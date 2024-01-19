Apart-Hate Regimes Must Go



ABRAHAM AND ISAAC: THE SACRIFICE, IN RELIGIONS AND IDEOLOGIES

When South Africa called out Israel for atrocities at the United Nations' International Court of Justice (ICJ) earlier this month, many of us old remaining lefties were gobsmacked by the chutzpah and hypocrisy involved. What could be more genocidal in intent than Apartheid (some of us lefties pronounced it as apart-hate)? Not much has changed there in attitude, even if a new wind blows across the weather vane. Is it just a matter of time before fomenting elites (read white) South Africans invite the Palestinians to come on down to establish a state on land where the Zulus, the original "spear-chuckers," now reside. Just push them out; swiss cheese their land. This will result in stones being thrown and spears flying. Who knows? Maybe a new Olympic sport, akin to baseball or cricket, will come out of it.

South Africa is taking that next Big Step in its rehabilitation and striving to rejoin the Family of Man, and maybe, one day, a seat on the UN security council. God Bless Them! The world as the neoliberal whore it's become, let's give them the clap they deserve.

Still, what they said to the ICJ has merit. Israel has committed genocide-driven atrocities against Hamas and the Palestinian people. Israel, under the Nitwit-yahoo government, does seem intent on continuing its slaughters and displacements until the Solution, looking more and more final, is achieved, and the Gaza is forever no more, with folks forced to seek refuge in Europe -- say, France (what's that you say? Oh, neer mind). Israel has gone too far. Has murdered. They've brought certain calamity upon their future. Bombs and terrorism ahead. And they've done immeasurable damage to the reputation of Jews everywhere, the overwhelming majority of incalculable intellectual and cultural value to our greater species -- and for what?

On the other hand, how Israel responded at the IJC also has significant merit. In a statement of response to the allegations, Bibi found some temerity of his own:

Today we saw an upside-down world. Israel is accused of genocide while it is fighting against genocide. Israel is fighting murderous terrorists who carried out crimes against humanity: They slaughtered, they raped, they burned, they dismembered, they beheaded -- children, women, elderly, young men and women.

Fuckin Ay. Hamas did these things. Who would honestly tolerate such atrocities?

Who would talk about a two-state solution amidst the carnage left by mass murderers? On both sides. Netanyahu continues to reject the idea of a Palestinian state, coming out of this "war," saying very recently in a news conference, "In any future arrangement " Israel needs security control of all territory west of Jordan. This clashes with the idea of (Palestinian) sovereignty. What can you do?" And, for its part, Palestinian leaders have continued to loudly proclaim their rejection of accepting Israel as a Jewish state. Ten years ago, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said Saturday that the Palestinians would never recognize Israel as a Jewish state, and accused Israel of establishing an apartheid government. [The Times of Israel] Nothing has changed. Hamas took over from the PLA. Badda-Boom.

What will happen next? Same old same old. More vicious than ever as the Semites Other each other, anti this and anti that. The Abrahamics, which is most of us in the West (even the beloved Rastafarians), will destroy the world eventually with our absurd and anachronistic supernaturalism. Marx said that religion is the opium of the people. Oxycontin more like it. Let's ban it like oxycontin. Export it to China (!), like the Sacklers did after they were found guilty by an American court of atrocities against the people for poisoning them with the opiate.

The danger forthcoming to Israel -- and the Palestinians -- was apparent 10 years ago. Israel security figures were aware and concerned about the turn away from a two-state solution (and the impossibility of a one-state-live-together-in-blissful harmony solution), as Zionism rose to the fore as a political force in Israel. In 2012, a documentary titled The Gatekeepers told of this dangerous rise of ancient, crazy zealotry, and how it was affecting the politics of Israel and its precious regional democracy. The documentary was largely from the point of Shin Bet, one of Israel's three security services. The influence of this crazy-eyed strain of Zionism may have reached its zenith in the recent debacle concerning the Israeli Judiciary coup, wherein Netanyahu sought to impose a "law that removes the court's ability to conduct judicial review on government decisions." In a once-censored portion of that documentary, former Shin Bet directors tell of Israeli Zionist plots to blow things up to end it all, including the Zionist plot to blow up the Dome of the Rock to begin Armageddon.

Marry this thinking with the magical thinking that fuels, say, blowing up a bus full of Israelis in order to gain entry to Heaven, where 72 young virgins are waiting with pornographic thoughts, and you got a whole lot of crazy. Two-state solution? What are you sh*tting me?

So, what will happen after the "war"? More of the same. The Abrahamics at it again, Nobody getting much sleep out on the perimeters of sanity.

It's probably a good thing that Israel's being called out. They need restraint after so many years of other nations looking the other way like, say, Good Germans. But, why not drag in the Americans, while we're at it, who blow sh*t up anywhere they feel like it in the world under the rubric of defending "our way of life." To Hell with the Russians and Chinese while we're at it. For their atrocities, not their cultures; I still love Dostoyevsky and the silence and stillness Chinese jar phenomenon.