chanting the school anthem! It's fear! They're victims! Yea, verily!

And just like that, as if overnight, or the next news cycle, everyone in corporate media land was now seeing the encounter with the Native elder exactly as the right-wing PR firm had instructed, repeating their falsehoods line by line.

Praise be! Sisters and brothers!

The kid with the smirk and the red MAGA hat circulated a letter that was full of misinformation told his truth, his whole truth and nothing but his truth! One of his classmates told a national audience that photos and video of white Covington students dressing up in black face and screaming at an African American player from the opposing team was an expression of "school spirit." Even the Bishop of Covington eventually saw the light and apologized . . . to the students!

Yea, verily! And it was so!

Oh brothers and sisters! Hark the propaganda spin! Oh hark!

History is dead! Little Big Horn is erased! Bear River, Bloody Island and Wounded Knee exist no more! Images of cruelty! Songs of injustice! Memories dance like blood relations raging through Native peoples' hearts! Boarding schools and genocide? Oh my sisters! Oh my brothers! These are deeds dispersed in air! Gone! Washed away in the white-washing of time! Why stoke US government lies into a fire of genuine fury?

Yet and still! The wrathful tongues speak truth to power!

Repent! Oh! you of independent spirit! Repent! There is only one true narrative! Follow my lead! Seek forgiveness! Repent! Repent! Oh! you of bold pronouncements! Repent! Prostrate thyself before the masters of PR! As it was in the beginning, is now and forever shall be!

And like majestic trees and silvan flowers and winds that muddy mental waters! Yea, verily! So like media reports turn racist privilege into farce! Yea, verily! It shall be so!

Oh! Brothers and sisters!

I go now to repent! I have been shamed! Praise be!