And distrust the New York Times

Another reason to detest Musk

Last Friday "- after Elon Musk said he planned to cut thousands of jobs at Tesla and also expressed worry over the economy "- Joe Biden dismissed him with a zinger: "Lots of luck on his trip to the moon."

There's no love lost between them. The fiercely anti-union Musk has been livid ever since pro-union Biden pushed a provision in a bill that would benefit electric-car makers that are unionized at the expense of those that are not (namely Tesla). In recent weeks Musk has said he has become a Republican because the Democratic Party has grown too radical. (On which planet has he been living?)



Biden Stands up to Elon Musk

Musk may be an innovator, but he's a lousy boss "- with a long record of punishing his workers for exercising their rights under the labor laws and exposing them to unsafe working conditions. He reopened his Tesla factory in California over the explicit objections of county officials who deemed it unsafe from COVID, resulting in hundreds of infections. And he's brazenly disregarded securities and related laws in order to generate even more wealth for himself.

Yet in yesterday's New York Times 's DealBook, Andrew Ross Sorkin warns Biden against further mockery or criticism of Musk because of the "power of [Musk's] voice and potential political potency," noting that Musk "has a loyal almost religious following. Some of his fans have even tattooed his name, his face and the Tesla logo on their bodies. And he can often control the news cycle with a single tweet."

Rubbish. If the president of the United States isn't willing to stand up to the richest person in America "- a modern-day robber baron who treats his workers like horse manure and gives his middle finger to public servants "- who is?

Sorkin even urges that Biden cozy up to Musk "- lavishing praise on him and arranging a soiree at the White House. Why? Because, Sorkin argues, Biden needs Musk's support more than Biden needs the support of unionized workers. Sorkin notes that while only about 14 million Americans belong to unions, Musk has nearly 100 million followers on Twitter.

Hello? Have we really come to a point where a president should check how many Twitter followers a mogul has before deciding how to treat him? In the United States today, notoriety and money can command so much public adulation that an establishment organ like the Times unabashedly advises a president to make nice to a childlike business thug.

