Another Russian Hoax or a Monumental Dereliction of Duty?

I grew up in a military family. My father enlisted in the Marine Corps during World War II and retired over twenty years later. I can remember as a little girl listening to my mother worry about him being in Korea. And then as a teenager, I watched every night as the news covered the story of Vietnam in living color, right in our own homes. It was horrifying to see and only made the families waiting at home worry even more.

So you can imagine what my own personal feelings were when the story regarding the Russian bounty on American troops was splashed all over the news. What a betrayal of our troops by the Commander in Chief. How could we have elected a president that speaks out against all verifiable information, claiming yet again that this is another "Russian hoax," concocted by those who want to make him look bad. Give me a break!

Trump and his buddies like the Fascist dictator Vladimir Putin, whom he admires so much, seem to be on the same page when it comes to objectives, which is a horrifying thought to most patriotic Americans. The United States military appears to be under attack when it comes to vulnerability in Afghanistan. Trump seems to be unaware of just how dangerous the former KGB officer is, and he is so taken by all of the flattery he gets from the guy, it appears to be yet another "bromance" like the one that he has with Kim Jong Un of North Korea.

First, we had to worry about Russian election tampering, which is clearly still a problem, and now we fear for our troops on the ground overseas. And when the POTUS tells everyone that it is just another "Russian hoax" or more "Fake News," it really must be difficult for current military families waiting for their loved ones to return from overseas. I cannot imagine how they must feel.

It was reported by NBC News that Trump got a written briefing on Russian bounties in February, but it was noted that this story had surfaced way back in 2019. It was revealed that Afghan contractors handed out Russian money to Taliban fighters who killed American troops.

In a New York Times article an Afghani named Azizi was identified as the middle man who picked up cash in Russia, of as much as $100,000 per killed American, and then paid off the Taliban or other militant group assassins who made money this way.

Trump was again briefed in a PDB (presidential daily briefing) as well as being informed in oral presentations, as was reported by most major news agencies across the country and the world. And yet the current American President has repeatedly referred to all of these reports as "a hoax." Trump has refused to admit that he was briefed. He seems to do this type of thing often when it is information that he does not want to hear, particularly when it comes to his buddy Vladimir Putin.

On MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell's show last week, Senator Tammy Duckworth revealed that Russian money, as much as $500,000 at one time, has been traced going into Afghanistan from GRU (Russian) controlled banks. That to me serves as indisputable evidence.

Trump has now been named America's #1Traitor, according to a group of veterans, seeking to vote him out of office, Yahoo News reported. "No one has betrayed those in uniform like Donald Trump,"

This was a statement released by VoteVets on July 3, 2020 #BenedictDonald.

The fact is that U.S. intelligence officials have been deliberating for months about what to do about Russia and its paying Afghan militants to kill American troops. Those intelligence officials have concluded that a Russian unit offered bounties to Taliban linked militants during peace talk negotiations, the New York Times reported. It has been estimated that as many as 200 American troops have been slaughtered for Putin. And Donald Trump seems not to care at all, or even acknowledge that we have a problem here.

This will not be the first time that Trump has taken Putin's word over his own intelligence agencies. Russia as usual claims to be clueless when it comes to any bad behavior on its part. And Trump always takes Russia's side over America's, which in my mind is highly suspicious behavior for any American president to exhibit. I can only imagine what the children of our active duty military serving overseas today must think when they hear this story. It must be totally unimaginable and shocking to say the very least.

(Article changed on July 7, 2020 at 01:24)