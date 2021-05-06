 
 
General News

Apartheid Israel attacks Palestinian Refugee Camp in Syria

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

LATAKIA: A camp created for Palestinian refugees in Latakia, Syria was attacked by Israeli missiles fired today at 2:18 am. Residents across the area were jolted from sleep and thrown into terror at the sound of the aerial missile attacks across the region.

The Palestinian Refugee Camp was not a military base or Syrian government asset, but a densely inhabited residential area, not far from the center of the city. The exact area struck was the popular Friday Market where residents buy and sell a variety of new and used items on Fridays.

Those killed and wounded in the attack were all civilians, and among them was a woman and her son. One person died, and six were injured and treated at local hospitals. A privately owned plastics factory was destroyed at Ras Al Shamra, an area known for beach cottages and the site of the first written alphabet on earth.

The aerial attack also included the small city of Jeblah, just south of Latakia, and near the Russian airbase of Hmeimin.

Also attacked was Hefeh, in the foothills east of Latakia, which is a tree fruit-producing area, and Mesyaf southeast of Latakia in the Hama province.

Syrian air defenses confronted the Israeli aggression on the coastal region and downed several missiles in the early morning attacks.

Israel has a very long, and consistent history of air attacks in many places across Syria, and especially in areas near the capital Damascus. The attacks are unprovoked and go unanswered; however, they have rarely hit Latakia which is close to Russia's main airbase.

Last week, Israel sent senior delegates to Washington to discuss their view of Iran with US counterparts.

I am an American citizen living permanently in Syria. I write on the Syrian crisis from first hand information. I also write in Arabic for a Lebanese media.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
