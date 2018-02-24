

(Image by Wikipedia) Permission Details DMCA



Dr. Henrik Frensch Verwoerd, Prime Minister, 1958-66. Assassinated in Parliament 1966

It's the arbitrary physical expression of brutality inflicted by the powerful upon those without a personal autonomy to resist.

The word Apartheid is a latter-day Afrikaans language neologism for keeping people apart and/or physically separated from one another, by hook or crook -- by any means necessary. Although the word may be of more recent origin, it is a universal expression for learned in-group/out-group fears and distrust.

The formal political enforcement of this state of being may have been ended in South Africa, but separation is still pervasively maintained throughout the society with the application of more surreptitious means, as it is done worldwide, leaving those excluded with a profound sense of subjective disparity -- and rightfully so!

When massive disparity in wealth distribution exists -- premeditated restriction of others' freedoms, can it be claimed that the opportunity for balanced social intercourse and understanding is possible?

Globally, the disadvantaged of any community do not have equal access to civil liberties, as do the more affluent. Can it be claimed that social justice thrives in these places?

This ruthless global reality has become more starkly obvious of late, by such instances as the overt manner in which Israeli state practices are forcing a separation between Palestinians -- be they of Islamic or Christian faith - and those of Jewish faith. This is but a foretaste of worse to come, because of such divide-and-rule tactics; an indirect indicator of intent for the more sinister ritual of ethnic cleansing. This intimidation - impairing the two populations' abilities to learn to live side-by-side and thrive in their common homeland - is a crime against humanity.

In South Africa, although the formal political wall of separation has been breached, economic inequality is just as widespread as it has always been, if not more so! And as long as this glaring fact remains operative, full social integration is impossible.

This is another of the intimidating methods elites apply globally for maintaining control - keeping people at each other's throats over material crumbs.

So long as populations are destabilized in this manner, they are incapable of acting together in their own best interests. Isn't this the ideal political thesis for maintaining power and control?

