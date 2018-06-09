From Voices In Our Heads

I keep a pen and notepad on my nightstand so when I get an idea as I drift off to sleep, I can write it down before I forget it. I started doing this years ago because no matter how many times I'd say to myself, "I won't forget this" ... the next morning when I got to the computer the idea would be gone gone gone. I'm not saying they were all good ideas because I don't know how good or bad any idea is until I start typing it out. I can usually tell about a third of the way through whether or not I should keep going or throw it in the garbage. But if the idea has vanished in the night ... there's nothing to get the ball rolling.

At the top of the notepad I wrote this: Fucko the Clown is a lying sack of sh*t.

I didn't write that down to remind me of that miserable fact ... I wrote it down to remind myself that Fucko the Clown hasn't actually done anything. The headlines in the news shout about how Fucko did this or Fucko's done that, but the reality is Fucko the Clown has not done anything. He's a lazy lying sack of sh*t who watches TV eight hours a day, tweets bullsh*t about what he sees on TV and eats cheeseburgers before he goes to bed. On any given day he might squeeze in an hour and a half or two hours of actual work. And that ... um ... "work" entails meeting with his people who tell him generally what's going on in the world. I say "generally" because his people have learned to leave out the details. Details bore him.

Fucko did not work until the wee hours of the morning crafting the health care proposal that would gut health care for millions of people, or the massive tax cuts for the obscenely wealthy. Fucko didn't do any of that sh*t. He just signs his name to pieces of paper in front of the cameras. But Fucko actually does one thing very well. He sets the tone of his administration. He's given permission to those Americans who want to make xenophobia and racism great again. Mission Accomplished.

Every single drop of the misery we've seen since Inauguration Day is due to the rat bastard Republicans and the corrupt Democrats who go along with them. But they are just meat puppets jerking to the strings pulled by the Donor Class. For over 500 days the oligarchs have been calling the shots while they reshape the U.S. into their vision of the future. I could make a long, long list of horrors, but right now I just want to focus on one thing. But first I have to tell you about an old movie.

Paramount released Seven Days in May in 1964. Rod Serling wrote the screenplay and John Frankenheimer directed it. Frankenheimer directed The Manchurian Candidate a few years earlier and was well suited to make another political thriller.

The plot:

Kirk Douglas, playing a Marine Corps Colonel and Pentagon insider, discovers that Burt Lancaster's character, leader of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is fomenting a coup d'etat to remove the president and his entire cabinet. The coup will begin in seven days. Douglas alerts the president, played by Frederick March, and they work to thwart the coup. One of the subplots concerns an ally of the president, a Senator played by Edmond O'Brien, who is sent to uncover a secret army base in Texas that will be used during the coup attempt. But the Senator is arrested when he tries to enter the base.

And a bunch of other stuff happens which I won't go into because I don't do spoilers.

The reason I brought up this movie was because I remember how shocked I was watching the scene when the Senator was arrested for trying to enter a military base. These people were serious and did not give a rat's ass about roughing up a United States Senator. But that was just a scene in a movie ...

Fast forward 54 years to a couple of days ago ...

United States Senator Jeff Merkley was denied entry to an ICE child detention center, a converted Walmart in Brownsville, Texas. Instead of letting the Senator into the facility that houses 1,000 children, the cops were called and the Senator and his crew were turned away.

Merkley inspected another facility in McAllen, Texas, which he described as horrific. Children in cages. Three-year-olds lined up for food with 17-year-olds. Children separated from their parents.

Here's the deal:

