OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 3/27/20

Anti-malarial drug Chloroquine in studies in China effective in treating Covid-19 patients

Qui est le Professeur Didier Raoult de l'IHU Me'diterrane'e-Infection Marseille ? Qui est re'ellement le docteur Didier Raoult pour qu'on parle autant de lui en cette pe'riode de pande'mie ? Est-ce que la chloroquine est si dangereuse qu'on le ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Topsy Kretts)   Details   DMCA

French microbiologist Didier Raoult who cited studies in China that Chloroquine was effective in treating Covid-19 patients

We all recognize we're in a time none of us have ever experienced. Just trying each day to keep up with the "news" relating to the coronavirus seems daunting. As most are up on it I see no need tabulating it all here.

However...there was something I came across late yesterday that seemed to cut through the miasma of today's pandemic and maybe pointed a light to the end of the tunnel.

An article in RT [1] cited French Microbiologist Didier Raoult, Director of the Mediterranean University Hospital Institute in Marseille. Raoult had cited 2 different studies from China that the anti-malarial drug Chloroquine was effective in treating Covid-19 patients. With China no longer getting new cases of the virus the article piqued my interest.

The article referenced to two studies:

The first had Chinese teams working against the Chinese coronavirus stating "Chloroquine and Remdesivir" were" very effective in Vitro...recommending trying them clinically".

The second published in "Bio Science Trends" reports "the first evaluation in clinical trials of Chloroquine with over 100 patients shows it prevents worsening of pneumonia, improves results of radiological exams leading to elimination of the virus and shorter duration of the disease. No side effects observed."

After analyzing the results Chinese Government experts, regulatory authorities and investigators of these clinical trials concluded Chloroquine had clinical activity against the virus.

Also former president of the Chinese Medical Association and editor of the Journal of Thoracic Disease and Director of the Guangzhou Institute of Respiratory Diseases said in a press conference on February 27, 2020 "that Chloroquine has a positive effect and that patients were no longer carriers of the virus after 4 days,"

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
