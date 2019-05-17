 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Answering the Mysterious Call of An Artist's Spiritual Vocation

By
Author 94064
Curtin

(Image by images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/91wsl0%2B-PHL.jpg)   Details   DMCA
"Friend, hope for the Guest while you are alive."

Kabir, "To Be a Slave of Intensity"

Strange how a man

Can enter your life

Just like that: a knock

Out of nowhere

And you've slipped away

To a rendezvous with destiny

That always awaited you.

- EJC, "The Birth and Death of Trauma"

Myths and popular tales, like life, are replete with accounts of those not answering the call, of locking the door to their hearts and shutting themselves up in sterile and safe lives where the rest of the world is not even an afterthought, where others suffer and die because of one's indifference. Answering can be very dangerous, for it can take you on a journey from which you may never return, surely, at least, as the same person. Only the courageous heed the call.

When Carolyn Forche', a twenty-seven year old naïve academic poet living in the San Diego area, miraculously answered the call of a Salvadorian stranger named Leonel Gómez Vides, who showed up at her door out of the blue, to go to El Salvador, a country she knew very little about but to which he said war was coming and her poet's eye was needed, she acted intuitively and bravely from her deep soul's murmurings and said yes, not knowing why or where she was heading except into the unknown.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6

Edward Curtin is a writer whose work has appeared widely. He teaches sociology at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. His website is http://edwardcurtin.com/


The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
