Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Apartheid is Not Just Another Innocuous Word

By       Message Em Sos       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 509442
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)


(Image by Wikipedia)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Dr. Henrik Frensch Verwoerd, Prime Minister, 1958-66. Assassinated in Parliament 1966

It's the arbitrary physical expression of brutality inflicted by the powerful upon those without a personal autonomy to resist.

- Advertisement -

The word Apartheid is a latter-day Afrikaans language neologism for keeping people apart and/or physically separated from one another, by hook or crook -- by any means necessary. Although the word may be of more recent origin, it is a universal expression for learned in-group/out-group fears and distrust.

The formal political enforcement of this state of being may have been ended in South Africa, but separation is still pervasively maintained throughout the society with the application of more surreptitious means, as it is done worldwide, leaving those excluded with a profound sense of subjective disparity -- and rightfully so!

- Advertisement -

When massive disparity in wealth distribution exists -- premeditated restriction of others' freedoms, can it be claimed that the opportunity for balanced social intercourse and understanding is possible?

Globally, the disadvantaged of any community do not have equal access to civil liberties, as do the more affluent. Can it be claimed that social justice thrives in these places?

This ruthless global reality has become more starkly obvious of late, by such instances as the overt manner in which Israeli state practices are forcing a separation between Palestinians -- be they of Islamic or Christian faith - and those of Jewish faith. This is but a foretaste of worse to come, because of such divide-and-rule tactics; an indirect indicator of intent for the more sinister ritual of ethnic cleansing. This intimidation - impairing the two populations' abilities to learn to live side-by-side and thrive in their common homeland - is a crime against humanity.

In South Africa, although the formal political wall of separation has been breached, economic inequality is just as widespread as it has always been, if not more so! And as long as this glaring fact remains operative, full social integration is impossible.

- Advertisement -

This is another of the intimidating methods elites apply globally for maintaining control - keeping people at each other's throats over material crumbs.

So long as populations are destabilized in this manner, they are incapable of acting together in their own best interests. Isn't this the ideal political thesis for maintaining power and control?

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Free thinking, animate, global subject, as competent as the next humane being, to dialogue on the matter of our species continued survival on mother Earth.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

If Only They Will See: First-Hand Factual Histories' Observations Are Ample Enough Reference.

Mike Whitney's Tom Friedman Paean to a Saudi Tyrant

Supremacist Mindset is As Old As White Settlement of the United States Itself

Reply to Congressman Kinzinger

Response to Alon ben Meirs: Gaza --- A Disaster In The Making

At this point, what else is there?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Em Sos

Become a Fan
Author 509442

(Member since Jul 23, 2017), 1 fan, 11 articles, 45 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Apartheid may not be just another innocuous word, but does this mean it should not be talked about openly in order to remain on the 'right' side of political correctness?

Mother Earth's material assets are finite, just as is all life.

At the present, cancer, for the most part, has no known beginning, yet it too, has an end. It self-annihilates by destroying its host. Seems that those running the neoliberal capitalist shell game haven't figured this out. Or, if they have, they surely have been blinded by greed - oblivious to actual need. What is greed if not an addiction? They have succumbed to the addiction - the cancer stage of capitalism (John McMurtry), which will destroy the planet.

But if you're living in a magical world of the likes of billionaires, such as Richard Branson, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos et. al., you're simply going to abandon the host and go someplace else, and recreate something better than self, on the quixotic planet of Mars.

Rhetorical brushstrokes, colored with the paint of sophistry, is the art and practice of an ability to hide the illusion of equality from onlookers. That is all the consideration 'we' are given. Globally 'the people' are not even given credence as viable participants.

Since the overthrow of political Apartheid, the word itself is no longer just another incomprehensible word, in a foreign tongue. In global translation it has taken on its full sinister interpretation. Those on its receiving end know what its intent is.

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 24, 2018 at 3:16:34 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 