OpEdNews Op Eds

Another Russian Hoax or a Monumental Dereliction of Duty?

(View How Many People Read This) 14 comments
Marines
Marines
(Image by THOMAS GIBBONS-NEFF)   Details   DMCA
Over the last week or so, I have agonized over what to say regarding the headlines covering the Russian bounty placed on the heads of American troops in Afghanistan and Pakistan and maybe in other places too. I thought that I had heard the worst about the relationship between Putin and Trump, but this became too personal and has gone way too far.

I grew up in a military family. My father enlisted in the Marine Corps during World War II and retired over twenty years later. I can remember as a little girl listening to my mother worry about him being in Korea. And then as a teenager, I watched every night as the news covered the story of Vietnam in living color, right in our own homes. It was horrifying to see and only made the families waiting at home worry even more.

So you can imagine what my own personal feelings were when the story regarding the Russian bounty on American troops was splashed all over the news. What a betrayal of our troops by the Commander in Chief. How could we have elected a president that speaks out against all verifiable information, claiming yet again that this is another "Russian hoax," concocted by those who want to make him look bad. Give me a break!

Trump and his buddies like the Fascist dictator Vladimir Putin, whom he admires so much, seem to be on the same page when it comes to objectives, which is a horrifying thought to most patriotic Americans. The United States military appears to be under attack when it comes to vulnerability in Afghanistan. Trump seems to be unaware of just how dangerous the former KGB officer is, and he is so taken by all of the flattery he gets from the guy, it appears to be yet another "bromance" like the one that he has with Kim Jong Un of North Korea.

First, we had to worry about Russian election tampering, which is clearly still a problem, and now we fear for our troops on the ground overseas. And when the POTUS tells everyone that it is just another "Russian hoax" or more "Fake News," it really must be difficult for current military families waiting for their loved ones to return from overseas. I cannot imagine how they must feel.

It was reported by NBC News that Trump got a written briefing on Russian bounties in February, but it was noted that this story had surfaced way back in 2019. It was revealed that Afghan contractors handed out Russian money to Taliban fighters who killed American troops.

In a New York Times article an Afghani named Azizi was identified as the middle man who picked up cash in Russia, of as much as $100,000 per killed American, and then paid off the Taliban or other militant group assassins who made money this way.

Trump was again briefed in a PDB (presidential daily briefing) as well as being informed in oral presentations, as was reported by most major news agencies across the country and the world. And yet the current American President has repeatedly referred to all of these reports as "a hoax." Trump has refused to admit that he was briefed. He seems to do this type of thing often when it is information that he does not want to hear, particularly when it comes to his buddy Vladimir Putin.

On MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell's show last week, Senator Tammy Duckworth revealed that Russian money, as much as $500,000 at one time, has been traced going into Afghanistan from GRU (Russian) controlled banks. That to me serves as indisputable evidence.

Trump has now been named America's #1Traitor, according to a group of veterans, seeking to vote him out of office, Yahoo News reported. "No one has betrayed those in uniform like Donald Trump,"

This was a statement released by VoteVets on July 3, 2020 #BenedictDonald.

The fact is that U.S. intelligence officials have been deliberating for months about what to do about Russia and its paying Afghan militants to kill American troops. Those intelligence officials have concluded that a Russian unit offered bounties to Taliban linked militants during peace talk negotiations, the New York Times reported. It has been estimated that as many as 200 American troops have been slaughtered for Putin. And Donald Trump seems not to care at all, or even acknowledge that we have a problem here.

This will not be the first time that Trump has taken Putin's word over his own intelligence agencies. Russia as usual claims to be clueless when it comes to any bad behavior on its part. And Trump always takes Russia's side over America's, which in my mind is highly suspicious behavior for any American president to exhibit. I can only imagine what the children of our active duty military serving overseas today must think when they hear this story. It must be totally unimaginable and shocking to say the very least.

(Article changed on July 7, 2020 at 01:24)

 

9 people are discussing this page, with 14 comments

Carol Jensen

  New Content

This was a very difficult story to write about, since my own father served overseas when I was a child. I think that every America should be aware of what is going on today between Russia and America.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 6, 2020 at 11:24:51 PM

Art Costa

Reply to Carol Jensen:   New Content

Scott Ritter is a former Marine Corps intelligence officer who served in the former Soviet Union implementing arms control treaties, in the Persian Gulf during Operation Desert Storm, and in Iraq overseeing the disarmament of WMD.

click here

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 12:40:21 AM

Carol Jensen

Reply to Art Costa:   New Content

I am not sure what point I didn't make. I wasn't blaming Russia. I was blaming Trump and Putin and the Taliban. This is a little too complicated for just Russia. At least in my book it is. I have no way of knowing if the intent of the others you mention was dishonorable, so I cannot comment on that part of your comment. Sorry about that.

Thanks for the input.

Carol Jensen

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 12:55:45 AM

Eddy Schmid

Reply to Carol Jensen:   New Content

WOW, Carol so you swallowed the crap fed to you, hook line and sinker. Incredible. What needs to happen to open your and every America's eyes to the FACT, you are being led by the nose ? You saw it in spades in Iraq, Libya, Venezuela, in fact anywhere the U.S. wishes to gain control over the local Governments, yet despite the FACTS, confronting you, you still believe the crap they feed you ? Where is your concern for the Afghani people's being OCCUPIED by an ILLEGAL INVADER , and their people being butchered on a daily basis ? So your worried about those ILLEGAL OCCUPYING troops, fine, get your Government to remove them and bring them home, they'll then be safe. Totally amazing. You make much of your families ties to the military, that in it'self is a problem. My father served too, (admittedly on the opposite side) I did my time too, in that embarrassing episode of U.S. Imperialism in Vietnam. Thanks to that, the bullshit filter was removed from my eyes, and I was allowed to see and witness reality, ever since.

Why do folks like you, never DEMAND Evidence of the claims made by your Media and Government officials, especially with the evidence proving, they could not tell you the truth, if their lives depended upon it ? Why do you support ILLEGAL invasions and ILLEGAL OCCUPATIONS of a foreign country ? Don't fed me the 911 rubbish, the Afghani people's had nothing to do with that as the historic evidence clearly displays. In fact they were quiet willing to hand over OBL if the U.S. could provide the EVIDENCE they claimed to have, to prove their case. Funny thing, to this very day, that EVIDENCE has never yet, seen the light of day, and thousands of Afghani people have died. Where is your concern for that ?

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 4:48:22 AM

John Lawrence Ré

Reply to Eddy Schmid:   New Content

What a truly excellent response, Eddy. Like yours, my father also served in WWII, and my Army experience also removed the filter from my eyes.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 8, 2020 at 4:36:56 AM

John Lawrence Ré

Reply to Art Costa:   New Content

Thank you, Art for posting Scott Ritter's sane, analytical article in response to this inflammatory hearsay jerryrigged by the neocons in the duoploy to pop up just months before the election and on the eve of Trump trying to bring home American troops. I find the most surprising revelation over the past four years is just how delirious with fake rage the liberal establishment has become when faced with the simplest of existential choices where Trump is involved. If he's for war, they're against it. If he's against it, they're for it. Everything is reactionary... nothing flows from clearheaded thinking or with basic integrity. Street smarts and common sense are squashed under piles of grandstanding bullshit. It's like witnessing Elmer Fudd argue with Buggs Bunny.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 2:32:47 AM

George King

Reply to John Lawrence Ré:   New Content

Well said, John! "I thought I saw a wabbit" has become I clearly see it is the wabit that is responsible for all the things that is actually perpetrated by the true offenders actions as the accusers.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 4:46:57 PM

Lawrence Klein

  New Content

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 12:57:31 AM

Lawrence Klein

  New Content

Scary, Disturbing & True! Is there not impeachment for treason?

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 12:59:37 AM

George W.Reichel

  New Content

I am no Trump supporter but this conspiracy theory is totally beyond belief.Trump's puppetmasters are the globalist banksters at the Fed,same as his predecessors.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 2:52:14 AM

Eddy Schmid

  New Content

B.T.W. when talking about honor, it's best not to mention that word in connection with anything America, because America does not know the meaning of the word.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 4:50:00 AM

shad williams

Reply to Eddy Schmid:   New Content

Certainly the owners of the US government do not know what honor means. Nor does Mr. Trump who took credit for the assassination of the Iranian General Solemani and spoke with forked tongue as MBS had Kashoggi chopped up in the Saudi Embassy in Istanbul or the sale of weapons and munitions for the Saudi goverment to slaughter the Yemenis.

I hear that there is an arrest warrant for him. Arrest should be the least of his concerns, so that now, like most US citizens, he will gladly stay in US rather than risk travelling.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 6:20:15 PM

George King

  New Content

You need to go back and re-evaluate just what the difference is between the Red pill and the Blue pill, shame on you!

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 4:50:05 PM

David William Pear

  New Content

Thank God that bipartisan support in Congress kept Trump from undoing all the stability, security and progress the US has accomplished in Afghanistan over the last 19 years. The Crow/Cheney amendment is Democrats and Republicans coming together in a spirit of bipartisanship to show Putin that our warriors and contractors did not die in vain in Afghanistan. The US will not be intimidated by Trump's attempt to kowtow to Putin by withdrawing 4000 warriors from Afghanistan. We will stay and fight another 19 years no matter how many more American warriors die and how many trillions of dollars it takes to protect Afghanistan's tremendous progress in nation building. Congress gave Putin the message that Americans are all Afghans now!

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 5:11:25 PM

