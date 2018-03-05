- Advertisement -

Any sane US president would be up in arms speaking out against China allowing its current leader, Xi Jinping, to become a lifetime president.

Instead, we have our malignant narcissist and psychopath president Trump admiring Xi. Trump spoke to a group, saying"He's now president for life. And look, he was able to do that. I think it's great. Maybe we'll have to give that a shot some day."

Some are trying to frame Trump's words as humor. But any observer who has been paying attention knows that he was serious, that if he could, he'd go for becoming a lifetime president and dictator. And sadly, it is likely that the majority, even most Republicans who are benefitting from Trump being in the White House, would go along with him, perhaps even vote to support such legislation.

Of course, what I am saying is that these politicians are traitors to the constitution, to democracy and the United States.

A sane president would dispatch the state department to do all it could to help anyone in China who was opposing Xi's mechanations. Instead we have a president who drools at the prospect, who fails Democracy, perhaps because Xi figured out how to massage Trump's ego.



