Any plot to sabotage China-Pakistan Economic Corridor won't succeed: Beijing

China said Friday that any scheme to sabotage China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) won't succeed.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian pointed out that the CPEC is a pilot program under the Belt and Road Initiative that will not only boost economic development in the two countries, but also promote interconnectivity and common prosperity in the region.



"We are confident in the successful construction and operation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor with the support from the international community and joint efforts with Pakistan," the spokesperson said. "We also believe that any scheme to sabotage the construction of the corridor will not succeed."

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to a question about Pakistan's recent allegations against India.





General Babar Iftikhar, Pakistan's military spokesman, said Indian intelligence agents were targeting development projects of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The officials said they had evidence to back the allegations.



The Army spokesperson claimed that India had raised a 700-strong militia to sabotage CPEC by carrying out terrorist attacks in Balochistan. "A commission comprising 24 members was created which included 10 RAW operatives $60 million were dedicated to this force."

Zhao said China opposes any form of terrorism and double standards on anti-terrorism, calling on countries in the region to jointly fight terrorism and maintain common security.



China appreciates Pakistan's contributions to the global fight against terrorism and firmly supports its anti-terrorism efforts, he said.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistanis had faced 19,130 terrorist attacks between 2001 and 2020 and suffered more than 83,000 casualties in the war against terrorism. The country also suffered monetary losses of at least $126 billion.

"Today, the Indian intelligence agencies are patronising banned outfits that are against Pakistan. Organisations like Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Jamaatul Ahrar (JuA). These organisations were defeated by Pakistan, they were flushed out of the country, [now India] is trying to breathe life into them again. They are being supplied ammunition and IEDs (improvised explosive devices) and are being provoked to target ulema, notables, and police officials," Qureshi said, adding:

India, in August of this year, united breakaway factions of the TTP Hizbul Ahrar (HuA) and JuA and that India was constantly trying to establish a consortium between TTP, BLA, BLF (Balochistan Liberation Front) and BRA (Baloch Republican Army) as part of its "grand design".

"We have irrefutable evidence that RAW and DIA their intelligence agencies are financing terrorism in Pakistan and training terrorists, harboring them and taking practical steps to promote terrorism," he concluded.