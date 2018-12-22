 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Another One Bites the Dust

By       Message Kathy Malloy       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/22/18

From Mike Malloy Website

From youtube.com: James Mattis {MID-337229}
James Mattis
(Image by YouTube, Channel: ABC News)   Permission   Details   DMCA
It's never boring, eh Truthseekers? It's a carnival fun house. A merry-go-round of cabinet members and senior staff. Personal lawyers and White House Counsel spinning on a Ferris wheel -- stopping and starting and dangling. And there is no permanent Attorney General. But the Very Stable Genius tells us that all is well. Oh, and we're pulling our troops from Syria and maybe Afghanistan. And there will be a government shutdown since the toddler wants his wall.

But hey, we can say "Merry Christmas!"

General Mattis wrote a pointed resignation letter, stating that he and Trump did not share the same foreign policy view and objectives. For example, Mattis believes we should respect our allies and NATO partners and maintain our global standing as a symbol of democracy. Whereas Trump cuddles up to dictators and murderers, insults our allies, and weakens respect for our nation overseas. There's just no philosophical agreement there, it seems. Probably because Trump is a psychopath.

Mattis wrongfully assumed Trump would listen to the 40+ year veteran generals on his staff and take their counsel and advice. But that would require a sane mind. What normal person would work for Trump?

Even a super patriot who wants to save America from The Donald can only challenge the madness for so long. Tariff Man does not attract the best and the brightest to his side, after all. More like the crooked and racist.

Who knows what slimy creatures will get coughed up out of the swamp and thrust upon us next. Maybe even a Newt.

opednews.com

Kathy never expected a career in radio as a talk show producer. Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, Kathy was completing her nursing degree when in 2001 - in an emergency - she was asked to fill in as the producer of Mike's program. Within a few (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
shad williams

(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 23 fans, 47 articles, 1 quicklinks, 2184 comments
Dear god don't cough up the pseudo intellectual Newt to spew dumb sh*t all over us as though he is bestowing words of massive wisdom! On the other hand he did let us know that Medicare would be classified as a financial service under GTO and is presently subject to being contracted out to the private sector anywhere in the world...until Trump. Most Americans don't know that medicare is up for bid.

I am however, confused that you would believe that Gen. Mattis respects "our allies and partners". Those allies and partners are mere vassals. Haven't you noticed that lately? Or, Let's do an air strike on Syria again, and again, maybe a little of chemical here and some over there...we'll pin it on the Syrians.

As for Trump's racism, that is a hallmark of the US ruling class just as endless war is a hallmark of the elites. The racism, misogyny, hubris are certainly not purely his ownership.

This reminds of the recent love fest in the media about how the congress is finally recognizing that we must do something about the war in Yemen after all as some would have us believe, you cannot have poor people in the US streets because they don't have food stamps, so let's vote for the farm bill which prevents us from stopping the war and instead continue a conflict so that another child dies every 10 minutes from starvation in Yemen. Yea. We will stop the war crimes in the next congress. That is what the US government recently did. That was really mixed up wasn't it?

Lest we have forget, we have invaded Syria, paid murdering mercenaries and given equipment and sucor to the terrorists to kill Syrian people.

Looks like we have to take the stupid and bad and good as a single pill without knowing what the side effects are going to be. At the very least I suggest that we get out of the way of the fool and let him do as much damage as he can to our enemies, but we cannot stand around marveling about how big a jerk he is. We need complementary political and street action.

In my opinion, the article contributes to the fake divide and retards awakening, not the retards themselves awakening, but the slowing of the awakening of awareness of how we are being manipulated every waking moment. Work it out but please hurry.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 22, 2018 at 5:55:24 AM

