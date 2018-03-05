Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Any Sane US President Would Oppose China's XI Lifetime Presidency

Any sane US president would be up in arms speaking out against China allowing its current leader, Xi Jinping, to become a lifetime president.

Instead, we have our malignant narcissist and psychopath president Trump admiring Xi. Trump spoke to a group, saying"He's now president for life. And look, he was able to do that. I think it's great. Maybe we'll have to give that a shot some day."

Some are trying to frame Trump's words as humor. But any observer who has been paying attention knows that he was serious, that if he could, he'd go for becoming a lifetime president and dictator. And sadly, it is likely that the majority, even most Republicans who are benefitting from Trump being in the White House, would go along with him, perhaps even vote to support such legislation.

Of course, what I am saying is that these politicians are traitors to the constitution, to democracy and the United States.

A sane president would dispatch the state department to do all it could to help anyone in China who was opposing Xi's mechanations. Instead we have a president who drools at the prospect, who fails Democracy, perhaps because Xi figured out how to massage Trump's ego.


Trump says 'president for life' sounds great In closed-door remarks obtained by CNN, President Trump praised China's President Xi Jinping for recently consolidating power and extending his potential tenure, musing he wouldn't mind making...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CNN)   Permission   Details   DMCA
opednews.com

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary. His work and his writing have been featured in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, ABC, the HuffingtonPost, Success, Discover and other media. He's given talks and workshops to Fortune 500 execs and national medical and psychological organizations, and pioneered first-of-their-kind conferences in Positive Psychology, Brain Science and Story. He hosts some of the world's smartest, most interesting and powerful people on his Bottom Up Radio Show, and founded and publishes one of the top Google- ranked progressive news and opinion sites, OpEdNews.com

more detailed bio: 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

(more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

J. Edward Tremlett

Author 5009
(Member since Feb 18, 2007), 12 fans, 49 articles, 11 quicklinks, 3341 comments, 248 diaries


"But her emails....!!!!!!"

Submitted on Monday, Mar 5, 2018 at 4:56:43 PM

Author 0
Natylie Baldwin

Author 1398

(Member since Apr 21, 2006), 25 fans, 30 articles, 181 quicklinks, 209 comments


It's unfortunate that Xi did this, but why is it our business what China does in this respect? There's nothing we can do about it and it's not our job to police the world. We should focus on getting our own house in order and provide an example that people will want to follow. That's leadership, not lecturing other nations about their internal politics and, worse yet, acting like we have to "do something" about it. Let China solve its own problems and let's solve ours.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 5, 2018 at 5:15:39 PM

Author 0
Rick Kincade

Author 84503

(Member since Dec 10, 2012), 2 fans, 320 comments


Rob, our democracy is in ruins, our country run by psychopathic elites who have no care for democracy let alone caring for the people of this country and the world. As Natalie said we have plenty of trouble with our own ability to run our country why should we even THINK about telling others how to run theirs. Once we have taken our Democracy back from the thieves then we might, MIGHT have something to say about others. Otherwise we have nothing to brag about, other than being the meanest, most dangerous, warmongers on earth.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 5, 2018 at 6:04:15 PM

Author 0
Hosea McAdoo

Author 10663

(Member since Feb 6, 2008), 10 fans, 15 articles, 3 quicklinks, 1218 comments, 9 diaries


"Once we have taken our democracy back...."

Submitted on Monday, Mar 5, 2018 at 6:14:41 PM

Author 0
Hosea McAdoo

Author 10663

(Member since Feb 6, 2008), 10 fans, 15 articles, 3 quicklinks, 1218 comments, 9 diaries


Absolute truth. It is very frightening. I have been concerned for years that we would see this day. Trump is a full blown psychopath incapable of empathy, concern, morality--only his own wants of money and power. I am concerned that as pressure from Mueller increases, he becomes more isolated he will strike as he just did with tariffs: a show of power and a test of what he can do as a dictator. In fact, who can stop him? Certainly not Congress. The people's wants are routinely disregarded. As many coups have shown, the police and military won't disobey and many are cruel authoritarians already. The Nazis, Stalin, Kim Jong UN have had no problem getting people to do the arrests and killing. See the Milgram study at Princeton. All Trump has to do is declare Martial Law wether there is an emergency to the USA or not. Our Constitution has no remedy as though they thought that USA would never have to face an armed overthrow from within.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 5, 2018 at 6:11:42 PM

Author 0
John Lawrence Ré

Author 78374

(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 13 fans, 2 articles, 812 comments


"A sane president would dispatch the state department..." Yeah, that's always worked out well. At some point not far off, the Chicken Little-like hysteria sweeping out of elite journals will collide with its own wave of naive zeal to become liberal america's last tsunami.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 5, 2018 at 7:24:39 PM

Author 0
Paul from Potomac

Author 41012
(Member since Nov 1, 2009), 11 fans, 13 articles, 1 quicklinks, 510 comments, 3 diaries


China is a communist state following its precedent of a lifetime dictator in Chairman Mao, who murdered 70 million people to keep it that way. Trump is a clown and carnival barker that has just turned into Chucky and killed a few thousand babies in Yemen and Syria. He has a way to go before becoming certifiably a Hillary Clinton clone, a chessmaster like Putin, or a crony capitalist pig like Xi.

Nice piece though, Rob. Having Trump for life is quite a cheery thought for the vampires of Wall Street.

Nice piece though, Rob. Having Trump for life is quite a cheery thought for the vampires of Wall Street.

Submitted on Monday, Mar 5, 2018 at 7:38:29 PM

Author 0
