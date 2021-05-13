 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
General News    H3'ed 5/13/21

Apartheid Israel faces full scale war

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 501624
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Steven Sahiounie
Become a Fan

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

For the first time since the 2014 war, Palestinians in Gaza fired an uninterrupted barrage of more than 500 rockets into Israel, as the Israel Defense Forces pounded Gaza with more than 140 airstrikes through the early hours of Tuesday.

The Iron Dome, Israel's antimissile defense network, destroyed many of the rockets that reached Israeli airspace, but not the rocket that hit the oil storage reservoir at Ashkelon which burned out of control for hours. Arriving passengers at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion international airport were seen running with their luggage to take cover from the rocket attack, and busses and cars parked in Tel Aviv were destroyed.

On Tuesday morning the Shati refugee camp near Gaza City was a scene of destruction following repeated Israeli airstrikes on a residential high-rise. The roof of the building collapsed onto the apartment below, killing two people, while elsewhere nine children were among the dead in Gaza.

Palestinian Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Kidra said that Israeli strikes near a coronavirus quarantine center in southern Gaza earlier Tuesday had a "direct impact" on the ministry's ability to provide Coronavirus care to patients at the facility. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened an emergency security meeting Tuesday with Defense Minister Benny Gantz. Israeli citizens were questioning their government's actions which put Israeli neighborhoods in danger. Israeli citizens who are working for a peaceful solution for their Palestinian neighbors are wondering how many will die while their government officials act with impunity.

Citizen protests in Arab countries throughout the Middle East called to defend al-Aqsa Mosque and East Jerusalem from Israeli aggression. Similar protests spread throughout the globe, and on Tuesday pro-Palestinian protesters held a demonstration outside the Israeli consulate in New York. The demonstration was called Emergency Rally for Palestine", and thousands gathered while shouting, "Stop the killing, stop the hate, Israel is an apartheid state."

On April 27, the international group "Human Rights Watch" issued a groundbreaking report, "A Threshold Crossed: Israeli Authorities and the Crimes of Apartheid and Persecution." The following an excerpt:

"About 6.8 million Jewish Israelis and 6.8 million Palestinians live today between the Mediterranean Sea and Jordan River, an area encompassing Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT), the latter made up of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip. Throughout most of this area, Israel is the sole governing power; in the remainder, it exercises primary authority alongside limited Palestinian self-rule. Across these areas and in most aspects of life, Israeli authorities methodically privilege Jewish Israelis and discriminate against Palestinians. Laws, policies, and statements by leading Israeli officials make it plain that the objective of maintaining Jewish Israeli control over demographics, political power, and land has long guided government policy.

In pursuit of this goal, authorities have dispossessed, confined, forcibly separated, and subjugated Palestinians by virtue of their identity to varying degrees of intensity. Israel has maintained military rule over some portion of the Palestinian population for all but six months of its 73-year history. A number of Israeli officials have stated clearly their intent to maintain this control in perpetuity and backed it up through their actions, including continued settlement expansion over the course of the decades-long "peace process.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Must Read 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Steven Sahiounie Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I am an American citizen living permanently in Syria. I write on the Syrian crisis from first hand information. I also write in Arabic for a Lebanese media.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Free Syrian Army Sold Kayla Mueller to ISIS

The Israeli attack on Iran may sabotage the US goal of a new nuclear deal

US-NATO provocation in Ukraine to stop Russian pipeline

"A new Palestinian intifada may trigger a regional war against Apartheid Israel" according to expert Laith Marouf

Russian-Syrian gas contract hints at Syria's recovery

Apartheid Israel attacks Palestinian Refugee Camp in Syria

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Mohammad Ala

Become a Fan
Author 8028
(Member since Oct 1, 2007), 12 fans, 34 articles, 59 quicklinks, 1751 comments, 3 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Difficult to explain 70 years of British created conflict in one article, in one book, yes, but not in one article.

Useless United Nations keep issuing resolutions (over 200 of them) which are all ignored by attackers.

United Nations members are useless in solving Palestinians' problems. Although Palestine has not supported Iran against Western illegal sanctions, Iran has supported Palestinians as being human who have been treated poorly for 70 years.

Among non-Arab countries, Iran has helped Palestine. Gaza has been the largest open prison for a long time.

It is election time to raise voters' sentiment for the Nut job to hang on to his power for a longer time.

Stealing helpless people's land and farm must stop.

Dropping bombs on helpless people among them many children and elderly must stop. In recent attacks more children and elderly were killed but biased media made a passing reference to killing children and elderly.

Submitted on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 11:23:30 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 