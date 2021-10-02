 
 
Anti-Muslim crackdown in Assam triggers 'Boycott Indian products' in Gulf States

People across Middle Eastern countries have started a campaign on social media to boycott Indian products to protest against the Assam police's brutality against Muslims during an eviction drive. The incident drew wide condemnation after the video of the police shooting a Muslim man went viral, Indian newspaper Siasat reported Friday.

The boycott of Indian products on social media in the Arab world is currently in full swing. The widely circulated video also shows an Assam government photographer repeatedly stomping on Moinul Haq, a dead Muslim during the eviction drive. The horrific video has triggered a backlash in the Gulf countries, according to Siasat.

After the video of Police firing during protests against evictions of 800 Muslim families in Sipajhar in Darrang district gone viral, members of the Kuwaiti National Assembly have condemned the atrocities committed by the Indian authorities against the Muslim community in Assam and elsewhere .

Kuwait's National Assembly members issued a joint statement condemning the attacks on Muslims in India. "The lawmakers said in a joint statement that in the wake of the wave of violence and discrimination committed against Indian Muslims, including killing, displacement and burning, the lawmakers stand in solidarity with Muslims in India. They called on international, humanitarian, human rights and Islamic organizations to immediately work to stop the Indian authorities' actions and restore security to Indian Muslims," the Middle East Monitor reported.

Around 800 Muslim families in Sipajhar in Darrang district of Assam were rendered homeless after the eviction drive of Assam government in the name of alleged encroachment of land at Dholpur.

Two civilians, Moinul Haque, 27 and Sheikh Farid, 12, were killed on September 23 when the police forces clashed with the protesters over house demolitions.

Videos surfaced on social media show policemen in riot gear and armed with guns and sticks chased protesters and opened fire at them.

Kuwaiti member of Parliament Shuaib Al-Muwaizri called for a boycott of Indian goods. Kuwaiti news outlet Sabr News on September 29, quoted Al-Muwaizri as saying, "The Islamic World Organization, the leaders of Islamic countries, the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council, the United Nations, where are you about the heinous crimes committed by the Indian government against Muslims, men, women and children? Boycotting India and its products is a legal duty."

In Qatar, the Indian embassy issued a statement on September 28, cautioning people about "malicious attempt on social media to spread hatred and disharmony through false propaganda about India". The embassy stated, "We urge everyone to exercise caution and not become a victim of a fake handle, propaganda, doctored videos. All Indian nationals are advised to maintain unity and harmony."

Oman's Grand Mufti Sheikh Ahmed Al Khalili, one of the most influential clerics in the country, had tweeted on September 28, about violence against Muslims in India. He said the violence in India was "a blatant aggression against Muslim citizens at the hands of extremist groupssupported by official bodiesit hurts everyone with a conscience."

Sheikh Ahmed Al Khalili said, "I appealin the name of humanityto all peace-loving countries to intervene to stop this aggression, and I also appeal to the Ummah as a whole to stand united in this matter." The same day, the Grand Mufti of Oman, Sheikh Ahmed Bin Hamad Al-Khalili, also tweeted a post in Arabic from his official handle, seeking international intervention.

In such a situation, the hashtag 'India kills Muslims' has been trending in Arab countries in which India has been accused of genocide. In these trends, many people expressed their support for the displaced families and condemned the treatment meted out to them by the authorities.

Former director of Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (IESCO), A. Altwaijri, tweeted that the Narendra Modi's "Hindu Government" is abusing and persecuting Muslims "within the framework of a systematic policy and in light of international silence and Islamic inaction."

Abdul Rahman Al-Nassarm who has over 3,18,000 followers on Twitter tweeted the viral video of violence at Darrang and said, "There are more than 3million Hindus in the Gulf, they bring tens of billions of dollars to India, and we treat them with respect, so why are our brothers in India being killed just because they are Muslims?"

Al-Mutairi, who has over 65,000 followers on Twitter, also said that Islamic countries should come together to take action against India. He said, "The frequent news about what is happening to Muslims in India require action from all countries in the Islamic world and everyone who claims to support human rights."

