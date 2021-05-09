Anti-Democratic Florida GOP Rotten to the Core

"Some people say 'why?' and I say 'why not?' Let's try it. We can always do it differently next week or next month or next year, but why not try this?"

That answer doesn't exactly give citizens confidence in the motives of GOP lawmakers. It made me think hard about exactly who Baxley was imitating. At first, I thought Baxley was striking an Alfred E. Neuman pose. People of a certain age will recall the "What, Me Worry?" character from Mad Magazine. Baxley, in essence, was saying we have no need to worry because we can always change the law next year.

That is B.S. If anything, the chances are great that Republican legislators will return in the next few years to write more and more onerous and surgically precise provisions to make it harder for people of color, younger and older folk to vote. You can learn about the Constitutional offenses the new law commits by reading the lawsuit online, for free, compliments of Democracy Docket.

So, this Florida voter has some questions for Baxley: Why not get it right now? Why not tell Florida citizens why we need this law? Why did DeSantis sign it in private? And why did the possible future VP running mate with Trump also s tage a signing party at a Trump fan club, which was broadcast live on Fox News?